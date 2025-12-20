CCI with Alerts MT5 r
Crypto_Forex Indicator "CCI with Alerts" for MT5, No Repaint.
- CCI is one of the most popular oscillators for trading.
- Built-in PC and Mobile Alerts for both: Entry to OverSold/OverBought zones and Exit from OverSold/OverBought zones.
- With adjustable trigger levels for Alerts activation.
- Commodity Channel Index (CCI) measures the difference between the current price and the historical average price.
- Important levels: +/-200, +/-100.
- It is great to take Sell entries on the exit from OverBought zone and Buy entries on the exit from OverSold zone.
- Indicator can be used on any timeframe.
- This indicator is excellent to combine with Price Action techniques on trend markets.
