Sideways Trader Pro EA mw
- Experts
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 25.17
- Activations: 5
SIDEWAYS TRADER PRO EA - is an advanced double-pair grid trading system!
Robot is adaptive to market conditions automatically.
Download EA Set_files for testing and trading:
EA stand out features:
- Entry and Exit points are automatically adjusted by EA depending on market volatility.
- Expert Advisor can manage Buy and Sell orders on each pair simultaneously.
- EA is able to run on 2 pairs simultaneously.
- Robot builds dynamic grid automatically depending on volatility as well.
- No tight spread requirements - EA can be used on any account.
- System is not wasting money for commissions as many scalpers, just use standard account for that purpose.
- Automatic lots calculation depending on account balance size.
- TimeFrame: M5.
- Trading pairs: NZDCAD, AUDNZD.
- Operating time: EA operates 24/5.
- EA has Info Display - it shows current Spread and Swaps of forex pair where it is attached.
- Display also shows account Balance, Equity and Margins.
- It is possible to locate Info Display in any corner of the chart:
0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bottom-left, 3 - bottom-right.
How to install:
- Open 2 following charts:
NZDCAD, AUDNZD.
- Select M5 timeframe on each chart.
- Attach Expert Adviser to each chart.
- Apply corresponding "Set_file" to EA.
- Leave PC run 24/7 (OR just use VPS instead of PC) to let EA doing its job.
IMPORTANT:
- Parameters MAGIC for Buy/Sell always must be different.
- MAGICs must not be similar on different pairs - use recommended Set_files.
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.