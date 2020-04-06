Gold Raptor EA
🦖 Gold Raptor EA – Secure & Controlled Scalping System
Gold Raptor EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 Expert Advisor developed specifically for EURUSD on the H1 timeframe, based on a high-security scalping strategy.
Its main goal is to provide capital protection–oriented, stable and controlled trading, even on accounts with very low starting capital.
Instead of aggressive and random scalping, the EA applies filtered entries, limited trade exposure, and strict risk control.
Recommended broker: It has been observed to be more compatible with Pepperstone, but it is also compatible with other brokers. Backtest and optimize for your broker.
⚙️ General Strategy Structure
Optimized exclusively for the EURUSD pair
Designed to operate on the H1 timeframe
Targets small but consistent profits
Opens only a limited number of trades at the same time
Avoids overtrading and unnecessary exposure
This structure helps maintain account stability and minimizes risk.
💰 Low Capital & Risk Management
Gold Raptor EA:
Can operate with very low capital, starting from $10
Supports micro-lot trading
Works efficiently with 1:100 or higher leverage
Uses a controlled and conservative position sizing approach
This makes it suitable for both beginners and risk-aware traders.
🎯 Trade Management & Trailing Features
The EA includes advanced trade management functions:
Fixed stop-loss and take-profit protection
Optional trailing stop support
Adjustable trailing activation level and follow distance
Default settings are balanced to avoid market noise
Trailing can be enabled or disabled safely depending on user preference.
🧠 Smart Filtering Systems
Gold Raptor EA does not trade blindly. It filters out poor market conditions before opening trades:
Internal market quality and volatility filter
Protection against unsafe entries when price is too close
Automatic removal of expired pending orders
This ensures trades are opened only under favorable conditions.
⏰ Time & Day Protection
The EA includes time-based safety features:
Optional trading within specific hours
Early stop option for Fridays
Automatic trade protection during holidays and low-liquidity periods
Especially effective in protecting the account during year-end and holiday sessions.
📉 Spread, Slippage & Broker Safety
Gold Raptor EA:
Avoids trading under excessive spread conditions
Includes protection against high slippage
Compatible with ECN and standard brokers
Performs best with low-spread trading environments
📊 Order & Position Control
Limited number of simultaneous open positions
Limited number of pending orders
Prevents order conflicts and account overload
Ensures smooth and stable trade execution
🖥️ VPS Usage Recommendation
For optimal performance, low-latency VPS usage is strongly recommended:
Faster order execution
Reduced slippage
24/7 uninterrupted operation
Critical advantage for scalping strategies
🔐 Security & Identification
Uses a unique internal identification system
All trades are clearly separated and managed
Does not interfere with manual trading
✅ Who Is Gold Raptor EA Suitable For?
✔ Traders starting with low capital
✔ Users looking for secure scalping strategies
✔ Risk-conscious investors
✔ EURUSD H1 focused system users
✔ Traders aiming for professional VPS-based execution