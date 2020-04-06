Advanced Sniper EA mt

ADVANCED SNIPER EA is a precise automatic trading system around 90% win rate for professional traders.

This EA is one of the most stable, consistent and profitable scalping robots around the globe.

It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.

This Robot is an Advanced version of brilliant MULTI SNIPER EA.

Download EA Set_files for testing and trading:

So, in comparison with basic MULTI SNIPER EA advanced version is for people with engineering mind who likes to play with plenty of different parameters and adjust system according to their own needs. Basic version is for people who would like to install system one time and just let it go.

Additional features of ADVANCED SNIPER EA in comparison with basic MULTI SNIPER EA:
- Additional spread settings.
- Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss.
- Adjustable Exit filters.
- SWAP display for Long/Short.
- Fixed_SL and Fixed_TP options.

Common for both versions:
- EA sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volatility.
- Robot has automatic risk management by default and fixed lot options.
- Adjustable Trade Entry Sensitivity parameter.
- No keeping orders from Fri to Mon to avoid gaps.
- Precise operating time filter with 1 minute accuracy.
- Built-in SPREAD display.
- Robot has BreakEven function.
- Leverage of account: from 1:30 to 1:2000.
- Most recommended pairs are GBPCAD, GBPAUD.
- No any dangerous martingale/grid trading. Each order has own SL for account protection.
- Operating time:  EA is looking for entry opportunities from the end of US trading session till the middle of Asia session according to time filter in settings. If system did not open orders during operating  time - it means there were no entry signals available on chart - do not forget that this EA is sniping trading system.
- Timeframe: only M15.

How to install:
- System requires MT4 trading account with narrow spreads  (Raw spread or ECN).
- Open GBPCAD, GBPAUD charts.
- Select M15 timeframe on each chart.
- Attach Robot to each chart, and Apply corresponding "Set_file" to EA on each chart. Make sure parameter Trading_Flag = true.
- Set Auto-Risk value for each pair in EA settings according to your needs (or just use default value).
- Robot is doing everything automatically - all you need is to install it to MT4 and leave PC run (or just use VPS). 

IMPORTANT!!! For best performance of trading system follow recommendations below:

- WORKING HOURS: It is highly recommended to use MT4 where Market_watch = GMT+2 (in Standard time period) and GMT+3 (in Daylight Saving time period).  If your broker's server has different GMT time zone - it will be necessary to shift EA time settings - simply send me message about that (to check your broker time zone)  - I will help to check that and provide related Set_files if necessary.

- SPREAD and BROKER: It is very important to select account with tight spreads (Raw spread or ECN) for best performance.

- EA UPDATES: It is necessary to use the latest version of EA.

Recommended products
Gold Crazy EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
BuckWise
Joel Protusada
Experts
BuckWise   is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using EURUSD currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks
Rsi Trend Finder Hedge
Gabriel Beaird
Experts
Currency -  Eur/Usd Candle Time -  5m for best results Recomended Broker -  IG Leverage -  1:200 Minimum Deposit -  $100 Fully Automated EA for Longs and Shorts You can adjust to whichever RSI period and value you want. -RSI PERIODS & VALUES WHEN THEY CROSS ARE ALL ADJUSTABLE IN THE INPUTS & THE TAKE PROFIT AND STOPLOSS OF HEDGING LONG AND SHORT TRADES. Default settings are to... *When a LONGS trade is put on it puts in a Short at the same time. If the Short goes above 20 pips it will hit Stop-
Ultimate Simple
Narek Avetisyan
5 (1)
Experts
Ultimate Simple - полностью автоматизированная торговая система. Торговый робот работает на любых валютных парах и на любом таймфрейме. Работа робота основана на принципе дивергенции(против основного тренда). Объем входа в рынок и риски жестко контролируются на основе алгоритмов. Количество сделок ограничено уровнем свободной маржи в процентах, которое по умолчанию равно 1500% (во входных параметрах level = 1500.00). Объем входа в рынок зависит от количества свободных средств на счету, а если с
CCI and ATR Trader
Evgeniia Terekhova
2.33 (3)
Experts
Советник работает на двух индикаторах CCI и ADX. Условия для входа в BUY: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень 100 снизу вверх 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень 100 сверху вниз. Условия для входа в SELL: 1. ADX пересекает уровень 20 2. CCI пересекает уровень -100 сверху вниз 3. Выставляем фиксированный StopLoss и TakeProfit 4. Закрываем позицию по рыночной цене, когда CCI пересекает уровень -10
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
4 (1)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
Euro Gift EurUsd M15
Marek Kupka
3 (5)
Experts
