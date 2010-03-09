Robot Scalping TF5M MT5

Robot Scalping XAUUSD King Gold Time Frame 5M MT5 

Expert Advisor Description

This Expert Advisor is specifically designed for XAUUSD (Gold) trading on the MetaTrader 5 platform, utilizing a scalping approach on the M5 timeframe with strict trade filtering and disciplined execution.

🔹 Key Specifications

  • Fixed lot size: 0.01

  • Minimum recommended balance: $500

  • Trading symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Maximum of one open position at a time

🔹 Trading Logic
The EA operates using a multi-layer algorithm combined with various technical filters to evaluate market conditions, momentum strength, and optimal trade timing.

Trades are executed only when all predefined conditions are met, ensuring selective and high-probability entries. Positions are closed once a profit target is achieved or when market conditions no longer support the trade rationale.

🔹 Risk & Trade Management

  • No martingale, grid, or averaging strategies

  • Conservative risk approach

  • Single-position trading to avoid overexposure and overtrading

🔹 Recommended Usage
Before deploying on a live account, users are strongly advised to:
✅ Perform strategy testing for at least 1 year
✅ Run the EA on a demo account to understand its behavior
✅ Use on a real account only after sufficient evaluation

⚠️ Disclaimer
Strategy tester results and demo performance do not guarantee the same results in live trading. Market conditions may change and affect performance.


