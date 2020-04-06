Edge engine apex

EDGE ENGINE APEX – Gold Long Resonance Engine

EDGE ENGINE APEX is not “just another XAUUSD robot”.

It’s a single-purpose weapon:

Systematically compound long exposure on XAUUSD H1 using a RESONANCE COIL / TRAP ENGINE.

Where most EAs try to trade everything, everywhere, all the time, APEX is proudly narrow-minded.
It lives and breathes gold longs on H1 – and nothing else.

That focus shows in the equity curve: a controlled, persistent climb from lower left to upper right across multiple years of data.


Launch offer
Early adopters get EDGE ENGINE APEX at 129 USD (regular price 249 USD) – limited to the first 10 licenses or until 31 January 2026, whichever comes first.

Powered by the RESONANCE COIL / TRAP ENGINE

At the heart of APEX sits the Resonance Coil / Trap Engine – a research-driven module that:

  • Tracks market “rhythm” and preferred hours for gold movement

  • Detects coil phases (compressed volatility before expansion)

  • Hunts trap patterns where aggressive moves exhaust and reverse back into the dominant trend

You don’t have to tune it, script it or babysit it.
All the heavy lifting – timing, volatility regime detection, pattern qualification – is embedded inside the engine.

From your side it looks simple:
attach APEX → set risk per trade → let the Resonance Engine do its job.

Research, not intuition

APEX was built from a full quant workflow, including:

  • Multi-year XAUUSD H1 history

  • Tens of thousands of parameter evaluations

  • Walk-forward style testing and robustness checks

  • Realistic modelling of spread, commissions and slippage

No “lucky month” optimization, no visual-mode curve doodling.
Just a focused engine repeatedly stress-tested on gold.

Long-only by design

APEX is long-only on purpose.

Gold structurally prefers the upside: big impulsive rallies, slower corrections.
APEX leans into that:

  • Designed to ride up-legs and deep pullbacks that resolve higher

  • Doesn’t waste bullets trying to short every dip

  • Behaviour that mirrors how many professional gold traders think – but with machine-level discipline

The showcased backtests (e.g. 2019–2025 with 1% risk per trade) reflect this profile:
hundreds of trades, controlled drawdowns, and a robust, realistic equity line.

Risk & money management: no games, no martingale

APEX treats risk like a professional:

  • Risk-percent position sizing – 1% per trade by default (fully configurable)

  • Every trade has a hard SL and TP set at entry

  • Position size is calculated from stop distance + your risk %

  • No martingale, no grid, no hedging tricks, no “recovery modes”

What you see in the backtest is what APEX is structurally allowed to do live.

What you actually get

  • Instrument: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Bias: Long-only, trend-continuation & breakout style

  • Core logic: RESONANCE COIL / TRAP ENGINE with volatility & session filters

  • Execution: One clean position at a time, SL/TP set on entry

  • Risk: Fixed lots or % of equity, with conservative defaults

Attach it to XAUUSD H1, choose your risk, and let it run.
APEX is meant to be the calm, methodical engine in your portfolio – not a hyperactive scalper.

Who is EDGE ENGINE APEX for?

  • Traders who want a serious, specialized gold system, not a random all-pairs EA

  • Investors who prefer smooth, defensible equity curves over fragile “skyrocket” backtests

  • Portfolio builders who like to allocate by role: APEX as the XAUUSD H1 long sleeve

If your goal is to gamble a tiny account into a sports car in one month, this is not your tool.
If you’re building a disciplined, long-term approach to trading gold, APEX is built exactly for that role.

Honest disclaimer

  • All statistics shown are historical backtests, not guarantees. Markets change.

  • Always start on demo or with small risk to validate behaviour with your broker.

  • Never risk money you cannot afford to lose.

EDGE ENGINE APEX – RESONANCE COIL / TRAP ENGINE for XAUUSD H1.
A focused flagship designed to do one thing extremely well:
compound disciplined long exposure on gold.


