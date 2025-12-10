ProQuant Probability Map

🚀 ProQuant Probability Map: A Dual-Quant Prediction System to Navigate the Future

Say goodbye to blind guessing. Let historical data be your compass.

The ProQuant Probability Map is an advanced quantitative tool exclusively designed for MetaTrader 5. Unlike traditional lagging indicators (such as RSI or MACD), it calculates historical price distribution probabilities in real-time, directly projecting a "Heatmap" of potential future price levels onto the right side of your chart.

Version 7 introduces our proprietary "Smart Trend Stabilization" algorithm, which automatically adjusts reversal probabilities near trend exhaustion points, helping you navigate effortlessly between trending and ranging markets.

🔥 Core Features & Exclusive Advantages

1. 🎯 Dual-Horizon Prediction Windows The market is multi-dimensional, and your tools should be too. This indicator runs two core algorithms simultaneously:

  • Short-Term Window: Analyzes the last 60 bars to forecast micro-movements for the next 5 bars—perfect for scalping and capturing intraday volatility.

  • Long-Term Window: Analyzes the last 120 bars to forecast macro-direction for the next 20 bars—helping you identify the main trend and filter out short-term noise.

  • Visual Intuition: Dynamically extending probability bands (short & long) allow you to gauge the bull/bear balance at a single glance.

2. 🧠 Smart Trend Stabilization (v7 Exclusive) The soul of Version 7. The indicator features a built-in Linear Regression Slope & Volatility Analysis engine:

  • When it detects that a trend is undergoing "stabilization after a surge" or "volatility convergence," the system automatically triggers a Pullback Correction.

  • This means it follows the trend when momentum is strong, but alerts you to increased reversal (pullback) probabilities when the trend is exhausted, protecting you from the risk of chasing highs.

3. 📊 Asymmetric Volatility Modeling Prices often rise and fall at different speeds. This indicator abandons standard normal distribution assumptions, calculating upward and downward impulse strengths separately.

  • The height of the generated probability grid (Bins) is dynamically adjusted, perfectly matching the market's current True Volatility (ATR).

4. 🛡️ Automatic Support & Resistance System (Dynamic S/R) No manual drawing required. The indicator automatically backtests historical data to highlight key levels:

  • Solid Lines: Major historical Support/Resistance.

  • Dashed Lines: Minor Support/Resistance.

  • Pink/Green Dotted Lines: Specially calculated 38% Fibonacci Retracement levels—key secondary reversal points often targeted by institutional traders.

5. ⚡ Probability Momentum Flow Don't just see static probabilities—see how they change!

  • Real-time ↑ ↓ arrows indicate whether the probability for a specific direction is strengthening or weakening.

  • Example: If an uptrend zone shows "↑↑", it means the statistical advantage for a long position is rapidly expanding.

💡 Trading Strategies

  • Trend Confluence: When the maximum probability zones (the longest bars) of both the "Short-Term" and "Long-Term" forecasts align, it is a high-win-rate entry signal.

  • Pullback Continuation: Watch the 38% Secondary Support (marked by small arrows). Combine this with a rising signal on the short-term probability map for precise trend-pullback entries.

  • Defensive Setup: Use the edges of the History Box as logical Stop-Loss references, and the furthest probability bins as Take-Profit targets.

⚙️ Fully Customizable Parameters

  • Customizable analysis periods (Short/Long bar counts).

  • Customizable color themes, perfect for Light or Dark charts.

  • Toggle options for Stabilization Correction and Historical Backtest visibility.

ProQuant Probability Map — Turning market uncertainty into visible mathematical probabilities. Download now and experience institutional-grade market insight!


