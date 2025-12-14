Iron Silk MT5
- Experts
- Najlaa Alsalih
- Version: 1.32
- Updated: 14 December 2025
- Activations: 10
Iron Silk - The Future of Trading
-
-
- Risk Management: Strong built-in stop-loss and take-profit features ensure your trades are always protected (contact me for more info).
- Simple Setup: One-Chart EA- Iron Silk is should run on one chart only (XAGUSD) M30 and automatically trades on all symbols .
- Strategy: Applies the "Wolfe Wave Pattern" to detect potential reversal points by identifying five-wave patterns in price movements.
Iron Silk?
- Advanced algorithms for faster decision-making.
- Optimized for volatile markets like XAGUSD.
- Supports various brokers with any spreads.
- Works great with prop-firm challenges and funded accounts (contact me for more details).
Using our sophisticated strategies, Iron Silk ensures stable, efficient, and profitable trading under different market conditions. Whether you're a beginner or experienced trader, this EA adapts to your needs.
Installation and Setup
- Install the EA on your MetaTrader platform and apply it to one chart (XAGUSD).
- Select the timeframe (M30), adjust the lot size if necessary, and let the EA do the rest.
- Ensure your account is running on a VPS for continuous trading.
Minimum Deposit: We recommend at least $200 for the best results.
