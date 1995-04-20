Horizont is a trading system that provides a full trade setup: Entry Point, Target 1, Target 2, and Stop Loss – all calculated automatically.

Trend Identification

The system automatically detects market tops and bottoms, connecting them to define the current trend. You select which trend to trade, and Horizont generates the corresponding entry, target, and stop levels.

Risk and Position Management

The system includes automatic risk management. It checks your account balance, calculates your risk, and suggests the appropriate position size. The Risk-to-Reward (R:R) ratio is always displayed for the first target only.Calculations are performed instantly. If you wish to explore other opportunities, you can click on the currency panel to switch instruments and search for a better R:R ratio.

Multi-Asset Support and Signal Rating

While focused on Forex, the system also allows trading metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies (currently in beta and may not be supported by all brokers).The system generates rated signals for each setup. Signals are graded with one, two, or three stars, with three-star signals being the highest quality.

Manual Mode

In addition to automation, Horizont offers a manual mode. Double-click on any trendline and adjust its anchor point to a significant level. The system will immediately recalculate new trade signals based on your modified trend.

Market Strength Visualization

The currency panel color-codes instruments based on trend strength:Green indicates an uptrend. Red indicates a downtrend.Shade intensity reflects strength: Light green is stronger than dark green. Light red is weaker than dark red.This visual organization allows you to quickly identify the strongest and weakest instruments (pairs).

Target Calculation and Chart Tools

The chart displays:

Profit targets are calculated using an algorithm based on W.D. Gann principles.Trend Line (Green = Bullish, Red = Bearish)Bullish Deviation Zone (in yellow color)Bearish Deviation Zone (in orange color)Support Zone

These zones, together with Gann levels, act as support/resistance areas and help define optimal take-profit targets.



Recommendations:

Currency Pair: All pairs, all markets

Timeframe: All timeframes

Minimum Deposit: No minimum deposit

Account Type: No limitations

Brokers: No limitations

Before you buy:

If you have any questions, feel free to send me a message here through my MQL5 profile.