Euro Gift (EURUSD M15) I am celebrating my birthday, so i will publish some EAs for FREE. This EA has been developed for EURUSD M15.  Strategy is based on ICHIMOKU indicator and has very little parameters - so its VERY ROBUST. It uses Stop pending orders with   ATR   Stop Loss . At 9:00 pm we are closing trading every Friday to prevent from weekly gaps. !!!Adjust these times to your broker time. Preset values are for UTC+2 only!!! For every candle the pending orders are modified to adapt the mar
FREE
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
HFT King Ea
Ram Klein Caputol
Experts
Introducing HFT KING EA - The Ultimate HFT KING of Trading! This fully automated high frequency trading system is designed to revolutionize your trading experience with its advanced algorithm and state-of-the-art features. HFT King utilizes a unique combination of technical analysis, artificial intelligence, high frequency trading and machine learning to provide traders with reliable and profitable trading signals. HFT King cutting-edge technology is highly effective in identifying trading opp
Donar EA
Walter Ludwig Tengler
Experts
Donar EA is a sophisticated automated trading Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 4 platforms. This algorithmic trading system provides intelligent trade management with customizable parameters to suit various trading strategies and risk profiles. Key Features: Adaptive trading time windows Configurable trade direction (Buy, Sell, or Both) Robust risk management Dynamic lot sizing Comprehensive performance tracking Trading Methodology: The EA employs a strategic approach to market entry
FREE
EA Gold Reaper Mt4
Amazing Traders
Experts
Ce super EA utilise une intelligence Artificiel spécifiques à l’or le plus récent,  le plus avancé avec une précision inégalée pour identifier les points d’achat et de vente. Il représente une avancée révolutionnaire dans le trading d’or sur le marché Forex. Mélangé à quelques indicateurs, d’un filtre, d’une couverture de grille, Après analyse, il élimine les fausses signaux et détecte de super entré.   L’EA utilise un stop suiveurs adaptatif.
Surf EA
Rustem Gabetdinov
5 (1)
Experts
Surf EA is a fully automatic grid based Expert Advisor that looks for reversal areas on the chart MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/99693 Nature of work: The EA uses several patterns, indicators and other important conditions to search for signals Buy and sell positions are independent of each other Only one order can be opened on one bar of the current period The indicators used in the EA are included in the standard set of the terminal Recommendations: Trading pair: AUDCAD
FREE
EAAgrTest
Dmitriy Susloparov
3 (1)
Experts
EA_Agr_Test This is a free version of EA_Agr_Full , designed to provide the buyer with the opportunity to check the product not in the tester, but on a live account. Here exactly the same trading algorithm is used, but there is no possibility to change the parameters, except for GMToffset . Orders cannot be more than 0.01 lot and profit is taken very early. For this reason, it is impossible to achieve high returns. Algorithm verified with broker just2trade Parameters GMToffset - differenc
FREE
Elirox Trading EA
Gerry Rios
Experts
Welcome, Trader!  Are you looking for an EA that trades with the precision of a seasoned investor and the intelligence of advanced automation? Introducing Elirox Trading EA — a next-generation Expert Advisor designed for traders who demand accuracy, consistency, and long-term growth . Built on cutting-edge AI Reversal Intelligence , Elirox Trading EA meticulously analyzes market structures, identifies critical turning points, and executes trades only under the most favorable conditions . Specifi
Long Waiting MT4
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomme
FREE
US30 Evening Breakout MT4
Koen Arnold Terpstra
Experts
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/130989?source=Site+Profile  MT5 Version Trading US30, one of the most traded Indexes in the market, demands patience, a strategy and good risk management. US30 Evening Breakout seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system . The robot is thoroughly tested from 2019 until now. With 0.01 lotsize it has never exceeded 6% ($600) Drawdown on a $10.000 dollar account. (This is different from other brokers, there are also brokers where 0.01 lot
Trend Catcher EA Pro
Issam Kassas
Experts
Trend Catcher EA Pro   —   Based on the Most loved Indicator   the Trend Catcher   and after so many requests, finally we have the trend catcher EA. A next-generation Expert Advisor that blends   Algorithm-driven automation   with   manual trader control   for total command of the market. It’s fast, adaptive, and built for traders who value   clarity, performance, and choice . Designed and optimized for   EURUSD   under real-tick (99.9%) data, Trend Catcher delivers consistent execution without
FREE
Benj hybrid EA mararm
Benjamin Allip
Experts
