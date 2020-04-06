Rampage Adaptogen Grid FX
- Experts
- Temirgali Orazbayev
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
🇬🇧 ENGLISH
Intelligent Grid System for Forex Currency Pairs
Rampage Adaptogen Grid FX — a professional automated strategy for trading FOREX CURRENCY PAIRS. The system operates on the "smart grid" principle, placing limit orders at market extremes with controlled averaging.
✅ Only for currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD and their crosses
❌ NOT for: gold (XAUUSD), silver, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies
⚙️ Settings Parameters
BASIC SETTINGS:
-
Magic Number — unique EA identifier
-
Initial Lot — starting position size (start with 0.01-0.03)
-
Max Trades Series — maximum averaging count in series (5-8)
-
Take Profit — take profit in pips
GRID SETTINGS:
-
Find HiLo Bars — number of bars to find extremes (10-15)
-
Reset After Bars — order reset after N bars (prevents "stuck" orders)
MARTINGALE SETTINGS:
-
Lot Multiplier — volume multiplier for averaging (1.5-2.0)
-
Distance Martin Pips — distance for next averaging (20-35 pips)
-
Secure Martin Target — profit target to close entire series ($)
-
Reverse Martingale — reverse martingale option
⚠️ IMPORTANT WARNINGS
BEFORE USE:
-
Always test in Strategy Tester with different settings
-
Start with minimum lot 0.01 on demo account
-
Use only risk capital
-
Ensure your broker has no limitations on simultaneous positions
RISKS:
-
Strategy uses martingale — significant drawdowns possible
-
Requires sufficient deposit volume for averaging
-
Works only on liquid currency pairs
-
Not suitable for exotic pairs and metals
💡 USAGE RECOMMENDATIONS
Deposit:
-
Minimum: $500 (for lot 0.01)
-
Recommended: $2000+ (for safe averaging)
-
Optimal: $5000+
Pairs and Timeframes:
-
Best pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY
-
Timeframes: M15, M30, H1
-
Avoid: news periods, low liquidity
🛡️ PROTECTION MECHANISMS
-
Automatic reset of old orders
-
Protection against broker limits
-
Day of week filter
-
Maximum loss series limitation
IMPORTANT: This strategy has been tested on historical data, but past results do not guarantee future profits. Forex trading involves high risks and may lead to loss of deposit.