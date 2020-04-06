Precision bias entry

specifically built for XAUUSD. use on the m5 time frame.Precision bias is a clean, rule-based intraday Expert Advisor that builds a directional bias from the previous day’s price range and only trades when trend and candle structure agree.

The EA reads Previous Day High (PDH) and Previous Day Low (PDL) on the daily timeframe, calculates the midpoint, and then uses the M5 chart to decide whether to look for buys or sells.
you can adjust the amoumt of entries, stoploss and take profit. please test and review :)