BENJ HYBRID EA (Martingale Arm) Your Professional Trading Cockpit: Mapped ATR • Dual-Limit Logic • Daily P&L Guard Important notice: After purchase, please contact via Telegram @CryptomanPh for installation guide and setting, and updated version (for lifetime purchase only). Why Traders Choose BENJ HYBRID EA BENJ HYBRID EA is more than a simple trading robot—it’s a complete execution, analytics, and risk management system . Built for serious traders, this EA blends institutional-grade autom
Midnight Queen
Kenji Ito
Experts
Midnight Queen MT4 — The Silent Queen of the Asian Session Midnight Queen MT4   is a professional   night scalping EA   designed to trade quietly and precisely during the   Asian session . It combines   high accuracy ,   risk control , and   consistent profit growth   — the perfect balance worthy of the “Queen of the Night”.   Key Features Pair:   EURGBP (optimized for M5 timeframe) Trading hours:   21:00–07:00 (broker time) Logic:   Bollinger Bands + RSI mean-reversion entries Built-in
Matrix Arrow EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (8)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT4 is a unique expert advisor that can trade the Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT4 signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Relative
Grid Hero
Chock Hwee Ng
3.91 (186)
Experts
Grid Hero is a fully automated EA that uses a revolutionary Grid algorithm (P.A.M.A.) together with a signature synergy of Price Action trading and an Artificial Instinct Self-Adaptive Processing Unit. Grid Hero was strictly developed, tested and optimized using the "Reversed Sampling" development methodology based on "In-Sample" phase (2012 to 2017) and "Out-Of-Sample" phase (2004 to 2011). It has passed 13 years back test of real tick data and real variable spread (with commission) from 2004 t
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess, but acts only when the market gives a clear signal. Breakdown — and go ahead, with a clear plan for the stop and the goal. The usual breakdown advisor may be wrong. And ours thinks. It uses a neural network that analyzes hundreds of parameters before each entry: not just "has t
Gridingale
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.33 (6)
Experts
Gridingale  is a new complex  Expert Advisor  that combines  grid  and  martingale . It will create an order grid according to the settings but also add a martingale on it. So it will take  profits  on little and big  movements .  A  loss covering system  is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. It is possible to filter the opening of a new cycle with an indicator. It can work on both sides at the same time, but it is interesting to have it work
FREE
Ksm Bot4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyzes
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
Forex Fraus Dobby
Dmitriy Zaytsev
3.67 (3)
Experts
The Expert Advisor of the Forex Fraus family, the system is designed for scalping the EUR/USD pair on the M1 timeframe (for five digit quotes), and adapted for the accounts with fast execution of orders. Operation Principle Buys at the extreme Lows and sells at the extreme Highs of the Stochastic indicator values. When a signal is received the orders are opened by injection, using tick data. Positions are closed by Trailing Stop Not closed positions are closed at the opposite trade Built-in adj
FREE
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
FTA Trader EA
Jordanilo Sarili
Experts
PROMO: PROMO: Minimum Price Expert Advisor: Fixed Time Averaging Trader Overview: The Fixed Time Averaging Trader is an automated trading system designed to execute trades at predetermined times, employing an averaging strategy to optimize entry and exit points. This expert advisor (EA) is ideal for traders seeking a disciplined and systematic approach to trading, reducing the influence of market noise and emotional decision-making. Key Features: Fixed Time Trading: Executes trades at specific
SmartReversal
Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Experts
SmartReversal — Intelligent Mean Reversion with VWAP Basket REAL PERFORMANCE MONITORING Myfxbook → myfxbook.com/members/cmendezz/smartreversal/11731945 Turn extremes into consistent profit SmartReversal converts Bollinger Band extremes into high-probability mean-reversion entries. Each side (BUY/SELL) is managed around its own VWAP, enabling collective TP/SL, profit-only trailing, and a fully configurable grid. It filters poor conditions with spread control and trading windows, so it t
Zigzag Hedging EA
Samir Arman
Experts
he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
Buyers of this product also purchase
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT5 Versi
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron is a distinctive Expert Advisor that continues the Aura series of trading systems. By leveraging advanced Neural Networks and cutting-edge classic trading strategies, Aura Neuron offers an innovative approach with excellent potential performance. Fully automated, this Expert Advisor is designed to trade currency pair XAUUSD (GOLD). It has demonstrated consistent stability across these pairs from 1999 to 2023. The system avoids dangerous money management techniques, such as martingale