“When you test the demo, feel free to leave your questions, comments or feature requests in the Comments tab. I read everything and future updates are driven by user feedback.”


Recommended products
KingKong MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90077 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103136 The "KingKong" Expert Advisor (EA) is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed for the Forex market, leveraging a breakout strategy that activates during periods of increased market liquidity. This EA is crafted to capitalize on significant price movements that occur when trading volume spikes, ensuring that trades are executed at optimal moments of market activity. Key Fea
News Advisor MT5 Pro
Zakaria Rachid
Experts
This Expert Advisor is designed for news trading. This version is the professional version for MT5. The price of this version is going to be 50 USD for a limited number of copies. The Final price is 99 USD. Please find below the MT4 version of the expert: News Advisor MT4 Pro. The main advantage of this expert is that it’s offering backtesting capabilities (something that is not found in most news expert advisors). This ability gives you the opportunity to optimize and test the efficacity, the s
RoundLock EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
Round Lock is a smart advisor with dynamic position locking. Round Lock is an intelligent advisor with the function of dynamic position locking, an advanced trading advisor that implements a two-way order locking strategy with a gradual position growth and dynamic adaptation to the market . Advantages of Round Lock: Risk control through position locking, Dynamic growth of volumes in trending areas of the market, Flexible behavior settings depending on limits, Suitable for flat and trend phases,
Bobot Scalper Gold
Richard Tolentino
Experts
BoBot Scalper — The New Era of Trend Scalping is Here. If you trade XAUUSD, indices, or fast-moving pairs… this EA is built for you. BoBot Scalper uses a refined MACD/LWMA engine to detect true trend continuation entries before the crowd. It reacts fast, manages risk cleanly, and locks profit using a step-based currency trailing system —one of the smartest trailing styles you’ll find in a scalping EA. It does NOT use martingale. It does NOT use grid. It does NOT spam trades. Instead, it builds p
GbpUsd Range Break Breakout EA
Ray Pracious Chidhungwana
Experts
Master the London Breakout: Automate Your Edge with GBPUSD Twilight OB EA GBPUSD Twilight OB EA GBPUSD Twilight OB EA is a robust, precision-engineered Expert Advisor tailored for traders seeking to exploit early London session breakouts. It harnesses a sophisticated blend of range-based logic, advanced order block detection, and price action confirmations to deliver high-probability trade entries. This EA is meticulously optimized for the GBPUSD pair on the M1 timeframe , automatically pinpoin
Forex Daily Scalping EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
GoldenRatioX
Serhii Sharlai
Experts
GoldenRatioX — Gold Scalping, Refined to Perfection GoldenRatioX is a powerful and intuitive platform for high-speed gold trading, designed specifically for scalpers and active traders who operate on the edge of seconds and aim to squeeze the maximum out of every price movement. After the purchase, please make sure to contact me to receive the settings.  Why gold? Gold is more than just an asset. It’s a highly liquid, volatile instrument with well-defined levels — a perfect match for scalping.
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello Traders! I present the "Duende" Strategy, Duende is an algorithm that detects patterns of different high and low levels, where they remain constant to make good entries, with a recovery system querying various things like breakeven , and crosses between peers It has proven to control several currencies without problems, with a powerful control of news during the market it is possible to manage it with all the symbols you need My strategy is optimized for "All Forex Market"  but there ar
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Nusantara MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – Smart Breakout with Pending Order Precision "Nusantara" is an Expert Advisor (EA) based on a breakout box strategy that is enhanced with distanced pending order execution, and equipped with a risk management switching system. Designed for serious traders who want an automated, safe strategy that remains flexible in the face of changing market characteristics.
Black Bull Gold
Dayanand Pandey
4 (1)
Experts
https://youtu.be/jVPFeB-Ym8k?si=E5np_jMIT4crUQ8V  Black Bull Gold – Your Edge in the XAUUSDm or XAUUSD Markets Introducing Black Bull Gold, an advanced technical analysis-based Expert Advisor (EA) specifically crafted for high-frequency trading (HFT) on XAUUSD and DE30. This EA leverages sophisticated algorithms and real-time market data to enhance trading outcomes, making it an ideal tool for navigating the high volatility of these markets. Key Features Optimized for Volatile Assets: Black Bull
