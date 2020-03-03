OptiBot Gold Scalping
- Experts
- Alix Boccacino
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
OptiBot Gold Scalping – Automated Gold Trading Expert Advisor
Hello Traders!
I am OptiBot Gold Scalping, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to dominate the gold market (XAUUSD). My mission: to precisely exploit London range breakouts and capitalize on the most dynamic price movements of the world's most traded precious metal.
IMPORTANT: After your purchase, visit optibot-trading.com to access our guides and optimization tips.
Why choose OptiBot Gold Scalping?
Strategy: London Range Breakout + Reintegration
OptiBot Gold Scalping uses a proven institutional approach: identifying the London session consolidation range, detecting false breakouts, and then entering a position upon reintegration into the range. This method captures reversals with an excellent risk/reward ratio.
Complete Automation
The EA automatically opens and closes positions based on precise, calculated signals. Eliminate emotional errors and save time with a rigorous and fully automated system.
Intelligent Entry Signals
OptiBot Gold Scalping combines several key elements to identify the best opportunities:
-
London Range: Automatic calculation of the consolidation range (10:00 AM - 3:30 PM Paris time)
-
Breakout Detection: Identification of breakouts with volume confirmation
-
Validated Reintegration: Entries only after confirmed return to the range
-
Multi-Indicator Filters: RSI, EMA H1/D1, ATR to confirm each signal
Advanced Capital and Risk Management
-
Dynamic Money Management: Lot sizing based on risk percentage
-
Systematic Protection: Adaptive Stop Loss (fixed, ATR, range, or breakout)
-
Multi-Level Take Profit: Up to 3 levels for partial profit-taking
-
Intelligent Trailing Stop: Fixed, dynamic ATR, or profit percentage
-
Automatic Breakeven: Securing gains upon reaching a threshold
-
Max Daily Drawdown: Automatic stop in case of excessive loss
Reliability and Quality
Each trade is carefully analyzed, prioritizing quality over quantity. OptiBot Gold Scalping ensures a disciplined approach to automated trading, free from stress or constant monitoring.
Key Features
-
Automatic detection of the London range and reintegration opportunities
-
Active trading during London (3:30 PM) and US (until 10:00 PM) sessions
-
Bi-directional strategy (buy and sell) on M5
-
+50 optimizable parameters for total customization
-
Advanced time filters (avoiding news hours, excluding Monday/Friday)
-
Confirmation by volume and breakout strength
-
Compatible with Hedging and Netting accounts
Configuration
|Parameter
|Recommended Value
|Initial Lot Size
|Automatic (based on risk %)
|Risk per Trade
|1% - 2% of capital
|Recommended Minimum Deposit
|$1,000 with 1% risk
|Optimal Deposit
|$5,000 with 1.5% risk
|Recommended Leverage
|Minimum 1:100 (optimal: 1:200)
|VPS Required
|Yes, for continuous performance
Usage Recommendations
-
(Optional) Pause the EA during major economic announcements (NFP, FOMC, CPI)
-
Ensure your broker offers competitive spreads on XAUUSD (< 30 points)
-
Use a low-latency VPS for optimal execution
-
The robot operates completely autonomously once configured
Competitive Advantages
✅ Ready-to-use EA, simple installation
✅ Tested and optimized institutional strategy
✅ Fully automated, no manual intervention required
✅ Integrated custom optimization criterion for the Strategy Tester
✅ Intuitive interface for all levels
✅ Optimized code for maximum performance
Compatibility and Technical Requirements
|Element
|Specification
|Platform
|MetaTrader 5
|Broker
|All regulated brokers offering XAUUSD
|Period
|M5 (Mandatory)
|Instrument
|XAUUSD (Gold) only
|VPS
|Recommended for 24/7 trading
Who is it for?
-
Beginner Traders looking for a reliable automated solution for gold
-
Experienced Traders looking to exploit the London/US sessions
-
Investors seeking a passive approach to XAUUSD
-
Professionals looking for institutional-grade trading tools
-
Optimization Enthusiasts looking to customize their strategy
Start Today
Connect OptiBot Gold Scalping to your XAUUSD M5 chart and fully exploit the potential of the gold market. Join the community of traders who trust OptiBot and gain a competitive edge on the world's most liquid precious metal.
Gold doesn't wait. Neither does your robot.