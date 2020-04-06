UtazimaFiboOrderBlockPro

Utazima Fibo Order Block Pro is a professional Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Expert Advisor that combines Order Blocks, Fibonacci retracement, and Higher Timeframe trend confirmation to deliver high-precision trade entries.

Built with prop firm rules and live account safety in mind, this EA focuses on controlled risk, smart execution, and disciplined trade management rather than over-trading.

⚙️ Core Strategy

✔ Smart Money Concepts (Order Blocks)
✔ Fibonacci Premium / Discount Zones
✔ Higher Timeframe EMA Trend Filter
✔ London & New York Session Trading
✔ One high-quality setup per day

🛡 Risk Management Features

✔ Break-Even protection
✔ Partial Take Profit
✔ Fixed or controlled lot size
✔ Magic Number isolation
✔ Clean execution (no grid, no martingale)

📊 Best For

✔ Prop Firm Challenges
✔ Live Accounts
✔ Gold (XAUUSD), Forex & Indices
✔ Traders who prefer quality over quantity

🚫 What This EA Does NOT Use

✘ No martingale
✘ No grid
✘ No over-trading
✘ No dangerous recovery logic

📌 Recommended Settings

  • Timeframes: M5 – M15

  • Symbols: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD

  • Broker: Any MT5 broker

  • Account Type: Prop Firm / Live

📞 Support & Contact

For installation help, updates, or EA support:
WhatsApp / DM: +250 789 609 112

⚠️ Disclaimer

Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live account.

More from author
Modern Dark Chart Theme
Anastase Byiringiro
Libraries
Modern Dark Chart Theme Modern Dark Chart Theme is a clean, professional dark-mode chart style designed for traders who value clarity, focus, and reduced eye strain during long trading sessions. The theme uses carefully balanced dark tones with high-contrast candle colors, making price action easy to read in all market conditions. It is optimized for manual traders, scalpers, swing traders, and algorithmic traders who want a distraction-free trading environment. Key Features Professional da
FREE
Utazima Blessings Style Ai
Anastase Byiringiro
Experts
Utazima Blessings Style AI V2 — Advanced AI Trend & Breakout Trading System Fully Automated Professional Trend Filters Breakout + Retest Engine Smart Risk Control Works From $100 Capital Designed for MT4 & MT5 Platforms 1. Overview Utazima Blessings Style AI V2 is a next-generation Forex trading robot designed for traders seeking full automation, stable performance, and long-term low-risk growth. This system combines: AI-based market structure detection EMA trend confirmation RSI
Xauud Gold Bigfish Ai
Anastase Byiringiro
Experts
XAUUSD Gold BigFish AI — Profitable EA with Real Edge for $200 In a market full of hype and false promises, I aim to provide  real, reliable trading tools . The  XAUUSD Gold BigFish AI  is a  robust and well-designed Expert simple Advisor . It might not promise millions overnight, but it has a real edge. No false claims, no “never-losing AI”—just a real trading bot that works. Trading Approach Multi-system logic Mean reversion strategies Diversification Intraday trading Strategy This EA is ful
