Schrodinger Market Wells

Quantum Volatility Analysis and Market Regime Detection

Schrödinger Market Wells (SMW) offers an alternative approach to traditional technical analysis. Unlike standard volatility bands based solely on simple statistical deviations, SMW models price action using principles of Financial Quantum Mechanics.

This indicator interprets price as a particle interacting within a "Potential Well," allowing traders to visualize the probability of the price remaining in a range or performing a structural breakout.

⚛️ The Quantum Paradigm

The indicator automatically distinguishes between two critical market states:

Bound State: The price lacks the "energy" required to escape the well. It oscillates around the "Attractor" (center line). Interpretation: Consolidation, Range, or Noise.

Potential Strategy: Mean Reversion. Tunneling Effect: The price gains enough volatility to punch through the probability barrier. Interpretation: Breakout, Regime Change, or Trend Initiation.

Potential Strategy: Trend Following (Momentum).

⚙️ Physics Engine & Automatic Presets

To reduce the complexity of manual tuning, SMW includes a "Physics Engine" with presets tailored to different trading styles:

PRESET_SCALPER (M1 - M5): Tight bands and short memory. Designed to capture fast bursts of volatility.

PRESET_DAYTRADING (M15 - H1): Balanced configuration. Filters minor noise while maintaining sensitivity to intraday moves.

PRESET_SWING (H4 - D1): Wider bands to filter intraday noise and focus on structural shifts.

PRESET_INVESTOR (W1 - MN): Long-term configuration. Signals only major macroeconomic shifts.

PRESET_QUANTUM_FOAM: High-sensitivity experimental mode for micro-structure analysis.

📊 Simplified Visual Reading

The indicator colors the candles directly on the chart for quick interpretation, reducing visual fatigue:

Gray Candles (⚪): Range State. Price is trapped inside the potential well. Zone of indecision or accumulation.

Green / Neon Candles (🟢): Bullish Breakout. Price has breached the upper barrier with energy. Signal of buying pressure.

Red / Crimson Candles (🔴): Bearish Breakout. Price has broken the lower barrier. Signal of selling pressure.

🎨 Aesthetics and Customization

The indicator includes visual themes optimized for different environments:

Dark Matter: Optimized for dark backgrounds (Neon/Black).

Classic: Soft colors for light backgrounds.

Matrix / Vaporwave: Stylized high-contrast themes.

Input Parameters

Trading Style (Preset): Select your trading profile (Scalper, Swing, etc.).

InpUseLog: Calculation in logarithmic space for mathematical accuracy (Recommended: true).

InpEnergyMult: Manual adjustment of the well width (only in Custom mode).

Note: This indicator is a technical analysis tool for identifying volatility states and does not guarantee profits. Past performance does not ensure future results. Always use proper risk management.



User Guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765997