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT5 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT4 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule   your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA   brings the strengt
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Contact me for discount before purchasing! AI-Driven Technology with ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA is an advanced trading Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD and XAUUSD. It focuses on safety, consistent returns, and infinite profitability. Unlike many other EAs, which rely on high-risk strategies such as martingale or grid trading. Infinity EA employs a disciplined, profitable scalping strategy based on neural network embedded over machine learning, data analytics AI based technology provided by lat
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: Today's success will be tomorrow's fruits SUPER DISCOUNT FOR LIMITED TIME! LAST 2 COPIES FOR 299 USD BEFORE PRICE WILL INCREASE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI High risk set Manual and set files: Contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files. Price: The starting price is $899 and will increase by $199 after every ten sales. Available copies: 2 Goldex AI - Advanced trading robot with neural networks, trend, and price action. Goldex AI is a high-performance tr
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Experts
CyNera: Your Trading, Our Technology Manual & set files: contact me after purchase to receive the manual and set files Price: The price increases based on the number of licenses sold Available copies: 4 Trading gold, one of the most volatile instruments in the market, demands precision, in-depth analysis, and strong risk management. CyNera Expert Advisor seamlessly integrates these elements into a sophisticated system designed for optimal gold trading. CyNera’s advanced strategies and technolog
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download  SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
The Golden Way   The Golden Wayis an automated trading software applied to the MT4 platform. The Golden Way adopts a comprehensive hybrid strategy, and through the coordinated operation of multiple strategies, it can accurately capture long and short opportunities in the Gold (XAUUSD) market, helping you timely grasp trading opportunities under different market conditions. Relying on mature trading logic, it helps you conduct professional and efficient trading operations in the Gold market.   S
GoldMiner mt4 pro
Van Hoa Nguyen
Experts
GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a Gold trading robot on the M15 or H1 timeframe, combining candlestick patterns, technical indicators and support and resistance breakouts. The robot uses a smart trend recognition strategy to keep the EA stable. Committed to accompanying you in new versions and being updated SETFILE closely following each market cycle helps the robot to be stable and suitable for the market slope at each time. GOLDMINER MT4 PRO is a safe strategy with manually entered pipstep coefficient d
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Experts
KonokaSystemNEO is one of the three sisters ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) based on KonokaSystem with a new personality and is an original EA. The trading style is day trading targeting midnight to mid-day Japan time. The currency pair is "USDJPY" and entry is made at the opening price of M5. Each of the three sisters has a different logic and is equipped with two types of entries and two types of exits. No grid or martingale logic is used. The internal logic repeats profit and loss, swallowing losses and g
ThraeX
Vasile Verdes
3.25 (4)
Experts
ThraeX – Scalping on M1    ( Recommended for DAX and XAU) Inspired by the discipline and precision of the Roman era, ThraeX is a specialized Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 , designed specifically for high-frequency trading on the 1-minute chart (M1) . It is built to handle rapid market fluctuations, aiming to detect and react to short-term price movements with high speed and adaptability. Key Features: ️ M1 Scalping Logic – Designed for high-frequency decision-making based on real-time market
Opening Range Breakout Master
Thushara Dissanayake
Experts
The   Opening Range Breakout Master  is a professional algorithmic trading system designed to capitalize on institutional trading concepts such as   ICT (Inner Circle Trader), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and liquidity based strategies . This expert advisor automates the detection and execution of   opening range breakouts (ORB)   across key global Forex sessions, including   London, New York, Tokyo, and Midnight Killzones , allowing traders to align with   market maker movements, liquidity hunts
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a major update was released in December
Stratos Mistral mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
Stock Indexes EA MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (4)
Experts
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
EvoTrade EA MT4
Dolores Martin Munoz
Experts
