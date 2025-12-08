Screener MT5





Single click on the asset inside the scanner and it instantly opens in the same chart window. No wasting time opening new windows, no scrolling through Market Watch — one click and you’re already on the asset you want to trade. Ideal for scalping, tape reading and anyone who needs speed.

100% customizable floating panel that you can drag to any corner of the chart and hide with just one click on the “Screener” button.





Main filters and sorting available:





Daily % (High → Low) - Biggest gainers of the day.

Daily % (Low → High) - Biggest losers of the day.

Spread (Low → High) - prioritizes assets with lower Spread

Relative Volume - highlights those trading far above average (strong movement)

Moving Average (above/below) - filters only assets in uptrend or downtrend.

Limit of how many assets to show (ex: top 10, top 20…)





All updated in real time, directly on the chart, without needing to open any other window.

Perfect for those who trade stocks, mini index, mini dollar, crypto, forex or any asset available on your broker.





Note: To see and filter symbols, you must first enable them in the MT5 Market Watch window (right-click in Market Watch → Show All or manually add the desired symbols).