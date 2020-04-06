Rampage Adaptogen Grid FX

🇬🇧 ENGLISH

Intelligent Grid System for Forex Currency Pairs

Rampage Adaptogen Grid FX — a professional automated strategy for trading FOREX CURRENCY PAIRS. The system operates on the "smart grid" principle, placing limit orders at market extremes with controlled averaging.

 Only for currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD and their crosses
 NOT for: gold (XAUUSD), silver, indices, stocks, cryptocurrencies

⚙️ Settings Parameters

BASIC SETTINGS:

  • Magic Number — unique EA identifier

  • Initial Lot — starting position size (start with 0.01-0.03)

  • Max Trades Series — maximum averaging count in series (5-8)

  • Take Profit — take profit in pips

GRID SETTINGS:

  • Find HiLo Bars — number of bars to find extremes (10-15)

  • Reset After Bars — order reset after N bars (prevents "stuck" orders)

MARTINGALE SETTINGS:

  • Lot Multiplier — volume multiplier for averaging (1.5-2.0)

  • Distance Martin Pips — distance for next averaging (20-35 pips)

  • Secure Martin Target — profit target to close entire series ($)

  • Reverse Martingale — reverse martingale option

⚠️ IMPORTANT WARNINGS

BEFORE USE:

  • Always test in Strategy Tester with different settings

  • Start with minimum lot 0.01 on demo account

  • Use only risk capital

  • Ensure your broker has no limitations on simultaneous positions

RISKS:

  • Strategy uses martingale — significant drawdowns possible

  • Requires sufficient deposit volume for averaging

  • Works only on liquid currency pairs

  • Not suitable for exotic pairs and metals

💡 USAGE RECOMMENDATIONS

Deposit:

  • Minimum: $500 (for lot 0.01)

  • Recommended: $2000+ (for safe averaging)

  • Optimal: $5000+

Pairs and Timeframes:

  • Best pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY

  • Timeframes: M15, M30, H1

  • Avoid: news periods, low liquidity

🛡️ PROTECTION MECHANISMS

  • Automatic reset of old orders

  • Protection against broker limits

  • Day of week filter

  • Maximum loss series limitation

IMPORTANT: This strategy has been tested on historical data, but past results do not guarantee future profits. Forex trading involves high risks and may lead to loss of deposit.