EvoTrade: The First Self-Learning Trading System on the Market Allow me to introduce   EvoTrade —a unique trading advisor built using cutting-edge technologies in computer vision and data analysis. It is the first self-learning trading system on the market, operating in real-time. EvoTrade analyzes market conditions, adapts strategies, and dynamically adjusts to changes, delivering exceptional precision in any environment. EvoTrade   employs advanced neural networks, including Long Short-Term Me
Candle Power EA
Brainbug Investment GmbH
Experts
Please write to me after Purchase to receive the Manual as a PDF and a link to a detailed Explainer Video !!! Always start up EA with a setting!!! Here download SETFILE and instructions   Candle Power EA Mean Reversion Stock Strategy for the S+P 500 Five combined strategies as a portfolio approach – developed for volatile market phases, corrections, and as a potential tactical portfolio hedge. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________
Multi Gold Ai Robot
Nirundorn Promphao
5 (1)
Experts
Multi Gold Ai Robot is a safe system for Forex and Crypto currencies trading. Developed exclusively for the XAUUSD pair(GOLD) and any currency pairs. Try now! Most Profitable Strategies Inside Close Order with Money Profit, CutOff technology, Cutloss by amount of trades. Super Special Edition for traders and Introducing Broker and Partners WOW!!! Special Price : $650 for 99 copies only, Normal Price $2,999 !!! Special Promotion every week. The Ai Robot is designed to operate in the XAUUSD (GOL
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.81 (42)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
W Drive Forex AI EA Pro MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
5 (2)
Experts
About Warp Drive Forex AI is a GBPUSD scalper, it trades at night time when the volume is low and the winning chances are high. Its uses a high accuracy scalping strategy backed up with a unique and effective risk management technique. Join our   MQL5 group   for more useful information and products updates. Also, you can get the MT5 version   here. This is the Pro version of W Drive Forex AI, in Pro version, a user can adjust all the settings including the lot size as well. You can find the  
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
ULTRA-OPTIMIZED VERSION – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , in its MT4 version, is the most powerful, stable, and refined release to date. HFT is a high-frequency scalper that trades exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD) on TF: M1, executing a large number of trades daily. It supports leverage up to 1:500 and operates with very reasonable lot sizes for a true scalping strategy. Because of this, it requires dedicated scalping accounts (RAW or ECN). ICMarkets is the recommended broker, especially its RAW
Greedy Golden MT4
Mihails Babuskins
4.8 (5)
Experts
Recommended:  it's better to  use in accounts with lower swap or swap-free accounts. SEE AND COMPARE WITH OTHER EA's , Real monitoring signals:  Greedy Golden +1000% Signal Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file See the real monitoring signal in my profile. Use only on gold and on the  BUY direction. Trading gold is attractive to many traders due to the high volatility and depth of the market. Should we invest in gold or just scalp it? Answering this question is a big cha
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You buy a unique opportunity not an EA. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be:   $1200   |   3/10   spot remains Next price will be: $1600 | 10/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000   | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is
Trend Following Pro
Yeoh Kia Gee
Experts
TREND FOLLOWING PRO EA 1. OVERVIEW The Trend-Following EA is an automated trading system designed to capitalize on market trends using moving averages. By analyzing price momentum, this EA identifies optimal trade entries and exits, ensuring effective trend-based trading. It is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic approach to following market movements without manual intervention. 2. Trading Strategy The EA identifies trend direction based on the crossover of Fast and Slow Moving Averag
More from author
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
ADVANCED  MULTI SCALPING EA  - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system -   very safe with steady growth . This profitable  scalping   EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 70-100 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Additional spread settings. Adjustable Volatility
Heiken Ashi Candles indicator
DMITRII GRIDASOV
4.6 (10)
Indicators
This is Free product you are welcome to use for your needs! Also I very appreciate your positive feedbacks! Thanks a lot! Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators! Crypto and Forex Indicator: Heiken Ashi Candles for  MT4. No Repaint.  Heiken_Ashi_Candles  has great combination with  Trend Line MA indicator as it is on the picture. Indicator  Heiken_Ashi_Candles  is very useful auxiliary indicator to make trend more visible. It's useful for making candlestick charts more read
FREE
Fractal Trend Lines mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Fractal Trend Lines" for MT4. This indicator is excellent for traders who use  Graphical Analysis  with breakouts!!! "Fractal Trend Lines" shows graphical Up Trend (violet) & Down Trend (red color) lines. Up Trend & Down Trend lines are built on 2 nearest corresponding fractals. Indicator has few parameters responsible for trend lines color and width. I ndicator has built-in Mobile and PC alert of  breakout. Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators! T
Swap Display Indicator
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (2)
Indicators
This is Free product you are welcome to use for your needs! Also, I very appreciate your positive feedbacks! Thanks a lot! Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators! Forex Indicator SWAP Display for MT4,  great auxiliary trading tool . SWAP Display indicator shows current swaps for long and short trades of forex pair where it is attached. It is possible to locate SWAP Display values in any corner of the chart: 0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bottom-left, 3 - botto
FREE
Spread Display Indicator
DMITRII GRIDASOV
4.86 (7)
Indicators
This is Free product you are welcome to use for your needs! Also I very appreciate your positive feedbacks! Thanks a lot! Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators! Forex Indicator Spread Display for MT4 , great auxiliary trading tool. Spread Display indicator shows current spread of forex pair where it is attached. It is possible to locate Spread display value in any corner of the chart: 0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bottom-left, 3 - bottom-right It is possible
FREE
Price Range Levels
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Indicators
Forex Indicator "Room_UP_DWN_Day_Week_Month" for MT4  Indicator "Room_UP_DWN_Day_Week_Month" is very useful auxiliary trading tool. It shows you daily, weekly and monthly most probable levels, which can be reached by price (price range levels). Daily range is useful for intraday traders. Weekly & Monthly ranges are for Swing and Long term traders. Indicator is excellent to plan your Take Profit targets or arrange Stop Losses. Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators! It is o
RVI Higher Time Frame mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF RVI Oscillator for MT4, No repaint. Upgrade   your trading methods with the professional  HTF  RVI  Oscillator for MT4.  H TF means -   H igher Time Frame. RVI is one of the best oscillators for trend change detection and entry from Oversold/Overbought areas. This indicator is excellent for   Multi-Time Frame trading systems   with Price Action entries from OverSold/Bought areas . HTF RVI   Indicator allows you to  attach     RVI  from Higher time frame to your current
Dynamic Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Dynamic Oscillator - is an advanced custom  Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool  for MT4 !   New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. Dynamic Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones. Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from OverSold/OverBought areas. Oversold values: below Green line; Overbought values: over Red line . It is much more accurate than standard oscillators. Suitable timeframes: M30, H1, H4, D1, W1. With PC and
RSI for 8 Symbols mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Indicators
Forex Indicator "RSI for 8 Symbols" for MT4. No repaint. RSI is one of the most popular oscillators for trading. It is great to take   Sell   entries from   strong OverBought zone (above 70)   and   Buy   entries from   strong OverSold zone (below 30). RSI   is very useful for divergence detection.  "RSI for 8 Symbols" gives opportunity to control   RSI values of up to   8 different symbols just on 1 chart. This indicator is excellent to combine   with Price Action entries from OverSold/Bought
Scalping Channel mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Scalping Channel" for MT4. Scalping Channel has ATR-based volatility borders. Great to use for scalping trading: Enter in trades via arrangement pending limit order on the middle line. Consider Bullish entries when green steady upward channel takes place and at least 1 candle was closed above top border (see pictures). C onsider Bearish entries when red steady downward channel takes place and at least 1 candle was closed below bottom border (see pictures). Click here to
Follow Trend Oscillator mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
"Follow Trend Oscillator" - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator, efficient trading tool! User friendly indicator provides opportunities for scalping into the direction of major trend. Smooth and adjustable oscillator with signal histo part. Green color of oscillator for upward trends,   Brown color - for downward trends. Oversold values: below -30 ; O verbought  values: over 30. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator. Click here to see
Adaptive Scalper EA ms
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
