RITZ BUY SELL BREAKOUT

Adaptive Breakout, Volatility & RSI Engine

This indicator is a multi-layer breakout analysis system that combines swing logic, trend confirmation, ATR volatility filtering, RSI strength analysis, volume power mapping, and an integrated economic-news overlay.

It is designed for traders who want clean, high-quality breakout signals with market-condition validation.

Key Features

1. Smart Breakout Engine

Swing-based breakout detection

EMA-9 trend confirmation

Adjustable breakout sensitivity for aggressive or conservative setups

2. ATR Volatility Filter

Adaptive ATR environment filter

Minimum volatility threshold to avoid low-energy markets

Reduces noise and false breakouts

3. RSI Market Analysis

Multi-timeframe RSI

Overbought/oversold detection

Adjustable sensitivity for anomaly spotting

Volume & fake-breakout confirmation

4. Integrated Economic Calendar (Ritz MQL5™)

High/medium/low/unknown impact events plotted on chart

Helps avoid risky entries during news

Lookback/lookahead control

5. Advanced Visual Layer

Adaptive breakout arrows

Trend dashboard

Extended support/resistance breakout lines

Historical level tracking

Volume gradient heat-map (bull & bear strength)

6. Complete Notification Suite

Popup alerts

Mobile push notifications

Custom alert delay to prevent spam

Best For

Breakout trading

Trend continuation setups

Volatility-based scalping

Multi-timeframe confluence

News-aware technical trading

Precision entry timing



For Maximum Analysis USE WITH INDICATORS : 1. Kaufmans AMA Candle or MACD SnR Candle 2. Equilibrium Matrix

Multi-Layer Breakout Analyzer is an advanced, all-in-one breakout detection system engineered for traders who demand precision, stability, and multi-dimension market confirmation.

It combines adaptive swing breakout logic, EMA trend flow, ATR volatility filtering, RSI market pressure analysis, and intelligent volume-gradient visualization — all inside a single unified engine.

Designed to operate reliably across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices, this indicator interprets market structure through multiple layers of confirmation, ensuring that each breakout signal is backed by trend strength, volatility pressure, and volume behavior.

With integrated Ritz Economic Calendar™, traders get real-time news awareness directly on the chart, allowing breakouts to be validated or avoided during high-impact market conditions.

The system includes smart visual arrows, extended breakout levels, historical mapping, dashboard information, and multi-channel alerts that work seamlessly across all timeframes.

Whether the market is trending, compressing, ranging, or experiencing false-break traps, RITZ Multi-Layer Breakout Analyzer adapts instantly — filtering noise, strengthening signal quality, and guiding the trader with clean, structured visual output.

This is a complete breakout ecosystem designed for scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders who need institutional-grade signal confirmation without complexity.