FREE
Neopips Engine EA
Md Billal Hossain
Experts
NeoPips Engine EA – The Ultimate Trading Revolution Has Arrived! “The real power of trading lies in seeing what others miss. NeoPips Engine doesn’t follow the market — it masters it.” About NeoPips Engine EA: Your Intelligent Trading Ally NeoPips Engine EA is not your average trading robot. It’s a multi-dimensional, AI-optimized expert advisor crafted for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and long-term performance. Unlike outdated bots with rigid rules, NeoPips Engine is a livin
Neuro Start
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4.75 (4)
Experts
UPD:   https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   актуальная версия и обсуждение. - for the successful created training bases I will provide an advisor for temporary use free of charge. - training bases will be laid out as training progresses. - training requires approximately 20 epochs. It is possible to use one of two strategies - either trading in 2 directions, or - using SL. When using SL, the trading results will be identical to the learning outcomes. Since during training, only 1 order is used at a ti
FREE
The Last Pharaon
Alexander Oropesa Marrero
Experts
Put to work now The Last Pharaon this incredible EA was carefully made and tested for the EUR / USD market exclusively in the 5m time frame, the purpose of this EA is to keep your capital safely behind this incredible EA and your account never reaches to $ 0. This EA can be used with little capital $ 100, I have tested it with $ 50 and it works perfectly but it is advisable to start with a minimum of $ 100, I recommend using a VPS. You can also work a higher capital, you just have to raise the
AI SpectraCore Genesis EA MT5
Dolores Martin Munoz
4.5 (4)
Experts
SpectraCore Genesis Built for Gold. Engineered for Precision. Operates When Others Hesitate. SpectraCore Genesis is not just another expert advisor. It is a professional-grade trading system designed exclusively for XAU/USD . No generic templates, no compromises — just structure, control, and algorithmic clarity. This is a tool that doesn't rush the market. It waits. And acts when others are still uncertain. A live trading signal with full real-time data and trade history is available for review
Risk management discipline
Md Rubel Islam
Experts
MT4 Version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89114 For Deriv Synthetic indices MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95814  Hello traders, I believe you all know that risk and money management along with psychology are the keys to success in trading. No matter how strong one’s strategy is, without these 3 criteria they will always face losses in the long run. I have created an EA to control our human behaviors. This EA will force us to be discipline exactly the way you will s
Nwersiasf Forex by Gerega
Illia Hereha
Experts
This strategy integrates the  Nadaraya-Watson Envelope , Relative Strength Index (RSI) ,and  ATR Stop Loss Finder to identify high-probability trade setups with dynamic stop-loss placement. It is suitable for both  trend-following and mean-reversion trading styles . How It Works: • Nadaraya-Watson Envelope: A non-parametric regression-based indicator that smooths price action and identifies dynamic support and resistance zones. • RSI: Measures momentum and helps detect overbought/oversold cond
FREE
Nova BUL Trader
Anita Monus
Experts
Nova BUL Trader is a precision trading system powered by the Bulls Power indicator — capturing the moments when buying strength pushes markets higher with conviction. It transforms this classic oscillator into a disciplined, automated strategy that filters out weak signals and focuses only on genuine upward momentum. Rather than reacting to every minor tick, Nova BUL Trader waits for the right alignment — when bullish energy breaks through resistance and confirms a true shift in control. This wa
Xgrid Scalper MT5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This trading robot is strictly made for 10K Capital Trading Account and EURUSD H1. DO NOT use it on smaller accounts, because it has minimum free margin limit i.e. Free Margin > 500 (this value is in "actual money" not in "percentage"!) This is a Simple Grid Trading System which works on ADX indicator's volatility and with High Winrate. IMPORTANT: Default input settings are the bare minimum settings (not ideal) instead use the recommended settings (OR find your own best settings) provided in th
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
Experts
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
Experts
This is the latest iteration of my famous scalper, Goldfinch EA, published for the first time almost a decade ago. It scalps the market on sudden volatility expansions that take place in short periods of time: it assumes and tries to capitalize of inertia in price movement after a sudden price acceleration. This new version has been simplified to allow the trader use the optimization feature of the tester easily to find the best trading parameters. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troublesh
