Horizont
- Indicators
- Ivan Stefanov
- Version: 1.4
Horizont is a trading system that provides a full trade setup: Entry Point, Target 1, Target 2, and Stop Loss – all calculated automatically.
- Trend Identification
- Risk and Position Management
Calculations are performed instantly. If you wish to explore other opportunities, you can click on the currency panel to switch instruments and search for a better R:R ratio.
- Multi-Asset Support and Signal Rating
The system generates rated signals for each setup. Signals are graded with one, two, or three stars, with three-star signals being the highest quality.
- Manual Mode
- Market Strength Visualization
Green indicates an uptrend. Red indicates a downtrend.
Shade intensity reflects strength: Light green is stronger than dark green. Light red is weaker than dark red.
This visual organization allows you to quickly identify the strongest and weakest instruments (pairs).
- Target Calculation and Chart Tools
- The chart displays:
Bullish Deviation Zone (in yellow color)
Bearish Deviation Zone (in orange color)
Support Zone
These zones, together with Gann levels, act as support/resistance areas and help define optimal take-profit targets.
Recommendations:
Currency Pair: All pairs, all markets
Timeframe: All timeframes
Minimum Deposit: No minimum deposit
Account Type: No limitations
Brokers: No limitations
Before you buy:
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a message here through my MQL5 profile.