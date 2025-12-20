MA Speed MT5 r
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 5.19
- Updated: 20 December 2025
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "MA Speed" for MT5, No Repaint.
SPEED of Moving Average - is a unique trend indicator.
- The calculation of this indicator is based on equations from physics.
- Speed is the 1st derivative of Moving average.
- MA Speed indicator shows how fast MA itself changes its direction.
- There are plenty of opportunities to upgrade even standard strategies with MA Speed. Suitable for SMA, EMA, SMMA and LWMA.
- It is recommended to use MA Speed in trend strategies, if indicator's value is < 0: trend goes down; if indicator's value is > 0: trend goes up.
- Timeframe - any; Trading pair - any.
- Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts.
Parameters (set up is very easy) :
1) Period of speed. Recommended values are 3 to 7. Indicator's sensitivity increasing when Period of Speed is lower and vice versa.
2) Period of MA (speed of this MA will be calculated).
3) MA Method: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA.
4) MA Applied Price (7 options).
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.