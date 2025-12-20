CCI with Alerts MT5 r

Crypto_Forex Indicator "CCI with Alerts" for MT5, No Repaint.





- CCI is one of the most popular oscillators for trading.

- Built-in PC and Mobile Alerts for both: Entry to OverSold/OverBought zones and Exit from OverSold/OverBought zones.

- With adjustable trigger levels for Alerts activation.

- Commodity Channel Index (CCI) measures the difference between the current price and the historical average price.

- Important levels: +/-200, +/-100.

- It is great to take Sell entries on the exit from OverBought zone and Buy entries on the exit from OverSold zone.

- Indicator can be used on any timeframe.

- This indicator is excellent to combine with Price Action techniques on trend markets.





It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.