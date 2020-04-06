The Parabolic Tsunami

Parabolic Tsunami
USD/JPY • H1 • Long-Only • Fully Automated MT4 Expert Advisor
A disciplined, rule-based EA built to capture bullish momentum on USD/JPY using a proprietary trend + momentum confirmation engine.
Why Traders Choose Parabolic Tsunami
  • Long-only design aligned with bullish market phases
  • Purpose-built for USD/JPY on H1 (not a “works on everything” gimmick)
  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging — disciplined execution
  • Multi-condition filtering to reduce low-quality, choppy setups
  • Hands-off automation — attach, configure, and let the logic execute
How It Works (High Level)
Parabolic Tsunami continuously monitors price behavior on the H1 timeframe and only acts when multiple internal conditions align. It is designed to avoid over-trading and to stay aligned with directional momentum.

Note: The internal logic is proprietary and intentionally undisclosed.
Recommended Setup
Symbol: USD/JPY
Timeframe: H1 (required)
Direction: Long only
Account: Any (demo first recommended)
Capital: Adjustable — trade any account size
Designed For
✔ Traders who want hands-off automation
✔ Traders who prefer trend-aligned systems
✔ Traders who value structure & discipline over hype
Strategy Tester (Backtest Summary)
Test period: 05.12.2025 to present
Reported return (Strategy Tester): +130%

Important: Strategy Tester results are historical simulations and can vary significantly based on broker data, spreads/commissions, execution assumptions, symbol settings, and tester parameters.
Important: This EA is optimized for USD/JPY H1. Using it on other pairs or timeframes is not recommended.
Quick Start
  1. Open USD/JPY chart
  2. Set timeframe to H1
  3. Attach Parabolic Tsunami to the chart
  4. Enable AutoTrading and configure your capital/risk inputs
  5. Let the EA execute its rule-set automatically
Risk Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account before using real funds and use risk settings appropriate for your capital.
