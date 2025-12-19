HTF Moving Average MT5 r

Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF MOVING AVERAGE for MT5.

- Upgrade your trading methods with the professional HTF MA Indicator for MT5. HTF means - Higher Time Frame.
- This indicator is excellent for Trend Traders with Price Action entries.
- HTF MA Indicator allows you to attach Moving Average from Higher time frame to your current chart in order to follow the main trend direction.
- Indicator shows the trend from higher time frame --> this is always profitable method.
- HTF MA Indicator gives opportunity to get big profit with low risk.

How to use:
- attach MA from D1 to H4 or H1 chart.
- attach MA from H4  to H1, M30 or M15 chart.
- etc. (see pictures).

This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.

