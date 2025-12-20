MA Speed MT5 r

Crypto_Forex Indicator "MA Speed" for MT5, No Repaint.

SPEED of Moving Average - is a unique trend indicator.

Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts.

Timeframe - any; Trading pair - any.

Parameters (set up is very easy) :

1) Period of speed. Recommended values are 3 to 7. Indicator's sensitivity increasing when Period of Speed is lower and vice versa.

2) Period of MA (speed of this MA will be calculated).

3) MA Method: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA.