DailyGold Surge EA

DailyGold Surge EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). It detects the current monthly trend and places aligned trades precisely during the high-probability daily window from 01:00 to 02:00 (server time).

When Gold makes a natural short-term reversal, the EA smartly adds a secondary entry in the opposite direction — transforming temporary pullbacks into additional opportunities, all with strict risk management.

Clean & Professional Strategy:

  • ❌ No Martingale
  • ❌ No Grid
  • ❌ No Hedging
  • ❌ No dangerous averaging

Pure trend-following logic built for sustainable, long-term performance.

Key Features

  • Monthly Trend Detection: All trades align with the dominant Gold trend for maximum edge.
  • Daily Timed Entries: Primary positions open instantly in the 01:00–02:00 window.
  • Adaptive Counter-Entry: Intelligent opposite-direction entry triggered by opposite_pips_away.
  • Profit Protection: Trailing stop activates after pips_away distance to secure gains.
  • Controlled Risk Management: Percentage-based lot sizing (default 0.5% per entry) for consistent exposure.

⚠️ Important Reality Check This EA is not for traders seeking: ❌ 100% win rate ❌ Guaranteed daily profits ❌ Quick account doubling

High-risk martingale or grid systems may promise faster results — but they often end in complete account loss.

DailyGold Surge EA is designed for disciplined traders who prefer safer, professional trend strategies. Losing trades and drawdown periods will occur, but when the big Gold surge arrives (and it always does), it covers previous losses and pushes the account forward steadily.

📊 Backtesting Transparency DailyGold Surge EA is designed to operate based on the current market trend. For this reason:

  • Backtests should be evaluated using recent data only
  • Recommended testing period: last 12 months or specific recent dates
  • Older historical data may not reflect current market behavior

This ensures realistic and honest performance expectations.

EA Parameters

  • LOT__Risk_percentage_1: Risk % for first daily entry (default: 0.5%)
  • LOT__Risk_percentage_2: Risk % for opposite-direction entry (default: 0.5%)
  • S_L: Stop Loss (in pips)
  • T_P: Take Profit (in pips)
  • opposite_pips_away: Distance in pips to trigger opposite entry
  • pips_away: Distance before trailing stop activation
  • Trailing_stop: Trailing stop distance
  • Trailing_start: Trailing start level

🔧 Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimum Balance:
    • $500 (personal accounts)
    • $5,000 (prop firms)
  • Broker: Low-spread ECN account recommended for optimal execution

Special Note for Prop Firm Traders With max drawdown under 6% and conservative risk settings, DailyGold Surge EA is ideal for passing prop firm challenges and managing funded accounts safely.

DailyGold Surge EA offers patient traders a reliable way to capture real daily Gold surges with professional trend logic. Start building consistent results on the MQL5 Market today!


