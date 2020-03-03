OptiBot Gold Scalping – Automated Gold Trading Expert Advisor

Hello Traders!

I am OptiBot Gold Scalping, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to dominate the gold market (XAUUSD). My mission: to precisely exploit London range breakouts and capitalize on the most dynamic price movements of the world's most traded precious metal.

Why choose OptiBot Gold Scalping?

Strategy: London Range Breakout + Reintegration

OptiBot Gold Scalping uses a proven institutional approach: identifying the London session consolidation range, detecting false breakouts, and then entering a position upon reintegration into the range. This method captures reversals with an excellent risk/reward ratio.





Complete Automation

The EA automatically opens and closes positions based on precise, calculated signals. Eliminate emotional errors and save time with a rigorous and fully automated system.





Intelligent Entry Signals

OptiBot Gold Scalping combines several key elements to identify the best opportunities:

London Range: Automatic calculation of the consolidation range (10:00 AM - 3:30 PM Paris time)

Breakout Detection: Identification of breakouts with volume confirmation

Validated Reintegration: Entries only after confirmed return to the range

Multi-Indicator Filters: RSI, EMA H1/D1, ATR to confirm each signal





Advanced Capital and Risk Management

Dynamic Money Management: Lot sizing based on risk percentage

Systematic Protection: Adaptive Stop Loss (fixed, ATR, range, or breakout)

Multi-Level Take Profit: Up to 3 levels for partial profit-taking

Intelligent Trailing Stop: Fixed, dynamic ATR, or profit percentage

Automatic Breakeven: Securing gains upon reaching a threshold

Max Daily Drawdown: Automatic stop in case of excessive loss





Reliability and Quality

Each trade is carefully analyzed, prioritizing quality over quantity. OptiBot Gold Scalping ensures a disciplined approach to automated trading, free from stress or constant monitoring.





Key Features

Automatic detection of the London range and reintegration opportunities

Active trading during London (3:30 PM) and US (until 10:00 PM) sessions

Bi-directional strategy (buy and sell) on M5

+50 optimizable parameters for total customization

Advanced time filters (avoiding news hours, excluding Monday/Friday)

Confirmation by volume and breakout strength

Compatible with Hedging and Netting accounts





Configuration

Parameter Recommended Value Initial Lot Size Automatic (based on risk %) Risk per Trade 1% - 2% of capital Recommended Minimum Deposit $1,000 with 1% risk Optimal Deposit $5,000 with 1.5% risk Recommended Leverage Minimum 1:100 (optimal: 1:200) VPS Required Yes, for continuous performance





Usage Recommendations

(Optional) Pause the EA during major economic announcements (NFP, FOMC, CPI)

Ensure your broker offers competitive spreads on XAUUSD (< 30 points)

Use a low-latency VPS for optimal execution

The robot operates completely autonomously once configured





Competitive Advantages

✅ Ready-to-use EA, simple installation

✅ Tested and optimized institutional strategy

✅ Fully automated, no manual intervention required

✅ Integrated custom optimization criterion for the Strategy Tester

✅ Intuitive interface for all levels

✅ Optimized code for maximum performance





Compatibility and Technical Requirements

Element Specification Platform MetaTrader 5 Broker All regulated brokers offering XAUUSD Period M5 (Mandatory) Instrument XAUUSD (Gold) only VPS Recommended for 24/7 trading





Who is it for?

Beginner Traders looking for a reliable automated solution for gold

Experienced Traders looking to exploit the London/US sessions

Investors seeking a passive approach to XAUUSD

Professionals looking for institutional-grade trading tools

Optimization Enthusiasts looking to customize their strategy





