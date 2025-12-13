Gold Avatrade Long Only EA

Gold Long Only EA — GOLD (AvaTrade) H4 ONLY
Gold Long Only EA is a long-only Expert Advisor designed specifically for the AvaTrade symbol GOLD on the H4 timeframe.

⚠️ IMPORTANT — Compatibility Notice
This EA is designed ONLY for AvaTrade’s “GOLD” symbol and ONLY on the 4H (H4) chart.
It is not intended and was not tested for XAUUSD or Gold symbols on other brokers.

Broker: AvaTrade
Symbol: GOLD
Timeframe: H4
Long only (no short trading)
Single position at a time
❌ No grid
❌ No martingale
❌ No hedging

Strategy Overview (Simple Explanation)

This EA is based on a bullish continuation breakout concept. It looks for a tight base / bullish compression where pullbacks fail to create meaningful new lows (often seen during impulse–retracement swings). It enters only after strength confirmation via a breakout above a defined trigger level.

Testing (Strategy Tester)

During development, parameters were optimized on historical data (2000–2024) and produced about 88% win rate in Strategy Tester.

The strategy was then validated on out-of-sample historical data (2024–2025) and achieved approximately 93% win rate in Strategy Tester.

Backtest highlights (from the report):

  • Long trades win rate: ~92.95% (369 wins / 397 total trades)

  • Profit Factor: 2.68

  • Sharpe Ratio: 3.73

  • Max balance drawdown (relative): ~16.17%

  • Max equity drawdown (relative): ~22.02%

  • Total trades: 397 (about 2 years)

Note: Backtests are not a guarantee of future results. Real trading depends on broker conditions (spread, execution, slippage) and market regime.

Lot Size & Risk Settings

Auto Lot (UseDynamicLots = true)
LotSize = Balance / 100,000, rounded to 2 decimals, limited to broker min/max lot.

Example: Balance $10,000 → Lot ≈ 0.10
Suggested balance for Auto Lot: $10,000 (more stable sizing behavior)

Manual Lot (UseDynamicLots = false)
If disabled, you can set Lots manually.

Beginner suggestion (example only):

  • Start with $300 balance and 0.01 lot

  • Let the EA run for ~30 trades to understand behavior and drawdown

  • Increasing lot size increases both potential return and drawdown risk

About Losses (Read This)

This EA uses a structure where losing trades can be larger than winning trades, so occasional larger losses are expected. This does not necessarily indicate a malfunction. Always use risk control and choose a lot size that fits your account.

Additional Features

  • Trailing Stop (recommended): Helps protect open profit and can help lock in gains. In my Strategy Tester experiments, enabling the trailing stop produced stronger overall results compared to running without trailing (results can vary by broker and market conditions). Note: trailing may reduce the average win size because trades can exit earlier.

  • Journal Logs: Optional logging to help understand EA actions and troubleshoot setup.

  • Telegram Notifications: Sends trade/account updates (open/close, balance info, etc.) to Telegram. You must create your own Telegram bot via BotFather and enter your token/chat ID.

Recommended Setup

Broker: AvaTrade
Symbol: GOLD
Timeframe: H4

Introductory Price

Launching with an introductory rent:
$30 for 3 months (≈ $10 per month) — the lowest allowed price on the Market.
Pricing may be adjusted later based on demand and product updates.


