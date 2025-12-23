Quantum Market Scanner V333

Quantum Market Scanner v4.0 - Advanced Multi-Symbol Signal Scanner

Overview:
Quantum Market Scanner v4.0 is a sophisticated multi-market scanning indicator that continuously monitors multiple financial instruments to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Using a unique progressive confirmation system, it tracks signals from initial detection through to prime entry conditions, helping traders make informed decisions with enhanced confidence.

Core Features:

🚀 Progressive Status System (Key Innovation):
The scanner implements a revolutionary 5-stage progression system that tracks signal development:
• ★☆☆☆☆ = TOO EARLY - Initial detection, monitor only
• ★★☆☆☆ = EARLY SIGNAL - Alert, watch closely
• ★★★☆☆ = TRADE SETUP - Plan your trade strategy
• ★★★★☆ = STRONG SIGNAL - Consider entering position
• ★★★★★ = PRIME ENTRY - Optimal conditions for trade execution

📊 Multi-Market Scanning Capability:
• Scan up to 100 symbols simultaneously
• Supports Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Cryptocurrencies
• Custom symbol list option for personalized scanning
• Real-time signal detection across all selected instruments

🔍 Smart Technical Analysis:
 MA Alignment: EMA 9/21 and SMA 50 convergence/divergence detection
 RSI Analysis: Overbought/oversold conditions with trend confirmation
 MACD Signals: Momentum and crossover analysis
 ATR-Based Risk Management: Dynamic stop loss and take profit calculation
 Volume Spike Detection: Confirmation through unusual volume activity

🎯 Signal Scoring & Confirmation:
• 0-100 point scoring system evaluates signal quality
• Multi-confirmation tracking per symbol (1-5+ confirmations)
• Star rating visualization for quick assessment
• Minimum score threshold filter (configurable)

📈 Real-Time Dashboard Display:
• Clean, organized panel with color-coded signals
• 11 critical data columns per signal:

  1. Symbol

  2. Signal Direction (▲ BUY/▼ SELL)

  3. Score (0-100)

  4. Star Rating

  5. Confirmations Count

  6. Entry Price

  7. Stop Loss

  8. Take Profit

  9. Risk/Reward Ratio

  10. Status Summary

  11. Progressive Status

🔔 Comprehensive Alert System:
• Multi-level alert triggers based on star rating
• Sound, popup, and push notification options
• Alert cooldown timer to prevent notification fatigue
• Alert on confirmation increases

⚙️ Customizable Configuration:

Scanner Settings:
• Max symbols to scan (1-100)
• Enable/disable asset classes
• Custom symbol input field
• Maximum spread filter

Signal Configuration:
• Minimum signal score (0-100)
• Minimum confirmations required
• Volume filter toggle
• Trend strength intensity

Display Options:
• Show all signals or only strong ones
• Customizable panel dimensions
• Color coding toggle
• Scan interval adjustment (seconds)
• Show/hide SL/TP levels

Risk Management:
• ATR period and multiplier settings
• Automatic SL/TP calculation
• Risk/reward ratio display

Technical Specifications:
• Primary timeframe: H4
• Required indicators: EMA 9, EMA 21, SMA 50, RSI 14, MACD (12,26,9), ATR 14
• Update interval: Configurable (default 60 seconds)
• Memory efficient: Cleans old signals automatically

Installation & Usage:

  1. Attach to any MT5 chart (it will scan all configured symbols)

  2. Configure settings in the input parameters

  3. Monitor the dashboard for signal progression

  4. Use the progressive status system to time entries

  5. Combine with price action for final confirmation

Pro-Trading Benefits:
• Saves hours of manual chart analysis
• Provides objective signal assessment
• Tracks signal development over time
• Identifies strongest opportunities across markets
• Enhances timing with progressive status system
• Reduces emotional trading decisions

Risk Management Features:
• Spread filter eliminates poor trading conditions
• ATR-based position sizing suggestions
• Clear risk/reward ratio display
• Stop loss and take profit levels calculated automatically

Ideal For:
• Swing traders and position traders
• Multi-market portfolio managers
• Traders seeking confirmation before entry
• Those wanting to reduce analysis time
• Traders looking for systematic signal tracking

Note: This is a technical analysis tool, not a trading advisor. Always practice proper risk management and combine signals with your trading strategy and market context.

Version: 4.0
Minimum MT5 Build: 2000+
Recommended Use: H4 timeframe for optimal results

Perfect for traders who want to:
• Scan multiple markets efficiently
• Track signal development over time
• Wait for optimal entry conditions
• Reduce analysis paralysis
• Trade with higher confirmation confidence

The progressive status system eliminates guesswork by showing exactly where a signal stands in its development cycle, helping you wait for "PRIME ENTRY" conditions instead of entering too early.

Recommended products
Trading Utility
Tahir Hussain
Utilities
Trading Utility for Forex Currency Pairs Only not for Gold  Functions Auto Lot Calculation based on Risk Auto stoploss  Auto TakeProfit Breakeven Auto Close Half % Close in percentage with respect to the PIPs Pending Orders BuyLimit Sell Limit with distances BuyStop Sell Stop    with distances Trading Informations Risk in percentage For Multiple trades Combine Takeprofit and Combine Stoplosses
Inverted Chart EA
Samuele Borella
Utilities
Inverted_Chart_EA Utility Expert Advisor Inverted_Chart_EA creates and maintains a mirror-inverted chart of any symbol and timeframe. It automatically generates a custom instrument (e.g. US30_INV ) and keeps its price history updated in real time, with bars mirrored around a chosen pivot. This utility gives traders a new way to analyze the market from a different perspective by flipping the chart upside down. Why use an inverted chart? Highlight hidden patterns – price formations that look ordin
Mirror Signals Service
Isaac Derban
Utilities
Overview Mirror Signals Service EA (Text only)   is a powerful monitoring Expert Advisor that automatically sends   real-time Telegram notifications   for all important trade events on your MetaTrader 5 account. It is engineered specifically for   signal providers ,   trade-copier operators ,   auditors ,   educators , and   professional trading services   that require immediate, detailed, and reliable reporting. Everything from   entries, exits, SL/TP changes, comment changes, trailing sto
Signal Alerts Max
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Utilities
What the Tool Does SignalAlerts Max watches several indicators: RSI MACD Stochastic CCI DeMarker RVI EMA Trend Filter (optional) Whenever any enabled indicator crosses above or crosses below a level, the tool sends alerts: Terminal Pop-up   Push Notifications Sends alerts to phone via MT5 app.  How To Set Up Push Notifications On Metatrader 4 & 5 - YouTube Important Notes Your PC must be connected to the internet MT5 desktop must be running (or in VPS) You do NOT need to keep the mobile
FREE
Magic Finger Singal
Hui Zhao
5 (1)
Indicators
Magic Finger can help you identify trends and trading opportunities clearly. The finger points to the open position signal, and the discoloration line is confirmed by the trend. If you are a day trader, you can choose to trade during a period of active trading, referring to the discoloration line as the basis for the next order, finger signal as a filter. If you are a trend trader, you can choose a period above H1, wait for the appearance of the finger signal in the key price area, and enter th
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
TradePilotmt5
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Utilities
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution with a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation and smart position management. Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys for fast ex
DRS Semi Automated
Enrique Alexander Madera Pimentel
Utilities
DRS Semi Automated: Fair Value Gap Trading Inspired by the DRS strategy made by SMT FX. To learn more, visit their website. Key Features: 1. Fair Value Gap Detection: Identifies bullish and bearish Fair Value Gaps on the 5-minute timeframe. 2. Customizable Trading Sessions: Trade London, New York, or both sessions with adjustable start times. 3. Risk Management: Set risk percentage and choose between equity-based or fixed balance risk calculation. 4. Bias Selection: Manually select bullish or
Trend Line Map Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.09 (11)
Indicators
Trend Line Map indicator is an addons for   Trend Screener Indicator . It's working as a scanner for all signals generated by Trend screener ( Trend Line Signals ) . It's a Trend Line Scanner based on Trend Screener Indicator.  If you don't have Trend Screener Pro Indicator,   the Trend Line Map Pro will not work.     LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend Line Map Indicator is available for only 50 $ and lifetime. ( Original price 125$ ) By accessing to our MQL5 Blog,  you can find all our premium indicat
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicators
Unlock the Power of Trends Trading with the Trend Screener Indicator: Your Ultimate Trend Trading Solution powered by Fuzzy Logic and Multi-Currencies System! Elevate your trading game with the Trend Screener, the revolutionary trend indicator designed to transform your Metatrader into a powerful Trend Analyzer. This comprehensive tool leverages fuzzy logic and integrates over 13 premium features and three trading strategies, offering unmatched precision and versatility. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Tre
Gann Squaring Out of Time and Price
Yardley Zuniga
Indicators
Gann Time–Price Square Cycles (MT5) This indicator applies the concept of time–price balance introduced by W.D. Gann. It detects price swings on the chart and projects Quarter, Half, and Full cycle time intervals forward, marking them with vertical lines. The tool is designed to help traders study the relationship between swing size and elapsed time directly on MT5 charts. Functions Detects swing highs and lows based on pivot depth and minimum swing size. Projects Quarter, Half, and Full harmon
RM Divergence Pro
Mohammadreza Mahdi Mavaddat
Indicators
RM Divergence Pro is a professional, non-repainting RSI divergence indicator designed for traders who want real structural insight beyond classic divergence tools. It accurately detects Regular Divergence (RD), Hidden Divergence (HD), Inability (IA), and Potential Divergence (P-DVG) using stable swing-based logic. Built for clarity, precision, and clean market structure analysis. -------------------------------------------------- OVERVIEW RM Divergence Pro is an advanced RSI-based divergence
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
ParitySnap
Kazutaka Yamamoto
Indicators
ParitySnap — Triad Z-Score Reversion Non-Repaint / Hedge-Fund-Inspired Mean Reversion / NY-Close Pivot-SL Holiday Promo (until Dec 25, JST): Lifetime $199 / Rental $30 - Standard after promo: Lifetime $209- / Rental $40 - WHAT IT DOES ParitySnap detects tri-currency parity distortions (e.g., GOLD: XAUUSD–AUDUSD–XAUAUD ) and prints non-repainting entries on the just-closed bar when a Z-score mean-reversion edge is present. Built for traders who value transparency and statistical rigor , it bring
Crypto to MT5
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Utilities
Crypto.com to MT5 Live Candlestick Stream to Metatrader 5 from Crypto.com websocket Its a OHCLV (Open High Low Close Real Volume ) Live Rates Data you can check my other crypto product on my profile  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rajeshnait/seller 1. OHLCV Data 2. Supports and Creates Multiple Symbols 3. You need to add Crypto.com websocket and api URL as mentioned at Tools > Options > Allow Webrequest from URL tab and also tick Allow Webrequest checkbox - Websocket URL : stream.crypto.com - API
Zigzag Price Arrows 1
Aiman Saeed Salem Dahbag
Utilities
The Zigzag Price Arrow indicator   is an enhanced version of the classic Zigzag indicator, combining the traditional zigzag pattern with advanced visual features. It not only identifies major market turning points but also provides clear trading signals through: •   Directional arrows:   Displays colored arrows (green for buy, magenta for sell) indicating potential trend directions. •   Price labels:   Shows the exact price values at each pivot point directly on the chart. •   Improved visual c
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The SMC Venom Model BPR indicator is a professional tool for traders working within the Smart Money (SMC) concept. It automatically identifies two key patterns on the price chart: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) is a combination of three candles, in which there is a gap between the first and third candles. It forms a zone between levels where there is no volume support, which often leads to a price correction. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) is a combination of two FVG patterns that form a “bridge” - a zon
GGP Trade Copier MT5
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Utilities
GGP Trade Copier  EA is an automatic trading bot that can help traders automatically replicate the trading strategies and operations from one trading terminal to others by experiencing exceptionally fast trade copying system. Its easy-to-use setup allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. The software supports multiple trading varieties, including Forex, commodities, stocks
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicators
MT4 version  |   FAQ The Owl Smart Levels Indicator is a complete trading system within the one indicator that includes such popular market analysis tools as Bill Williams' advanced fractals , Valable ZigZag which builds the correct wave structure of the market, and Fibonacci levels which mark the exact levels of entry into the market and places to take profits. Detailed description of the strategy Instructions for working with the indicator Advisor-assistant in trading Owl Helper Private User
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Indicators
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro
Patricia Manzano Gomez
Indicators
Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro Introduction Harmonic Pattern Suite Pro is an indicator designed to identify and display harmonic structures on the chart based on X-A-B-C-D sequences. Its purpose is to present pattern formations that meet geometric and proportional criteria, providing a clear visual representation directly on the chart. The indicator automates the detection process, removing the need for manual measurement of ratios and allowing the user to review the structural configuration withou
FREE
Trade History By Magic
Maksim Plotnikov
Utilities
Trade History By Magic Indicator Unlock Your Trading Insights with Trade History By Magic! Enhance your MetaTrader 5 experience with this powerful indicator designed for traders who demand precision and clarity. Trade History By Magic provides a clear, real-time display of your trading history, organized by magic numbers, directly on your chart. Perfect for both automated and manual traders, this tool helps you track performance effortlessly. Key Features: Organized Trade Tracking : Displays tra
TradePad
Ruslan Khasanov
5 (1)
Utilities
TradePad is a tool for both manual and algorithmic trading. We present you a simple solution for fast trading operations and control of positions on several trading instruments. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester! Trial version of the application for a demo account and a description of all the tools The application interface is adapted for high-resolution monitors, simple and intuitive. For comfortable work, the trader is offered the following set of tools: A hot ke
Mine Farm
Maryna Kauzova
Experts
Mine Farm is one of the most classic and time-tested scalping strategies based on the breakdown of strong price levels. Mine Farm is the author's modification of the system for determining entry and exit points into the market... Mine Farm - is the combination of great potential with reliability and safety. Why Mine Farm?! - each order has a short dynamic Stop Loss - the advisor does not use any risky methods (averaging, martingale, grid, locking, etc.) - the advisor tries to get the most
Trend Reversal Scanner MT5
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (8)
Indicators
**   All Symbols   x   All Timeframes   scan just by pressing scanner button ** Discount: The price is $50$, But now it is just $39, Limited time offer is active. *** Contact me  to send you instruction and add you in "Trend Reversal group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: Trendlines are the most famous technical analysis in trading . Trendlines continually form on the charts of markets across all the different timeframes providing huge opportunities for traders
Impulses and Corrections 5
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Indicators
"Impulses and Corrections 5" is created to help traders navigate the market situation. The indicator shows multi-time frame upward and downward "Impulses" of price movements. These impulses are the basis for determining the "Base" , which is composed of zones of "Corrections" of price movements, as well as "Potential" zones for possible scenarios of price movement. Up and down impulses are determined based on a modified formula of Bill Williams' "Fractals" indicator. The last impulse is always
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Premium level is a unique indicator with more than 80% accuracy of correct predictions! This indicator has been tested for more than two months by the best Trading Specialists! The author's indicator you will not find anywhere else! From the screenshots you can see for yourself the accuracy of this tool! 1 is great for trading binary options with an expiration time of 1 candle. 2 works on all currency pairs, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies Instructions: As soon as the red arrow app
Fibonacci Auto
Makarii Gubaydullin
Indicators
Automatically plots Fibo levels, based on the High & Low prices from the specified time frame Multiple bars   may be united: e.g. you can get a Fibo based on the 10-days Highs and Lows My   #1   Utility : 66+ features, including this indicator  |   Contact me  for any questions  |    MT4 version Helps to see potential reversal levels; Patterns formed at the Fibo levels tend to be stronger; Significantly   reduces   the   time   spent   on   manual  plotting ; Settings: Timeframe to calculate the
Close Trades Premium MT5
Obiajulu Chukwudi Nwosa
Utilities
Like you when I first started trading, It was overwhelming...learning about indicators, about lotsize, leverage and many more things. Its been almost 3 years. I am more knowledgeable in trading. My trading continues to improve as I work on my strategy, technical analysis, trading psychology and trade management. One thing I am not worried about though is being able to close my trades quicky if a trade goes against me or if the trade has reached my take profit level with the help of my Close Trad
Buyers of this product also purchase
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilities
Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop-Loss Intelligence for Modern Traders Overview The Smart Stop Scanner brings professional stop-loss monitoring to every chart. It analyzes market structure, detects meaningful breakouts, and identifies the most relevant protective levels across Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and more. All results appear inside one clean, DPI-aware dashboard designed for clarity, speed, and instant decision-making. How Stop-Loss Levels Are Identified Instead of rely
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilities
Trade Manager to help you quickly enter and exit trades while automatically calculating your risk. Including features to help prevent you from Over Trading, Revenge Trading and Emotional Trading. Trades can be managed automatically and the account performance metrics can be visualised in a graph. These features make this panel ideal for all manual traders and it helps to enhance the MetaTrader 5 platform. Multi Language support. MT4 Version  |  User Guide + Demo The Trade Manager does not work i
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Stop Manager – Automated Stop-Loss Execution with Professional Precision Overview The Smart Stop Manager is the execution layer of the Smart Stop lineup, built for traders who require structured, reliable, and fully automated stop-loss management across multiple open positions. It continuously monitors active trades, calculates the optimal stop level using Smart Stop market-structure logic, and updates stops automatically with clean, transparent rules. Whether managing a single asset or
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
HYT (Help Your Trading) is a tool designed to help you average down your losing positions using two main techniques: Standard averaging. Hedging with subsequent opening of positions in the direction of the trend. This tool allows you to manage multiple positions opened in different directions, both for buying and selling. HYT automatically calculates the size of the next position, order price, direction for averaging, and closing the position with a specified take-profit level. It also provides
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilities
DashPlus is an advanced trade management tool designed to enhance your trading efficiency and effectiveness on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including risk calculation, order management, advanced grid systems, chart-based tools, and performance analytics. Key Features 1. Recovery Grid Implements an averaging and flexible grid system to manage trades during adverse market conditions. Allows for strategic entry and exit points to optimize trade recovery
AI Trade Analyzer
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
AI Trade Analyzer   is an intelligent market analysis tool implemented in the indicator format. The program visualizes signals on the chart and helps the trader evaluate the market situation based on technical indicators and news background. Supported Models: Compatible with the latest ChatGPT versions — GPT-5.1 , GPT-4o , GPT-4o-mini , O1 , and GPT-3.5-turbo . GPT-5.1 provides the highest precision, advanced context understanding, and deep analysis of complex trading situations. GPT-4o offers
Auto Trade Copier for MT5
Vu Trung Kien
4.38 (26)
Utilities
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT5 accounts only. For MT4 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier (for MT4). Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fr
Custom Alerts AIO MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.8 (5)
Utilities
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe  is a real-time market analysis tool developed based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It is designed to help traders analyze market structure systematically and gain a clearer view of overall market direction. The system analyzes  Reversal Points, Key Zones, and Market Structure  across multiple timeframes, while displaying  Point Of Interest (POI) , No Repaint Signals, and Auto Fibonacci Levels  to help detect pullbacks and reversal points with precision.
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
Utilities
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT5 — Multifunctional Trading Panel All-in-one trading assistant with over 66 professional tools for smart, fast, and precise trading. This advanced trading utility combines risk management, order automation, technical analysis, and portfolio control in one powerful and intuitive dashboard. It helps traders reduce manual work, minimize mistakes, and make more confident trading decisions. Why Traders Choose This Tool Open, manage, and close trades faster — everything from
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Utilities
Overview Crypto Charting for MT5 provides real-time OHLC data for various cryptocurrencies via WebSocket integration. It is designed for traders who require consistent and automated chart updates from multiple exchanges directly within the MetaTrader 5 platform. The product supports all standard MT5 timeframes and offers historical data synchronization features. Features Real-Time Charts via WebSocket Provides continuous, low-latency market data without relying on traditional API connections. A
Trader Evolution
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (7)
Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Live Forex Signals MT5
Denis Nikolaev
Utilities
Live Forex Signals is designed for trading on site signals   https://live-forex-signals.com/en and  https://foresignal.com/en . Live Forex Signal for MetaTrader 4   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81445 Parameters Username   and   Password   if you have a subscription to the sites live-forex-signals.com/foresignal.com , then you should fill in these parameters with your credentials; if there is no subscription, then leave the fields empty; Comment   comment on the deals being opened Ris
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Utilities
Copy Signals from any channel that you are a member (including private and restricted) straight to your MT5.  This tool has been designed with the user in mind while offering many features you need to manage and monitor the trades. This product is presented in an easy-to-use and visually attractive graphical interface. Customise your settings and start using the product within minutes! User Guide + Demo  | MT4 Version | Discord Version If you want to try a demo please go to user guide. The Tel
Risk Manager Pro MT5
Roman Zhitnik
5 (7)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor is a comprehensive risk manager helping users to control their trading activities. With this tool being a safeguard you can easily configure various risk parameters. When any limit is exceeded, the risk manager can force close opened positions, close other EAs, and even close the terminal to prevent emotional trading that doesn't correspond to your trading strategy. Risk Manager Settings Account Protection Check min equity limit to close all (account currency) - check the min
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Utilities
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilities
This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
MT5 To Tradovate
Laurent Xavier Richer
Utilities
MT5 → Tradovate Bridge (Prop-Firm Ready) Mirror your MT5 trades into Tradovate in real time—perfect for running your favorite indices/gold EA on MT5 while meeting the rules of top prop firms. Key Features Live Mirroring: Replicates MT5 market executions (open/close) to Tradovate as market orders. Auto-Resume Logic: Automatically detects when the market reopens (after daily breaks or weekends) and resumes/re-syncs your managed positions instantly. Smart Symbol Routing: Automatically maps your cha
Custom Alerts MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (8)
Utilities
Custom Alerts: Monitor Multiple Markets and Never Miss a Key Setup Overview Custom Alerts is a dynamic solution for traders who want a consolidated way to track potential setups across multiple instruments. By integrating data from our flagship tools—such as FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, and IX Power— Custom Alerts automatically notifies you of crucial market developments without juggling multiple charts or missing prime opportunities. With support for all asset classes your brok
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Utilities
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
More from author
Quantum Gold Master v333 Manual Trade
George Fayek Francis Abdelmalak
Indicators
Quantum Trading Master v3.33 - Universal Version Overview Quantum Trading Master is a sophisticated multi-timeframe trading indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically adapts to different financial instruments including Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and indices. The system uses smart detection algorithms to optimize parameters for each instrument type, ensuring optimal performance across markets. Key Features Universal Instrument Compatibility Auto-Detection System : Automatically identifies
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review