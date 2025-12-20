MFI with Alerts MT5 r

Crypto_Forex Indicator "MFI with Alerts" for MT5, No Repaint.

- Money Flow Index (MFI) is a technical oscillator which uses price and volume data for identifying oversold and overbought zones.
- Built-in PC and Mobile Alerts for both: Entry to OverSold/OverBought zones and Exit from OverSold/OverBought zones.
- With adjustable trigger levels for Alerts activation.
- MFI oscillator provides information regarding bullish and bearish price momentum.
- It is great to take Sell entries from Overbought when the MFI is above 80 and Buy entries from Oversold when it is below 20.
- MFI is very useful for divergence detection and it is great to combine with Price Action as well.
- Indicator can be used on any timeframe.

