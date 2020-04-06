Xauud Gold Bigfish Ai
- Experts
- Anastase Byiringiro
- Version: 6.8
- Activations: 7
In a market full of hype and false promises, I aim to provide real, reliable trading tools.
The XAUUSD Gold BigFish AI is a robust and well-designed Expert simple Advisor. It might not promise millions overnight, but it has a real edge. No false claims, no “never-losing AI”—just a real trading bot that works.
Trading Approach
-
Multi-system logic
-
Mean reversion strategies
-
Diversification
-
Intraday trading
Strategy
This EA is fully automated, based on entry and exit signals generated by multiple systems. Manual oversight is recommended.
-
Take Profit: Not used; trades are usually closed before reaching extremes.
-
Stop Loss: Only as a safety net, triggered if market conditions shift significantly.
-
Risk Distribution: Each system uses mean reversion strategy. Similar entries may occur across systems, but the goal is to spread risk so that if one system struggles, others compensate and offset potential losses.
Settings
To prevent misuse (like renaming and reselling), only essential settings are available:
-
Lot size
-
Risk per trade
-
Enable toggle
Enjoying Gold BigFish AI?
A premium upgrade is coming with deeper customization, smarter risk control, diversified logic, and prop-firm-friendly trading—built for higher performance and serious traders.
Setup
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: M5
-
Recommended Capital: $50+
-
Account Type: Standard (low spread not required)
-
Trading Frequency: ~2 trades/day
-
VPS: Highly recommended
VPS Recommendation
Any VPS provider will work. Personally, I use Contabo due to reliability and good cost.
Support
I have many other reliable trading robots. DM me for more information, and we can discuss advice or recommendations. Your feedback helps me continue creating high-quality EAs.