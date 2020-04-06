One Expert General MT5

One Expert General MT5 — AI Trading Engine

One Expert General MT5 is a fast, stable, and session-based trend EA built for XAUUSD.
Powered by an AI-driven core, it analyzes momentum, volatility, and directional strength to execute high-probability trades during Asia & London sessions.

Key Features

  • AI-Enhanced Trend Detection

  • Session-Based Precision (Asia & London)

  • Dynamic Lot System (GENERAL MODE)

  • Strict Logic Isolation

  • Risk Filters

  • FIX STOPLOSS -TAKE PROFIT , NO MARTINGALE

Recommended Settings

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Starting Balance: $200

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Built for Stability

Smart filtering, daily limits, and strong internal protections make this EA suitable for both low-capital and scaling accounts.

One Expert General MT5 is not just another EA —
it is a finely tuned, disciplined trading system built with professional logic, safe mechanics, and dynamic adaptability.
Perfect for traders seeking long-term stability with a modern AI-driven approach.


