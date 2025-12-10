Custom Timeframes Chart Expert For MT5

Custom Timeframes Chart Expert for MetaTrader 5

The Custom Timeframes Chart Expert Advisor allows traders to create non-standard timeframes by using archived tick data to build candles with second-level precision. Instead of relying on traditional minute or hourly charts, this EA processes real-time price updates to generate candles based on any second-based interval you choose.

With support for timeframes ranging from 1 second up to 900 seconds, the tool delivers charting capabilities not natively available in MetaTrader 5 — made possible only through advanced custom-symbol technology.

Custom Timeframes Chart Indicator Table

Category Trading Utility Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Entry-Level Indicator Type – Timeframe Custom / Multi-Timeframe Trading Style – Trading Market All Market Types

Overview of the Custom Timeframes Chart Expert

This EA relies on custom symbol logic and tick-level processing to generate accurate candles within a separate chart window. Here’s how it works:

1. Tick Data Acquisition

The EA captures live tick data — the most detailed form of price information — and records it internally with high precision.

2. Second-Based Candle Construction

Using your chosen configuration (e.g., T5 = a 5-second timeframe), the EA converts tick data into OHLC candles based on exact second intervals.

3. Custom Symbol Creation

The generated data is mapped to a new custom symbol, which appears in the Market Watch window and functions like any built-in instrument.

4. Chart Display

A dedicated chart is opened for the custom timeframe, fully compatible with indicators, EAs, automated systems, and all technical analysis tools.

How to Load the Custom Timeframes Chart EA in MetaTrader 5

Follow these steps to activate the Expert Advisor:

Open the main menu, select View, and click Navigator. Under Expert Advisors, find the EA and attach it to any chart. Enter your desired custom timeframe values in seconds.

Once launched, the EA shows a panel with buttons (T1, T5, T15, etc.). Selecting one opens a new chart built entirely from scratch using that custom timeframe. The timeframe of the original chart has no effect on the output.

EA Input Settings

The settings panel allows you to define up to five custom second-based intervals:

Timeframe 1 in seconds

Timeframe 2 in seconds

Timeframe 3 in seconds

Timeframe 4 in seconds

Timeframe 5 in seconds

Conclusion

The Custom Timeframes Chart Expert for MT5 enables traders to create precise, non-standard charts especially ultra-short, second-based timeframes by utilizing real-time tick data. Its ability to generate accurate custom instruments makes it ideal for scalping, time-sensitive strategies, and detailed price action analysis.