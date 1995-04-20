MFI with Alerts mq
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 2.1
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "MFI with Alerts" for MT4, No Repaint.
- Money Flow Index (MFI) is a technical oscillator which uses price and volume data for identifying oversold and overbought zones.
- Built-in PC and Mobile Alerts for both: Entry to OverSold/OverBought zones and Exit from OverSold/OverBought zones.
- With adjustable trigger levels for Alerts activation.
- MFI oscillator provides information regarding bullish and bearish price momentum.
- It is great to take Sell entries from Overbought when the MFI is above 80 and Buy entries from Oversold when it is below 20.
- MFI is very useful for divergence detection and it is great to combine with Price Action as well.
- Indicator can be used on any timeframe.
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.