Recommended products
BOS Recovey Zone EA
Mohamad Saad Samsudin
Experts
The   BOS Recovery Zone EA   is a sophisticated automated trading system that combines Break of Structure (BOS) strategy with robust dual-mode recovery management. Designed for serious traders who demand reliability and advanced risk management, this EA offers unparalleled flexibility with both Netting and Hedging modes to adapt to any broker environment.
FREE
Scalping PullBack Signal
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicators
1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
FREE
Daily HiLo
Nicanor Jr Cagape Layco
Indicators
DailyHiLo Indicator Master the daily range like a pro. This indicator automatically plots the previous day’s high and low levels —a core element in the (Beat The Market Maker) trading approach—directly on your chart. These levels act as natural boundaries for intraday price action, helping traders identify potential reversal zones, breakout points, and liquidity targets. Key Features Accurate plotting of yesterday’s high and low for any symbol and timeframe. Works seamlessly with BTMM-inspired
FREE
Supertrend indicator used in mt5 only
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
Purpose : The SuperTrend indicator tracks price trends, plotting a line that follows the trend direction (up or down) and optionally fills the area between the trend line and the closing price Plots : SuperTrend Line : A colored line (green for uptrend, red for downtrend) plotted below the price in uptrends and above in downtrends. Filling : Optional filled area (bisque/pale green) between the SuperTrend line and the closing price, shown only if Show_Filling is true. Logic : Calculates ATR usin
Super Trend eu
Emin Ulucanli
4.83 (6)
Indicators
SUPERTREND; It is a trend following indicator based on the SuperTrend ATR created by Olivier Seban. It can be used to detect changes in trend direction and locate stops. When the price falls below the indicator curve, it turns red and indicates a downtrend. Conversely, when the price moves above the curve, the indicator turns green, indicating an uptrend. Like other indicators, it works well on SuperTrend when used in conjunction with other indicators such as MACD, parabolik SAR, Bollinger Band
FREE
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Am
New Awesome Oscillator Mt5
Nikolay Kositsin
Indicators
Awesome Oscillator by Bill Williams with the ability to fine-tune and replace the averaging algorithms of the indicator, which significantly expands the possibilities of using this oscillator in algorithmic trading and brings it closer in its properties to such an indicator as the MACD. To reduce price noise, the final indicator is processed with an additional Smooth averaging. The indicator has the ability to give alerts, send mail messages and push signals when the direction of movement of th
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicators
The Antique Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Antique Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader both for Forex and binary options. There is no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience, it works great during flats and trends. The Antique Trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets, reflecting curren
Rsi Cloud PullBack
Sylvestre Setufa Djagbavi
Experts
Do you want trading robots? Read this: Before investing in a trading robot, take a moment to understand what it entails. Trading is a game of probabilities. No one can guarantee a profit on every trade or every month. What truly matters is long-term profitability.  If you can't accept that, there's no point in buying my robot. Go find another job.  Don’t buy a robot based solely on its price or popularity on a platform. An expensive bot isn’t necessarily profitable.  Even with a profitable robot
Impulse fractals indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Impulse fractals indicator - is counter-trend oriented complex market fractal pattern.  Market creates bull/bear impulse, trend starts, fractals on impulsed wave are an agressive pullback signals. Buy arrow is plotted when market is bearish and it's impulse showed up-side fractal, and sell arrow is plotted when market is bullish and it's impulse showed dn-side fractal. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : impulsePeriod - main period of impulse histogram  filterPeriod  - smoothes impulse accordi
Expert Market Edge
SASA MIJIN
5 (7)
Indicators
Expert Market Edge is scalping, trending, reversal indicator, with alerts . You can use it all and fit with your strategy whatever it fits you. My recommendation is to combine with my Colored RSI , and when 2 signals are matched, and pointing same direction (for example buy on this indicator, and green on RSI, you can take a long position, stop loss should be last local low, if you want to be more conservative, add ATR. ) you can take position. If you using moving averages, that's even better i
PriceActionOracle
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The PriceActionOracle indicator greatly simplifies your trading decision-making process by providing accurate signals about market reversals. It is based on a built-in algorithm that not only recognizes possible reversals, but also confirms them at support and resistance levels. This indicator embodies the concept of market cyclicality in a form of technical analysis. PriceActionOracle tracks the market trend with a high degree of reliability, ignoring short-term fluctuations and noise around
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
General Description This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Donchian Channel , upgraded with practical trading functions. In addition to the standard three lines (high, low, and middle), the system detects breakouts and displays them visually with arrows on the chart, showing only the line opposite to the current trend direction for a cleaner view. The indicator includes: Visual signals : colored arrows on breakout Automatic notifications : popup, push, and email RSI filter : to val
