OptiBot Gold Scalping

OptiBot Gold Scalping – Automated Gold Trading Expert Advisor

Hello Traders!

I am OptiBot Gold Scalping, an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to dominate the gold market (XAUUSD). My mission: to precisely exploit London range breakouts and capitalize on the most dynamic price movements of the world's most traded precious metal.

IMPORTANT: After your purchase, visit optibot-trading.com to access our guides and optimization tips.

Why choose OptiBot Gold Scalping?

Strategy: London Range Breakout + Reintegration

OptiBot Gold Scalping uses a proven institutional approach: identifying the London session consolidation range, detecting false breakouts, and then entering a position upon reintegration into the range. This method captures reversals with an excellent risk/reward ratio.


Complete Automation

The EA automatically opens and closes positions based on precise, calculated signals. Eliminate emotional errors and save time with a rigorous and fully automated system.


Intelligent Entry Signals

OptiBot Gold Scalping combines several key elements to identify the best opportunities:

  • London Range: Automatic calculation of the consolidation range (10:00 AM - 3:30 PM Paris time)

  • Breakout Detection: Identification of breakouts with volume confirmation

  • Validated Reintegration: Entries only after confirmed return to the range

  • Multi-Indicator Filters: RSI, EMA H1/D1, ATR to confirm each signal


Advanced Capital and Risk Management

  • Dynamic Money Management: Lot sizing based on risk percentage

  • Systematic Protection: Adaptive Stop Loss (fixed, ATR, range, or breakout)

  • Multi-Level Take Profit: Up to 3 levels for partial profit-taking

  • Intelligent Trailing Stop: Fixed, dynamic ATR, or profit percentage

  • Automatic Breakeven: Securing gains upon reaching a threshold

  • Max Daily Drawdown: Automatic stop in case of excessive loss


Reliability and Quality

Each trade is carefully analyzed, prioritizing quality over quantity. OptiBot Gold Scalping ensures a disciplined approach to automated trading, free from stress or constant monitoring.


Key Features

  • Automatic detection of the London range and reintegration opportunities

  • Active trading during London (3:30 PM) and US (until 10:00 PM) sessions

  • Bi-directional strategy (buy and sell) on M5

  • +50 optimizable parameters for total customization

  • Advanced time filters (avoiding news hours, excluding Monday/Friday)

  • Confirmation by volume and breakout strength

  • Compatible with Hedging and Netting accounts


Configuration

Parameter Recommended Value
Initial Lot Size Automatic (based on risk %)
Risk per Trade 1% - 2% of capital
Recommended Minimum Deposit $1,000 with 1% risk
Optimal Deposit $5,000 with 1.5% risk
Recommended Leverage Minimum 1:100 (optimal: 1:200)
VPS Required Yes, for continuous performance


Usage Recommendations

  • (Optional) Pause the EA during major economic announcements (NFP, FOMC, CPI)

  • Ensure your broker offers competitive spreads on XAUUSD (< 30 points)

  • Use a low-latency VPS for optimal execution

  • The robot operates completely autonomously once configured


Competitive Advantages

✅ Ready-to-use EA, simple installation

✅ Tested and optimized institutional strategy

✅ Fully automated, no manual intervention required

✅ Integrated custom optimization criterion for the Strategy Tester

✅ Intuitive interface for all levels

✅ Optimized code for maximum performance


Compatibility and Technical Requirements

Element Specification
Platform MetaTrader 5
Broker All regulated brokers offering XAUUSD
Period M5 (Mandatory)
Instrument XAUUSD (Gold) only
VPS Recommended for 24/7 trading


Who is it for?

  • Beginner Traders looking for a reliable automated solution for gold

  • Experienced Traders looking to exploit the London/US sessions

  • Investors seeking a passive approach to XAUUSD

  • Professionals looking for institutional-grade trading tools

  • Optimization Enthusiasts looking to customize their strategy


Start Today

Connect OptiBot Gold Scalping to your XAUUSD M5 chart and fully exploit the potential of the gold market. Join the community of traders who trust OptiBot and gain a competitive edge on the world's most liquid precious metal.

Gold doesn't wait. Neither does your robot.

