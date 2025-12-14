Iron Silk MT5

Iron Silk - The Future of Trading

  • Extra details on set-up: (link)
  • Please contact us for the live signal link after purchase.

  • Loyalty bonus — message me after buying to obtain a gift EA.

  • Kindly join our MQL5 channel (for Telegram contact me): (link)


Backtests works better with my provided settings. Contact me for file.

Pricing starts at 1000. Only 1 traders have access so far. After 5 licenses are issued, price increases to 1269.

****** Let me know if you want a Trial version file for demo use only. ******


  • Risk Management: Strong built-in stop-loss and take-profit features ensure your trades are always protected (contact me for more info).
  • Simple Setup: One-Chart EA- Iron Silk is should run on one chart only (XAGUSD) M30  and automatically trades on all symbols .
  • Strategy: Applies the "Wolfe Wave Pattern" to detect potential reversal points by identifying five-wave patterns in price movements.

Iron Silk?

  • Advanced algorithms for faster decision-making.
  • Optimized for volatile markets like XAGUSD.
  • Supports various brokers with any spreads.
  • Works great with prop-firm challenges and funded accounts (contact me for more details).

Using our sophisticated strategies, Iron Silk ensures stable, efficient, and profitable trading under different market conditions. Whether you're a beginner or experienced trader, this EA adapts to your needs.


Installation and Setup

  1. Install the EA on your MetaTrader platform and apply it to one chart (XAGUSD).
  2. Select the timeframe (M30), adjust the lot size if necessary, and let the EA do the rest.
  3. Ensure your account is running on a VPS for continuous trading.

Minimum Deposit: We recommend at least $200 for the best results.


Contact Us

After purchasing, please send us a private message to get access to the private Telegram channel, where you'll receive the latest updates, news, and instructions. This exclusive channel is only available for our customers!


