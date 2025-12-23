Quantum Market Scanner V333

Quantum Market Scanner v4.0 - Advanced Multi-Symbol Signal Scanner

Overview:

Quantum Market Scanner v4.0 is a sophisticated multi-market scanning indicator that continuously monitors multiple financial instruments to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Using a unique progressive confirmation system, it tracks signals from initial detection through to prime entry conditions, helping traders make informed decisions with enhanced confidence.

Core Features:

🚀 Progressive Status System (Key Innovation):

The scanner implements a revolutionary 5-stage progression system that tracks signal development:

• ★☆☆☆☆ = TOO EARLY - Initial detection, monitor only

• ★★☆☆☆ = EARLY SIGNAL - Alert, watch closely

• ★★★☆☆ = TRADE SETUP - Plan your trade strategy

• ★★★★☆ = STRONG SIGNAL - Consider entering position

• ★★★★★ = PRIME ENTRY - Optimal conditions for trade execution

📊 Multi-Market Scanning Capability:

• Scan up to 100 symbols simultaneously

• Supports Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, and Cryptocurrencies

• Custom symbol list option for personalized scanning

• Real-time signal detection across all selected instruments

🔍 Smart Technical Analysis:

• MA Alignment: EMA 9/21 and SMA 50 convergence/divergence detection

• RSI Analysis: Overbought/oversold conditions with trend confirmation

• MACD Signals: Momentum and crossover analysis

• ATR-Based Risk Management: Dynamic stop loss and take profit calculation

• Volume Spike Detection: Confirmation through unusual volume activity

🎯 Signal Scoring & Confirmation:

• 0-100 point scoring system evaluates signal quality

• Multi-confirmation tracking per symbol (1-5+ confirmations)

• Star rating visualization for quick assessment

• Minimum score threshold filter (configurable)

📈 Real-Time Dashboard Display:

• Clean, organized panel with color-coded signals

• 11 critical data columns per signal:

Symbol Signal Direction (▲ BUY/▼ SELL) Score (0-100) Star Rating Confirmations Count Entry Price Stop Loss Take Profit Risk/Reward Ratio Status Summary Progressive Status

🔔 Comprehensive Alert System:

• Multi-level alert triggers based on star rating

• Sound, popup, and push notification options

• Alert cooldown timer to prevent notification fatigue

• Alert on confirmation increases

⚙️ Customizable Configuration:

Scanner Settings:

• Max symbols to scan (1-100)

• Enable/disable asset classes

• Custom symbol input field

• Maximum spread filter

Signal Configuration:

• Minimum signal score (0-100)

• Minimum confirmations required

• Volume filter toggle

• Trend strength intensity

Display Options:

• Show all signals or only strong ones

• Customizable panel dimensions

• Color coding toggle

• Scan interval adjustment (seconds)

• Show/hide SL/TP levels

Risk Management:

• ATR period and multiplier settings

• Automatic SL/TP calculation

• Risk/reward ratio display

Technical Specifications:

• Primary timeframe: H4

• Required indicators: EMA 9, EMA 21, SMA 50, RSI 14, MACD (12,26,9), ATR 14

• Update interval: Configurable (default 60 seconds)

• Memory efficient: Cleans old signals automatically

Installation & Usage:

Attach to any MT5 chart (it will scan all configured symbols) Configure settings in the input parameters Monitor the dashboard for signal progression Use the progressive status system to time entries Combine with price action for final confirmation

Pro-Trading Benefits:

• Saves hours of manual chart analysis

• Provides objective signal assessment

• Tracks signal development over time

• