Goldbreaker Pro

GoldBreaker Pro - Professional XAUUSD Automated Trading System

564% Profit | 95% Win Rate | 24-Month Validated Performance

VALIDATED PERFORMANCE All parameters are clearly labeled with descriptions to guide configuration.

Achieved 564% profit for a 24-month period of rigorous backtesting with 77.4 million real market ticks analyzed using Every Tick modeling (99% history quality).

Key Metrics:

  • Win Rate: 95% (203 wins / 11 losses across 214 trades)
  • Maximum Drawdown: 16.56% (conservative risk profile)
  • Profit Factor: 4.92
  • Sharpe Ratio: 12.14
  • Testing Period: October 1, 2023 - October 1, 2025

This isn't interpolated backtest data - every single tick was analyzed to ensure real-world accuracy.

PROVEN STRATEGY FOUNDATION

GoldBreaker Pro uses a sophisticated breakout detection system combined with momentum filtering on H1 (1-hour) timeframes. The EA analyzes the previous 24 hours of price action to identify support/resistance levels, then waits for confirmed breakouts with strong momentum conviction before entering trades.

Why the 95% win rate? The momentum filter rejects weak breakouts. This means fewer trades (~9 per month) but significantly higher quality setups.

PROFESSIONAL RISK MANAGEMENT

  • Dynamic Stop Losses: 1.2x ATR (adapts to market volatility)
  • Aggressive Take Profits: 5.0x ATR (captures extended moves with 4:1+ risk/reward)
  • Break-Even Protection: Locks in gains at +3 points profit
  • Laddered Trailing Stops: Take advantage of winning trends
  • Position Sizing: Automatic compounding based on account balance
  • Maximum Lot Size Optimized: 6.0 (verified optimal through extensive testing for 564% performance) for accounts up to $70K. Beyond that, see Position Sizing Guide.

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES (Version 1.0)

Two-Tier Position Caps:

  • Maximum Lot Size (Max Lots): 6.0 (optimized setting) for accounts up to $70K. Beyond that, see position sizing guide.
  • Emergency Maximum Lot Size (Absolute Max Lots): 99.0 (emergency safety backstop)

Additional Safety Features:

  • VPS Reconnection Protection: 30-second stabilization period prevents erratic trading after connection interruptions
  • 11-Layer Safety Architecture: Comprehensive protection against technical errors
  • Transparent Logging: All safety interventions are logged for review

UNDERSTANDING THE COMPOUNDING TIMELINE

The 564% performance follows true mathematical compounding - not consistent monthly returns:

Months 1-6 (Foundation Phase): 5-15% returns

  • Small account = small position sizes (1.0-3.0 lots)
  • Base building phase
  • Win rate consistency established

Months 7-12 (Acceleration Phase): 30-80% returns

  • Growing account = larger positions (4.0-6.0 lots)
  • Compounding becomes visible
  • Equity curve steepens

Months 13-24 (Exponential Phase): 100-400%+ returns

  • Position sizes at or near Maximum Lot Size cap (6.0 lots)
  • Explosive acceleration
  • This is where 564% is achieved

Important: If you expect 50% returns every month, this EA isn't for you. If you understand patient, exponential compounding, you'll see powerful results.

HANDS-OFF OPERATION

  • VPS-Compatible: Designed for 24/7 autonomous operation
  • Set-and-Forget: Minimal intervention required once configured
  • Automatic Position Sizing: Scales with your account balance
  • No Martingale: No dangerous position averaging
  • No Grid Trading: Clean, straightforward strategy

CONFIGURABLE INPUT PARAMETERS

GoldBreaker Pro comes pre-optimized but allows customization for advanced users:

Position Sizing Controls:

  • Automatic Position Sizing (Use Auto Lot Sizing) - Enable/disable automatic position sizing
  • Balance Per Lot Increment (Lot Per Balance) - Balance required per 0.01 lot (default: 100)
  • Maximum Lot Size (Max Lots) - Maximum position size cap (optimized at 6.0)
  • Emergency Maximum Lot Size (Absolute Max Lots) - Emergency safety limit (default: 99.0)

Risk Management:

  • Stop Loss Distance (Stop ATR Multiplier) - Stop loss distance multiplier (optimized at 1.2)
  • Take Profit Distance (Take ATR Multiplier) - Take profit distance multiplier (optimized at 5.0)
  • Break-Even Trigger Distance (Break Even Trigger) - Points profit before activating break-even protection
  • Break-Even Offset Buffer (Break Even Offset) - Buffer above entry for break-even stop

Strategy Parameters:

  • Breakout Sensitivity (K Break) - Breakout detection sensitivity (optimized at 0.20)
  • ATR Calculation Period (ATR Period) - ATR calculation lookback period (default: 14)
  • Momentum Filter Lookback Period (Momentum Period) - Momentum filter lookback period (default: 24)
  • Minimum Momentum Required (Momentum Threshold) - Minimum momentum required for trade entry

Display Options (Optional):

  • Applies only to Local Windows Desktop, or VPS Windows Desktop Version.
  • Display Information Panel (Show Info Panel) - Show/hide on-chart statistics panel
  • Information Panel Position (Info Panel Corner) - Screen corner for info panel placement
  • Information Panel Text Size (Info Panel Font Size) - Text size for info panel

PARAMETERS (INPUTS)

  • All parameters are clearly labeled with descriptions to guide configuration. 
  • The EA ships with optimal settings - customization is optional.

COMPREHENSIVE DOCUMENTATION SUITE

  • Essential User Guide - Complete setup and operation manual
  • Quick Start Guide - Setup Quickly
  • Risk Disclosure - Understand the risks
  • User Manual - Comprehensive operational guide 
  • FAQ Document - Common questions answered 
  • Position Sizing Guide - Optimize for your capital 
  • Optimization Guide - Parameter customization guidance 

Safety Features and VPS Setup Guide are included in these documents

Total documentation: 30,000+ words of professional guidance

WHO IS THIS FOR

Ideal Users:

  • Busy professionals wanting gold exposure without constant monitoring
  • Experienced traders seeking reliable automation
  • Investors who understand compounding requires patience
  • Traders with $10K+ accounts ($25K+ optimal for full compounding effect)

Not Suitable For:

  • Traders expecting overnight riches
  • Accounts under $10K (compounding effect too weak)
  • Anyone unwilling to wait through months 1-6 foundation phase

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5 only, not compatible with MT4)
  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold vs. USD)
  • Timeframe: H1 (1-hour charts)
  • Minimum Balance: $10,000 recommended ($25K+ optimal)
  • Broker Type: ECN brokers recommended
  • Leverage: 1:500 recommended
  • VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation

DEVELOPER SUPPORT

  • Personal Email Support: I personally respond to every inquiry within 48 hours
  • Educational Approach: I teach you WHY the system works, not just "install and hope"
  • Continuous Improvement: Active development and safety enhancements
  • Transparent Communication: No hype, no BS - just mathematical reality

REALISTIC EXPECTATIONS & RISK DISCLOSURE

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

The 564% backtest result reflects optimal conditions over 24 months. Your live results may vary due to:

  • Broker spread differences
  • Slippage during volatile periods
  • VPS connectivity issues (though GoldBreaker Pro includes protections that work for most setups)
  • Different account balances affecting position sizing

GoldBreaker Pro is designed to minimize these variables through conservative risk management and advanced safety features, but no trading system can guarantee profits.

Most traders quit during months 1-6 when returns are modest. This EA requires patience and psychological discipline to allow compounding to work.

WHAT MAKES GOLDBREAKER PRO DIFFERENT

vs. Typical EAs:

  • ✅ Real tick data testing (not interpolated)
  • ✅ Honest compounding timeline (not "50% monthly" promises)
  • ✅ Conservative drawdown (16.56% vs. typical 40-80%)
  • ✅ Comprehensive documentation (not 2-page PDF)
  • ✅ Personal developer support (not abandoned after sale)
  • ✅ Advanced safety features (institutional-grade protection)
  • ✅ Optimized position sizing (Maximum Lot Size = 6.0 verified for accounts up to $70K, with instructions for beyond)

This is a professional trading system for serious traders, not a "get rich quick" scheme.

PRICING & GUARANTEE

Investment: $297 for unlimited lifetime access; $197 for first 2 weeks after launch. 

What's Included:

  • GoldBreaker Pro EA (.ex5 file)
  • Complete documentation suite
  • Preset configuration files
  • Lifetime updates
  • Personal email support
  • Usage on up to 5 devices
  • Free Trial on strategy tester only (provided by MQL5 platform)

QUESTIONS?

The description above covers system requirements, performance expectations, and operational details. Still have questions? Use the MQL5 product page messaging system.

Note: Direct email support is provided to buyers after purchase. I personally answer every email. Ask about strategy, backtesting methodology, risk management, or operation - I'm here to help you succeed.

Ready to experience professional gold trading automation? Download GoldBreaker Pro today.

Version 1.0 | © 2025 | Professional XAUUSD Trading System

Recommended products
Bfg 9K Gold Killer
Eugen Funk
Experts
BFG 9000 is a unique system that trades your account 100% hands-free with   live-proven algorithms . Validated in live trading for 12 months. No Grid, no Martingale. The craziest part is however the ability to   manage your own trade decisions . The built-in AI takes your trades and manages them into profit. Safe Haven BFG includes a very stable algorithm that runs on 100% autopilot. It does not use Grid and no Martingale - thus you can be very sure, that it won't destroy your account. The syst
Horus AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Hello traders The New Generation Api Scalper is here Horus AI ,   I have designed this tool with real results rigorously, tool based on several of my previous  Strategies , adapting it to the  Forex Market , therefore it is adapted to the  artificial intelligence  of  machine learning , that is, the  AI  will read parameters and then consult them to my strategy, then it will learn so that the entries are of better quality, it also has a node where you can recover positions, another of the innova
Aureus Trader
Divyesh Pandey
Experts
Aureus Trader is an automated scalping robot for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade actively on liquid forex and crypto pairs with strict risk control and low latency execution. ​ What Aureus Trader does Aureus Trader focuses on short-term price movements, opening and closing trades frequently during high-liquidity sessions. ​ The algorithm uses technical filters to avoid abnormal spreads and low-volatility periods, aiming to capture quick intraday moves rather than long trends. ​ Risk management T
Willain72ATM
He Ping Qing
Experts
This strategy is mainly suitable for audcad, audnzd, audcad, audusd (Best) and other currencies. It uses batch closing and hedging strategies, with a maximum position of 9 orders.The maximum floating loss of 10 years is about $1,000, and the average monthly return is about 5-10%.It is recommended to operate 2-3 currencies with 3000usd. Parameter description: Clots: initial single quantity; NoTrade1: No trading time 1, it is recommended to avoid the data release time at night. Except for Clots,
Huki hedge sideway
Vu Kim Huyen
Experts
This is a Hedge EA for Sideways Markets The market is sideways 80% of the time. This EA performs well during this phase and accepts stop-losses (SL) during periods of strong news and strong trends. The full-time backtest shows good results, but if you run it live and turn the EA on and off during critical periods, its efficiency will be even higher. Advantages: Take Profit (TP) for individual orders , which is highly beneficial for minimizing slippage. Trims orders to reduce risks when the mark
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Neuro Start
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4.75 (4)
Experts
UPD:   https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   актуальная версия и обсуждение. - for the successful created training bases I will provide an advisor for temporary use free of charge. - training bases will be laid out as training progresses. - training requires approximately 20 epochs. It is possible to use one of two strategies - either trading in 2 directions, or - using SL. When using SL, the trading results will be identical to the learning outcomes. Since during training, only 1 order is used at a ti
FREE
VIX75 Killer
Omega J Msigwa
Experts
The Core of Vix75 Killer’s Power Revolutionary Ensemble AI Strategies At the heart of Vix75 Killer lies an ensemble of cutting-edge machine learning models, combining the strengths of CatBoost and LightGBM . These advanced AI-driven algorithms work together to enhance predictive accuracy and optimize trading decisions for the Volatility 75 Index (VIX75). By leveraging the unique capabilities of gradient boosting, Vix75 Killer dynamically adapts to market conditions, ensuring robust trade execut
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Stabilized dema cross robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility  currency   basket: GBPUSD, XAUUSD and EURJPY. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading ses
Ksm mt5
Andriy Sydoruk
5 (1)
Experts
Ksm: Smart Solution for Automated Forex Trading Ksm is a tool designed for automating Forex trading, using modern methods of time-series data analysis to work with multiple currency pairs across different timeframes. Key Features and Benefits Multi-currency support : Ksm enables trading across multiple currency pairs, helping traders adapt their strategies to various market conditions. New currency pairs can be easily added. Time-series data analysis : Utilizing advanced algorithms, Ksm analyze
US30 Dow Jones EA
Babak Alamdar
4.3 (10)
Experts
Buy not a backtest, but a real trading system    Live Signal This price is temporary for the duration of the promotion and will be raised shortly Backtesting should be done ONLY on REAL TICKS, otherwise it will be incorrect. Join the public chat group: Click here Welcome to the US30 Dow Jones EA US30 Dow Jones EA: Master the Dynamic Dow Jones The US30, also known as the Dow Jones, is one of the most popular indices in the market. Despite the plethora of expert advisors available, few succeed
Huki BW Sideway
Vu Kim Huyen
Experts
This EA performs well in sideways markets. The above results are based on the default setup for the pairs GU, NU, and AC, which perform well during sideways market conditions. For other market phases with stronger trends, you should backtest and adjust the setup accordingly. The default setup works well for pairs with lower volatility such as EU, NU, AU, GU, AC, NC, and EG during low-volatility market conditions. Key Parameters to Note: Step Point Buy: Distance between buy orders. Step Point Se
Project Gold MT5
Zhi Cheng Guan
Experts
Dear Investor, I'm developing this amazing trading strategy, I´ve developed this trading system which enable you get tremendous profit with little risk.  My main goal when developing a system is stable growth under any market condition. All my systems have to pass strict criteria in terms of historical data. It: Trades the XAUUSD with a focus on long-term stable growth. Uses no martingale nor any grid or "recovery" methods . Every trade is protected with a stop loss. Didn´t have a losing year si
ComplexEuro Edge Pro
Luke Anthony Coles
Experts
REAL BACKTEST / LONG TERM PROFITIBILITY Introducing ComplexEuro Edge PRO , an advanced Expert Advisor, meticulously designed 'EURUSD' trading system that specializes in executing high-precision trades by implementing a unique set of strict conditions and technical criteria.  ComplexEuro is unlike other EAs that rely on generic algorithms , martingale/grid or other 'AI' gimmicks that do not work long term. Minimum Deposit : $100 TimeFrame : M1 Pair : EURUSD VPS is recommended Auto Close at weeke
Simo Professional
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Ultimate Bot
Mr James Daniel Coe
4.38 (16)
Experts
9 advisors for the price of one The last bot you'll ever need to buy. Ultimate Bot is a multi-strategy Expert Advisor trading  XAUUSD, GBPUSD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURUSD, GBPJPY, USDJPY and EURJPY, using a combination of trend-following, mean-reversion and breakout patterns. Each strategy trades on account equity, so if one group is in drawdown, the others lower their risk, working together to optimise performance. Once-chart setup, just attached to AUDCAD M15 and the other pairs will be tr
King Gold Auto Trade XauUsd Burst Scalper
Jinarto
Experts
King Gold Auto Trade XauUsd Burst Scalper This Expert Advisor is a pure trend scalper for XAUUSD on M5 , built around a short-term MA(5) vs long MA cross and an aggressive profit-burst mechanism. When a new M5 MA cross is confirmed, the EA opens an initial position with fixed lot 0.01 . As long as the short MA(5) stays on the same side of the long MA and the open position is in profit, the EA can add more positions in the same direction (burst mode) to maximize the move. Once the trend loses mom
Crush
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Scalping (scalping, pipsing) is a trading approach based on technical analysis and involves opening and closing a large number of transactions in short periods of time: transactions are kept open from a few milliseconds to several minutes. In other words, the purpose of Forex scalping is not to hold a position for hours, days or weeks, but to make a profit in minutes or even seconds, just a few points per trade. In practice, it is difficult to achieve pure scalping within a minute, since, as a
Dual Signal Scalper
Davut Ozcan
Experts
Optimal timeframe and symbol: M1 on EURUSD This Expert Advisor is designed to work best on 1-minute charts, EURUSD . It also runs on other symbols/timeframes, but the first choice is EURUSD M1 for signal density and testing. Overview ADX+RSI Scalper is an automated trading system that uses two confirmations: ADX for trend strength/direction and RSI for overbought/oversold crosses at bar close. Signals are generated on closed candles only. How it works Trend filter (ADX): – Long when ADX ≥ MinAD
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
FIBO Trend EA mt5
Evgenii Aksenov
5 (6)
Experts
50% discount until the end of the month ($199). Regular price $399 Real Signal:   click here   Unique set files and all recommendations are provided free of charge. All future updates of the adviser are included in the price. After the purchase, contact me and I will help you install and configure the robot correctly. I will also share with you information on how to get a free VPS from a reliable broker. This is a trend strategy that uses the  FIBO Trend PRO  indicator. The FIBO Trend EA implem
QuantReaper EA
Ville Alexander Hirvelae
Experts
This is not a grid, martingale, or gamble. QuantReaper  Mean Reversion applies pure statistics and disciplined logic to exploit market inefficiencies. It identifies stretched price conditions, quantifies volatility, and reverts trades toward equilibrium with defined risk and no averaging down. Every decision is systematic — no randomness, no emotion. QuantReaper Mean Reversion EA is a clean, data-driven Expert Advisor for H1 and M30 charts. It specializes in NZDCAD and AUDCAD , combining a 100-p
Combo All In One MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Combo All In One is an EA combo 10   strategies , The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Normally you will have to pay 10x fee to buy 10 EAs with different strategies. But with ALL IN ONE, you only need to pay 1 time to own an EA that includes 10 different strategies. This is a cost-effective solution and combines effective methods. Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500. STRATEGY1: MOVING AVERAGE STRATEGY2: RSI STRATEGY3: MACD STRATEGY4: BOLLINGER BANDS S
Buda MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Buda   The Enlightened One is a strategy designed to trade without worries for all those who want something stable and determined. where they can place their investment X size without risk concerns, each entry will previously have a strong analysis consulting secret patterns and indicators designed by me, it has an AI system, where it will learn and consult all the ranges that we have taught it and adjust the risk if required where stop loss is versatile Start the EA on a chart. It has a specia
Boris
ALEKSANDR IVANOV
Experts
Boris- Полностью автоматический ,агрессивный советник основанный на математических расчетах, написанный специально под валютную пару EUR/USD. Период H1. Советник использует свой автоматический виртуальный стоплосс и тейкпрофит !  Ваш брокер не будет видеть ,задерживать модификацию,забыть поставить стоп и так далее. Тестировать рекомендую только с качеством 100% тиков у брокеров дающих реальные котировки. Входные параметры:  Magic=77777; - Магик ордеров  StartHour=1;  - Час начала Торговли  En
Evening Scalper Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.47 (15)
Experts
EA has live track records with  low drawdown : Live signal - Best Pairs Live signal - All Pairs Evening Scalper Pro is the state-of-the-art mean-reversion trading system that operates during the American trading session. It's very different from most other scalping systems, since it uses a unique trading logic on cross pairs that have a strong mean-reverting tendency with high profit targets. EA enters the market with market orders from 19 to 23h, it does not open trades during rollover (0:00-
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
MSC Line EA MT5
Bui Huy Dat
Experts
Live signal https://www.mql5.com/en/users/datbh/seller [MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93601 ] ! Next price --> $699 and final: 1779$ This is a smart grid-based automated trading system, meticulously developed from over a decade of trading experience. The system leverages quantitative analysis, trend evaluation, and key resistance levels to execute precise entries. Our EA specializes in trading three major currency pairs: AUDCAD NZDCAD AUDNZD Designed with both efficiency a
Kongkong
Zhang Juan Duan
Experts
This EA is a trend-following expert advisor specifically designed for EURUSD, verified through 15 years of historical data, demonstrating exceptional stability and profitability. The EA adheres to the principles of 'one order one close, strict risk control', providing investors with a reliable and stable asset appreciation solution. Technical Features Platform: MetaTrader 5 Account Type: Suitable for any broker, best on ECN or Raw accounts Trading Instrument: EURUSD Time Frame: M10 Minimum Capit
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (397)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen , the crown jewel of the entire Quantum ecosystem and the highest-rated, best-selling Expert Advisor in the history of MQL5. With a proven track record of over 20 months of live trading, I’ve earned my place as the undisputed Queen of XAUUSD. My specialty? GOLD. My mission? Deliver consistent, precise, intelligent trading results — over and over again. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the set
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.86 (28)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  Default Set File (More than 10 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (More than 7 months live trading):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $599! After that, the price will be raised to $699. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure t
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.53 (19)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Quantum-Infused Autonomous Trading System REAL SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 While many traders manipulate results by running Expert Advisors on cent accounts or very small balances — effectively demonstrating that they do not trust their own systems — this signal operates on a $20,000 real live account . It reflects genuine capital commitment and provides transparent performance without artificial amplification or low-risk distortions typical of cent accounts.
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (102)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
Experts
Each time the live signal grows with 10%, the price will be raised to keep Zenox exclusive and protect the strategy. Final price: $2999. Live Signal IC Markets Account, see the live performance for yourself as proof! Download user manual (English) Zenox is a state-of-the-art AI multi-pair swing trading robot that follows trends and diversifies risk across sixteen currency pairs. Years of dedicated development have resulted in a powerful trading algorithm. I used a high-quality dataset starting
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.87 (15)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL WITH REAL TRADING ACCOUNT:  LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $699! After that, the price will be raised to $799. EA will be sold in limited quantities to ensure the rights of all customers who have purchased. AI Gold Trading leverages the advanced GPT-4o model to execute sophisticat
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
Experts
Overview Golden Hen EA is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD . It operates by combining nine independent trading strategies, each triggered by different market conditions and timeframes (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). The EA is designed to manage its entries and filters automatically. The core logic of the EA focuses on identifying specific signals. Golden Hen EA does not use grid, martingale, or averaging techniques . All trades opened by the EA use a predefined Stop Loss and T
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.72 (29)
Experts
Important Note : To ensure full transparency, I am providing access to the real investor account linked to this EA, allowing you to monitor its performance live with no manipulation. Within just 5 days, the entire initial capital was fully withdrawn, and since then, the EA has been trading exclusively with profit funds only, without any exposure to the original balance. The current price of $199 is a limited launch offer, and it will be increased after 10 copies are sold or when the next update
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.6 (10)
Experts
LIVE SIGNAL (Real Trading Account) LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My    This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5 . When used with the recommended and optimized settings , and on a reputable ECN / RAW spread broker , live trading behavior should closely reflect the performance and trade structure of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, execution, and VPS e
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conne
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — a professional expert advisor for trading any assets without martingale or grids from an author with 25+ years of experience. Most top advisors work with rising gold. They look brilliant in tests... as long as gold is rising. But what happens when the trend exhausts itself? Who will protect your deposit? HTTP EA does not believe in eternal growth — it adapts to the changing market and is designed to widely diversify your investment portfolio and protect your deposit.
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (6)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
3.71 (7)
Experts
Cheat Engine is a midrange gold scalping system that can make decisions based on global forex sentiment via web-based API. Cheat Engine live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 199 USD Single shot trading only. No grid or martingale ever. Intelligent trailing stop exits that adapts to daily volatility The global forex sentiment is a measurement of hundreds of thousands of traders' positions totaling over 1 billion USD in account value. Cheat Engine is able to
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.74 (92)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Hybrid Trading Strategy for XAUUSD – Combination of News Sentiment & Order Book Imbalance This strategy combines two rarely used but highly effective trading approaches into a hybrid system developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute chart . While conventional Expert Advisors often rely on predefined indicators or basic chart patterns, this system is based on an intelligent market access model that integrates real-time data and context-based analysis into its decision-makin
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 999$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!  ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA) met
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (90)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile. The
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Experts
Long-Term Growth. Consistency. Resilience. Pivot Killer EA is not a quick-profit system — it is a professional-grade trading algorithm built to grow your account sustainably over the long term . Engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (GOLD) , Pivot Killer is the culmination of years of research, testing, and disciplined development. It embodies a simple philosophy: consistency beats luck . This system has been stress-tested across market cycles, volatility shifts, and liquidity regimes — built not to
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  LAUNCH PROMO: VERY LIMITED NUMBER OF COPIES AVAILABLE AT CURRENT PRICE! Final price: 990$ NEW: From 349$: Choose 1 EA for free! (for max 2 trade account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE RESULTS INDEPENDENT REVIEW Welcome to "The ORB Master" : Your Edge in Opening Range Breakouts Unlock the power of the Opening Range Breakout (ORB) strategy with the ORB Master EA: a refined, high-performance Expert Advisor designed for moder
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Designed for traders focused on long-term consistency Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results   |  Public Community LAUNCH PRICE: $249, Next price: $349 (Only 6 copies left) What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approach to capture both intraday moves and larger trend breakouts. The
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.21 (14)
Experts
ONLY 10 copies available at a Price of 399$ until December 11  ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 • AUTORITHM Bot Group   Discounted   price .     The price
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.59 (27)
Experts
A new step forward | AI-Driven Precision meets Market Logic With Argos Rage , a new level of trading automation is introduced – powered by an embedded DeepSeek AI system that analyzes market behavior in real time. While it builds on the strengths of Argos Fury, this EA follows a different strategic path: more flexibility, broader interpretation and stronger market engagement. Live Signal Timeframe: M30 Leverage:  min 1:20 Deposit:  min $100 Symbol:  XAUUSD, EURUSD Broker:  all After purchasi
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (130)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.23 (73)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Neural Network–Powered Trading System for XAU/USD (Gold) on M1 Timeframe  The user manual is available via the link on my profile page — it has detailed explanations of all settings and options. On the Telegram channel, you can also find several accounts running SmartChoise with different balances, risk levels, and setups. This is a great way to see the EA’s real performance across multiple brokers and conditions. Price reduced for black friday This EA is built for long-term, co
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
The Techno Deity EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (1)
Experts
The Techno Deity — Digital Dominance on XAUUSD Promo: You can receive the Cryon X-9000 advisor as a gift. To clarify the conditions and gain access, contact me directly. The Techno Deity is a high-tech trading ecosystem created for those who value structural order in the chaos of the gold market. At the heart of the system lies a digital intuition algorithm that doesn't just follow the price but identifies zones of institutional interest and moments of market imbalance. Instead of standard indic
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review