FREE
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
Ultimate Arbitrage Machines
Themichl LLC
3 (1)
Experts
The Ultimate Arbitrage Machines EA is a professional-grade solution designed for both statistical and triangular arbitrage in forex markets. This EA adaptively captures mean-reversion opportunities while employing robust risk controls. It features dynamic threshold adjustment, adaptive risk management, multi-strategy execution, and real-time market adaptation. The EA auto-calibrates Z-Score parameters, intelligently positions TP/SL, and uses multi-factor position sizing. It detects both statist
FREE
Gold Beat
Sm Sarwar Hossain
Experts
Gold Beat  is a superb EA made specifically for XAUUSDm . It's an EA that is very powerful, refined and thoroughly tested multiple times, and survives through pretty much most conditions (so you don't have to worry if the market is at All Time Highest, or sideways, or anything like that.) It uses various functions, which are currently being kept secret by me, to take trades. It's a breakthrough in Expert Advisors for gold , which you can see in the screenshots section. It's main advantages are
MartingaleFusionT
Christos Iakovou
Experts
MartingaleFusion EA: Intelligent Adaptive Grid Trading System Frustrated by simplistic EAs failing in dynamic markets? MartingaleFusion is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for enhanced performance through advanced analysis and adaptive execution. This EA utilizes a   multi-indicator confluence entry   protocol, requiring alignment from EMAs, RSI, and MACD to identify higher-probability initial trade setups and
FREE
Outro
Manuel Gonzales
5 (3)
Experts
" Outro " is an expert in automated " multi-symbol " trading that requires the trader to test on the pair of his choice and modify the entries according to his convenience. This Expert Advisor has been designed with non-optimized inputs, and   uses a Martingale system   for risk management. It is very important to read the   blog   post before you start. Enter to the private group .  Outro   uses two main indicators,   Relative Strength Index and Stochastic Oscillator , for input decision making
FREE
Blue Chip Investing MT5
Najlaa Alsalih
5 (1)
Experts
Introducing Blue Chip Investing , a groundbreaking Forex robot designed for maximizing profits effortlessly. Specializing in Breakout and Volatility Trading , it's the ultimate tool for traders seeking consistent gains. For optimal performance, run Blue Chip Investing exclusively on the EURCHF pair and on the hourly (H1) timeframe. Key Features: Powered by advanced AI technology, Blue Chip Investing analyzes real-time market data to identify trends and predict outcomes accurately. With a user-
EURUSD 1min scalper
Catalin Adelin Iovan
Experts
Features An amazing scalper created for EURUSD 1 min time frame. Compared to the 5 min version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/54412#!tab=overview , this one is a higher risk/ reward . Just like the 5 min version, this one needed more than 500h of optimization . It was made in mind for IC markets MQL5 platform, an adapted for their data, but I suppose it must works on other brookers as well. I will also publish soon the MT4 version for IC markets as well. Description Strategy is made fro
Deriv Risk management discipline
Md Rubel Islam
Experts
This EA is for only Deriv Synthetic indices.  Forex MT4 Version here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89114 Forex MT5 version here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/89113 Hello traders, I believe you all know that risk and money management along with psychology are the keys to success in trading. No matter how strong one’s strategy is, without these 3 criteria they will always face losses in the long run. I have created an EA to control our human behaviors. This EA will force u
Range Breakout Advance
Sarvaiya Sultanbhai Alibhai
Experts
==> This is an range breakout expert adviser. ==> Recommended pairs are EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF,GBPCAD,NZDCAD ==> User is allowed to go through multiple setting parameters ==> This inputs will allow user to make customized EA to trade any asset based on Range Breakout System. ==>   This will allow user to user 3 Type of Trailing Stop Loss ==> Other Improvements are coming soon  ==>     happy trading happy investing...! ==> Spreads are not in Pips Or Tick but, it is calculated by custo
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.8 (35)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Next-Generation AI Multi-Currency System Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  | [Satellite Signal] | AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup instructions: Resource Description Understanding AOT's Trading Frequency Why the bot doesn't trade every day How to Set Up AOT Bot Step-by-step installation guide Set files AOT MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor powered by AI sentiment analysis and Adapt
