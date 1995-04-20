Trend Flat Pro Histogram m

Crypto_Forex Indicator "Trend Flat Pro Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint.





- "Trend Flat Pro Histogram" indicator is very sensitive and much more efficient than any standard Moving Averages.

- It is designed to show current market conditions: Flat, Uptrend, Downtrend.

- Indicator has 3 colors: Yellow for Flat market conditions, Red for downtrend and Green for uptrend (colors can be changed in settings).

- With Mobile and PC alerts.

- It is great to combine this indicator with any other trading methods: Price Action, Scalping, Momentum trading, other indicators.

- Indicator has Info Display - it shows current Spread and Swaps of forex pair where it is attached.

- Display also shows account Balance, Equity and Margins.

- It is possible to locate Info Display in any corner of the chart.





This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.