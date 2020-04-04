Scalping Helper
- Indicators
- Alisher Suyunzhanov
- Version: 1.0
✅ Scalping Helper is a signal indicator that displays buy and sell arrows on your chart based on advanced market analysis. Signals appear only after candle close for accuracy.
INSTALLATION:
1. Copy "Scalping helper.mq5" to: MQL5/Indicators folder
2. Restart MT5 or refresh Navigator
3. Drag indicator onto chart
SIGNALS:
- GREEN ARROW (below candle) = Buy signal
- RED ARROW (above candle) = Sell signal
Signals only appear on closed candles, never on forming candle.
VISUAL PARAMETERS (customizable):
- Indicator Timeframe - Choose any timeframe (CURRENT = chart timeframe)
- Buy Signal Color - Color of buy arrows (default: Lime)
- Sell Signal Color - Color of sell arrows (default: Red)
- Buy Arrow Code - Arrow shape for buy (233 = up arrow, 241 = circle, 108 = L)
- Sell Arrow Code - Arrow shape for sell (234 = down arrow, 242 = circle, 110 = S)
- Arrow Width - Thickness of arrows (1-5)
- Arrow Offset - Distance from candle in points (default: 10)
POPULAR ARROW CODES:
- 233 - Up arrow
- 234 - Down arrow
- 159 - Large up arrow
- 160 - Large down arrow
- 241 - Circle
- 242 - Circle
- 108 - Letter "L"
- 115 - Letter "S"
USAGE TIPS:
✓ Works on any timeframe and symbol
✓ Use with proper risk management
✓ Signals are not repainting
✓ Best used with confirmation from other analysis
✓ Test on demo account first
SUPPORT:
Adjust visual parameters to match your chart style and preferences.