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (19)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 8 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 5 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $499! After that, the price will be raised to $599. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure th
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (16)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (86)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (9)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.84 (83)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (496)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pivot Killer
Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
4.6 (20)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
5 (5)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.56 (25)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
5 (4)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 left out of 20 — almost sold out. Current promotional price is $149, and it will soon return to $999. Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an automated trading system that combines classic, proven tradin
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY - 20% OFF 24 hours only. Sale ends November 29th. This will be the only sale for this product. Introducing Syna Version 4 - The World's First Agentic AI Trading Ecosystem I'm thrilled to unveil Syna Version 4, the forex trading industry's first true multi-EA agentic coordination system . This groundbreaking innovation allows multiple Expert Advisors to operate as a unified intelligence network across different MT5 terminals and broker accounts - a capability that has never existe
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live: Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex Christmas discount : $1,750 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 Since 2018 , my last company Armonia Capital provided the signal ARF to Darwinex, a FCA-regulated asset manager, raising 750K.  You can now find Remstone at Darwinex under Darwin VHR ! Master 4 asset classes with a single advisor! No promises
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (8)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (88)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
EA Pips Hunter
Ihor Otkydach
4.25 (4)
Experts
Real monitoring. Honest tests. Zero hype. LIVE SIGNAL MANUAL and SET FILES Before we go into technical details, there are two things you must know: PipsHunter is confirmed by a real-money monitoring signal. The EA has been running live for several months on a real account (Pepperstone), and the monitoring is fully public. No simulations, no hidden accounts, no “perfect backtests only” — real trading results confirm the actual performance. Backtests are 100% honestNo curve-fitting, no history man
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.6 (10)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 499$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY 50% OFF - NANO MACHINE GPT Regular price: $997 to Black Friday: $498.50 (Discounted price will be reflected during the promotion.) Sale begins: November 27, 2025 - limited-time Black Friday event. Black Friday Giveaway: All Nano Machine GPT buyers during the Black Friday event can enter a random drawing for: 1 x Syna activation 1 x AiQ activation 1 x Mean Machine GPT activation How to participate: 1) After your purchase, send me a private message to receive the Nano Machine GPT m
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.61 (49)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Gold vs Bitcoin Arbitrage
Anton Zverev
Experts
The world's first public arbitrage algorithm between Gold and Bitcoin! Deals open every day! Live Signal -   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348132 EA: Recommended brokers over time as:   IC Markets Traded pairs:   XAUUSD, BTCUSD Symbol for attachment:   XAUUSD H1 Be sure to check that   the traded currency pairs are added   to the   Market Watch   window! Account Type: ECN/Raw Spread Prefix Settings: If your broker has a currency pair with a symbol prefix, for example - XAUUSD   _i Then ente
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
More from author
BtcUsd H1 Edge Engine
Ari Jaakko Tapani Hautala
Experts
BTCUSD H1 Edge Engine — Filtered Breakout & Trend EA for Bitcoin This Expert Advisor is a systematic breakout/trend strategy for BTCUSD on H1 , first built and stress-tested in Python and then ported to MQL5 for live trading. The idea is simple: Catch strong Bitcoin moves after volatility expansion Filter out as much crypto noise as possible Control risk per trade and at account level It is not a “get rich quick” bot and it will not print absurd monthly returns. Drawdowns and losing streaks are
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review