FREE
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zon
Santa Donchian
Marco Aurelio Cestari
4.5 (2)
Indicators
Santa Donchian Indicator  is an efficient way to detect support, resistence and break outs in any market. The Donchian channel measures the high and the low of a previously defined range.  Typically, a trader would look for a well-defined range and then wait for the price to break out to either one side for a trade entry trigger. Advantages Never repaints, never backpaints, never recalculates. Works in all symbols and all timeframes. Perfect trend filter for any strategy or expert advisor. Full
FREE
Immortal MT5
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
The EA is based on   trend trading strategy . Mechanism " trend trading strategy " is a tendency of a financial market price to move in a particular direction over time. If there is a turn contrary to the trend, This mechanism will exit and wait until the turn establishes itself as a trend in the opposite direction, and re-enter when the trend re-establishes. This EA has been backtested for 9 years of real tick data (2015-2023), consistent with the latest trading accounts. Immortal MT4:   https:
Heiken Ashi Candle Color Change Alerts Serie MT5
Boris Armenteros
5 (1)
Indicators
Be notified of every color change of Heiken Ashi (HA) candles. The indicator will trigger past and new signals every time that HA candles change their colors. ( Note : this tool is based on the code of Heiken Ashi indicator developed by MetaQuotes Software Corp.) Features The signals are triggered at closing of last bar/opening of a new bar; Any kind of alerts can be enabled: Dialog Box, Email message, SMS notifications for smartphones and tablets, and Sound alerts; By default, up arrows are pl
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
ZigZag with Fibonacci
Rafael Caetano Pinto
Indicators
This indicator uses the metaquotes ZigZag indicator as base to plot fibonacci extension and fibonacci retracement based in the Elliot waves. A fibonacci retracement will be plotted on every wave draw by the ZigZag. A fibonacci extension will be plotted only after the 2nd wave. Both fibonacci will be updated over the same wave tendency. Supporting until 9 consecutive elliot waves. Parameters: Depth: How much the algorithm will iterate to find the lowest and highest candles Deviation: Amount of
PipFinite EA Trend PRO MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
3.67 (9)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Powerful Indicator PipFinite Trend PRO EA Trend PRO trades the signal of PipFinite Trend PRO and manages the trade depending on the user's preference. The EA includes many customizable features that can further enhance the Trend PRO trading strategy. Features like Entry and Exit Filters, Higher Timeframe Filter, Stoploss, Takeprofit, Breakeven, Trailing Stop, News Filter and MORE! The Innovative Solution EA Trend PRO was created to make your trading more
WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
Indicators
This indicator is an indicator for automatic wave analysis that is perfect for practical trading! Case... Note:   I am not used to the Western name for wave classification. Influenced by the naming habit of Chaos Theory (Chanzhongshuochan), I named the basic wave as   pen   , the secondary wave band as   segment   , and the segment with trend direction   as main trend segment   (this naming method will be used in future notes, let me tell you in advance), but the algorithm is not closely relat
Currency RSI Scalper MT5
Evgeny Belyaev
5 (3)
Indicators
Currency RSI Scalper MT5   -is a professional indicator based on the popular Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator. This product is an oscillator with dynamic overbought and oversold levels, while in the standard RSI, these levels are static and do not change. This allows Currency RSI Scalper to adapt to the ever-changing market. When a buy or a sell signal appears, an arrow is drawn on the chart and an alert is triggered allowing you to open a position in a timely manner and avoid sitting at
AguiaTraders F12 PRO
Renato Fiche Junior
3.5 (2)
Indicators
This tool was developed to help traders on candle by candle and replay training. In the indicator settings, the user can set the training start datetime. The indicator will autommatically hide all candles after this datetime. So the user can make studies before starting the training. Starting the training, the user can simulate your trades quickly and easily! This is a product developed by Renato Fiche Junior and available to all MetaTrader 5 users! Input Parameters Training Start -  training
FREE
Day Direction Scanner
Efren Hernandez Partida
5 (3)
Indicators
Day Direction Scanner is an indicator that uses the direction of the current candlestick on the 1-Day, 4-Hour, 1-Hour, 15-Minute, and 5-Minute periods to determine the market's direction. When all the candlesticks converge in a single direction, the indicator indicates whether the day is bullish or bearish, or if there is no clear direction. It is useful for easily getting an idea of the market's direction during the day. Features: - Works on all currency pairs, indices, and commodities. - F
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.59 (34)
Indicators
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
RSI abcd
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
3 (1)
Indicators
RSI ABCD Pattern Finder: Technical Strategy 1. How the Indicator Works Combines the classic RSI with automatic detection of ABCD harmonic patterns . Key Components Standard RSI (adjustable period) Peak and Trough Markers (arrows) ABCD Patterns (green/red lines) Overbought (70) and Oversold (30) Filters 2. MT5 Setup period = 14 ; // RSI period size = 4 ; // Maximum pattern size OverBought = 70 ; // Overbought level OverSold = 30 ; // Oversold level Filter = USE_FILTER_ YES ; // Confirmation filte
FREE
Swing BOS Structure
Shodibek Babaev