ADAPTIVE SCALPER EA  - is smart, safe and reliable fully automatic multi-pair  scalping trading system! This is "set and forget" Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you!  10 Set_files available! Use Set_files v25.11 from "Comments" section for using/testing the EA. EA is adaptive to market conditions automatically via AI methods. System is safe and  NOT  using any dangerous methods like grids or martingale.  Each order has own SL for account protection. EA should run on 10 pairs s
Price Action Trader EA mz
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
PRICE ACTION TRADER EA - is a great automatic trading system based on the price action research! This is "set and forget" Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you! 7 Set files available! Trading idea is based on famous powerful Price Action pattern - PinBar! Price Action Trader EA is very good investment - it will work years and years for you, all Set_files have positive mathematical expectancy! Use Set files  from "Comments" section for using/testing the EA .(v25_11) EA Featu
Trend Correction Histogram m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Trend Correction Histogram" for MT4. Trend Correction Histogram can be in 2 colors: red for bearish trend and blue for bullish one. 7 consecutive histogram columns of the same color means beginning of new trend. Trend Correction Histogram indicator designed with the main purpose - to minimize losses and maximize profit. It has parameter - "Period", responsible for indicator's sensitivity. Built-in Mobile and PC alerts. Trend Correction Histogram can be use as a simple bu
Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (3)
Experts
MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPAUD Set_file GBPCAD Set_file - Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques. - System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volatility. - EA has auto (lo
MACD with Trend ZigZag mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "MACD with Trend ZigZag" for MT4. MACD   indicator itself is one of the most popular tool for trend trading. "MACD with Trend ZigZag" is excellent for using   with Price Action entries or in combination with other indicators. Use this indicator to select most accurate entry signals: - If MACD is above 0 (green color) and ZigZag line is upward - search only for Buy Price Action patterns. -  If MACD is below 0 (pink color) and ZigZag line is downward - search only for Sell
Scalping Histogram mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Scalping Histogram" for MT4 , No Repaint. Scalping Histogram indicator can be used for search of   entry signals into the main  direction of   price momentum after minor price correction. Scalping Histogram   can be in 2 colors:   orange for bearish   momentum   and green for bullish one . Once you see at least   10 consecutive histogram bars   of the same color it means strong momentum takes place. Entry  signal is   1 column with opposite color   in histogram and next
Scalping Sniper md
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator SCALPING SNIPER for MT4, No Repaint Trading System. Scalping Sniper - is advanced system (indicator) showing accurate price momentum! Upgrade your trading methods with the professional   Scalping Sniper   Indicator for MT4. This system provide very accurate but rare sniping signals, with win rate up to 90%. System suppose to use many pairs to search for signals to compensate low number of signals per one pair. Scalping Sniper  consist of:  Top & Bottom Volatility lines (B
Inside Bar and Outside Bar Patterns m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator  " Inside Bar & Outside bar   Patterns" for MT4. Indicator  " Inside Bar & Outside Bar   Patterns "  is very powerful for Price Action trading. N o repaint; No delay; Indicator detects Inside Bar and  Outside bar Patterns on chart: Bullish  pattern - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). Bearish  pattern  - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). Inside Bar itself has High R/R ratio (reward/risk). With PC, Mobile & Email alerts. Indicator  " Inside Bar & Outside Ba
Single Sniper mz
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
"SINGLE SNIPER" EA is a powerful scalping trading system for MT4 platform! High Win ratio is around 90%! System is using compound interest risk management! It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. Use Set_file for testing and trading: download EA set_file Trades are very accurate: around 85-90%.  System is  NOT  using any dangerous methods like grids or martingale. Each  order has own SL  for account protection. Implemented compound interest method. Orders Opening Senso
Advanced Adaptive Scalper EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
ADVANCED ADAPTIVE SCALPER EA  - is smart, safe and reliable fully automatic   multi-pair  scalping   trading system! This is   "set and forget"   Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you!  10 Set_files available for 10 pairs! Use Set_files (v25.11) from "Comments" section for using/testing the EA. This EA is an   Advanced   version of   Adaptive Scalper EA. Additional features of Advanced Adaptive Scalper EA in comparison with basic  Adaptive Scalper EA : Additional spread settings
Doji Reversal pattern mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator  " Doji Reversal pattern" for MT4. Indicator "Doji Reversal pattern"  is pure Price Action trading:    No repaint, No delay; Indicator   detects   Doji Reversal pattern  on chart where Doji candle is in the middle of the pattern and the last candle is breakout one: Bullish  Doji Reversal pattern  - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). Bearish   Doji Reversal pattern  - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). With P C, Mobile & Email alerts. Indicator  " Doji Rever
SF Adaptive Scalper EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Experts
SwapFree   Adaptive Scalper EA  - is smart, safe and reliable fully automatic   multi-pair  scalping   trading system! This is   "set and forget"   Expert Adviser which is doing all trading job for you!  9 Set_files available for 9 pairs! Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: GBPCHF Set_file EURCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file USDCHF Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCAD Set_file USDCAD Set_file Features of EA: Scalping techniques. No Rollover influence. No Swaps i
MA Speed mp
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator "MA Speed" for MT4, No Repaint. SPEED of Moving Average - is   unique trend   indicator. The   calculation   of this indicator is   based on equations from physics .   Speed   is the   1st derivative   of Moving average. MA Speed   indicator shows how fast MA itself changes its direction. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with   MA Speed .   Suitable for SMA, EMA, SMMA and LWMA. It is recommended to   use   MA Speed   in trend strategie
Doji breakout pattern mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator  " Doji Breakout pattern" for MT4. Indicator "Doji Breakout pattern" is pure Price Action trading:   No repaint, No delay; Indicator   detects breakout of   Doji pattern into the trend direction  where Doji candle is in the middle of the pattern and the last candle is breakout one: Bullish  Doji   Breakout   pattern  - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). Bearish   Doji   Breakout   pattern  - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). With P C, Mobile & Email alerts
SF Multi Sniper mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Experts
SWAP-FREE  MULTI SNIPER EA is precise automatic trading system with High accuracy for MT4 platform. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time. It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website. SF Multi Sniper EA   is  "set and forget"  Expert Advisor which is doing all trading job for you! Use Set_files  from "Comments" section for using/testing the EA. No  influence from Rollover. No Swaps involved. N o through weeke
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Trend Oscillator - is an advanced custom  Crypto_Forex indicator, efficient trading tool! Advanced new calculation method is used - 20 options for parameter "Price for calculation". Smoothest oscillator ever developed. Green color for upward trends,  Red color for downward trends. Oversold values: below 5, O verbought values: over 95. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator. With PC and Mobile alerts. Click here to see high quality Trading Robot
Consolidation Bar mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator   Consolidation Bar   Pattern for MT4. Indicator  "Consolidation Bar "  is very powerful   breakout-focused indicator   for Price Action trading. Indicator detects  price consolidation in narrow area   during 1 bar and shows: Breakout direction, Pending order location and SL location. Bullish  Consolidation Bar - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures). Bearish  Consolidation Bar - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures). No repaint; No delay; High R/R ratio (reward/ri
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF Ichimoku for MT4. Ichimoku indicator is   one of the most powerful trend indicators . H TF means -   H igher TimeFrame. This indicator is excellent for Trend Traders as well as combination with Price Action entries. HTF Ichimoku  Indicator allows you to attach Ichimoku from higher timeframe to your current chart. Up trend   - red line above blue one (and both lines are above cloud) /  Down trend   - red line below blue one  (and both lines are below cloud). Open BUY o
Over Sold Bought Oscillator mt
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
OSB Oscillator - is advanced custom indicator, efficient Price Action auxiliary tool. Advanced new calculation method is used.  New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it. OSB Oscillator is auxiliary tool to find exact entry points for Price Action, Divergence and Oversold/OverBought signals. Oversold values: below 30. Overbought values: over 70. There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with this indicator.  It is much faster and more accura
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review