Indicators
Swing BOS Structure is a market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. The indicator automatically detects: • Swing High (SH) • Swing Low (SL) • Break of Structure (BOS) • Change of Character (CHoCH) Swings are confirmed only after a defined number of candles, ensuring no repainting. BOS signals indicate trend continuation. CHoCH signals indicate a potential change in market structure and may appear less frequently depending on market conditions and timeframe. The indicator is lightweight, fa
FREE
Swing Supply Demand
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Key Features: 1. Institutional Supply & Demand Zones Auto-Detection:   Automatically draws zones at valid pivot points. Smart Extension:   Zones extend into the future for easy visibility but automatically cut off when price breaks them. Mitigation Logic:   When a zone is invalidated, it converts into a dashed "Break of Structure" (BOS) line, keeping your chart clean of old data. ATR sizing:   Zone width is dynamic, calculated using Average True Range (ATR) to adapt to current market volatility.
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.65 (55)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicators
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Indicators
FX Volume: Experience Genuine Market Sentiment from a Broker’s Perspective Quick Overview Looking to elevate your trading approach? FX Volume provides real-time insights into how retail traders and brokers are positioned—long before delayed reports like the COT. Whether you’re aiming for consistent gains or simply want a deeper edge in the markets, FX Volume helps you spot major imbalances, confirm breakouts, and refine your risk management. Get started now and see how genuine volume data can
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.67 (33)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (12)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicators
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (17)
Indicators
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  is a unique 10 in 1 trend following   100% non-repainting  multi-timeframe indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX) Commodity Channel Index (CCI) Classic Heiken Ashi candles Moving Average
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual:   click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a worthless wannabe clone
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Indicators
Shock Pullback v 3.5 + AI/ML forecasts: - Add Integrated Artificial and deep learning have been integrated within the MQL5 environment. - A qualitative addition for integrated future forecasts using deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI/ML) within MQL5, based on the methodology and operation of the core indicator built on the Shock Pullback and its inherent integrated functions. - Suitable for scalping trading  How to Use the Indicator  Shock Pullback: There are 3 images in the com
Orderflow Scalp Pro
TitanScalper
Indicators
Professional Scalping Indicator for XAUUSD and Major Forex Pairs Orderflow Scalp Pro delivers institutional-grade trading intelligence through advanced volume analysis, dynamic VWAP calculations, and precision arrow signals. This complete trading system transforms complex market data into clear, actionable signals for consistent profitability on 3-4 minute timeframes. Three Powerful Components in One System Volume Profile HeatMap Transform your charts into institutional-grade order flow analysis
Golden Spike Premium
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
Indicators
Golden Spikes Indicator Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform. send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA.. booklet guide:  https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Features Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis Three risk
CRT Liquidity Pro
Juan Pablo Castro Forero
5 (1)
Indicators
Worried about your next trade? Tired of not knowing if your strategy actually works? With CRT Liquidity Pro, you trade with real stats, not emotions. Know your probabilities, track your performance, and trade with confidence—based on the Power of 3, Smart liquidity detection and CRT confirmations. Did you like to see the reality of the CRT Liquidity strategy? After your purchase contact us and we will provide you one of our other products for free.  Check our other products for more real strate
UEX Pure USD Euro Index
Yohana Parmi
Indicators
* Due to the  authenticity of data for all major currencies , — use of  live charts  is  recommended . What is UEX Pure USD Euro Index : Discover the real pulse of the forex market with Pure USD & Euro Index — an innovative indicator that truly reveals the hidden strength and weakness between the world’s two most powerful currencies . Instead of relying on a single pair like EURUSD, this tool measures the aggregate performance of the U.S. Dollar and the Euro across multiple major pairs , prov
More from author
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
Indicators
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data) 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), this indicator parses real-time Tick data to visualize the microstructure inside every candle. It helps you answer: Who is in control? (Aggressive Buyers vs. S
Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system
Jingfeng Luo
Indicators
AI Adaptive Market Holographic System Indicator Based on Microstructure and Field Theory Abstract: This paper aims to explore the construction principles and implementation mechanism of a novel financial market analysis tool—the Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system. This system fuses Market Microstructure theory, classical mechanics (elasticity and gravity models), information entropy theory, and adaptive AI algorithms. By aggregating Tick-level data in real-time, physically modeling
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review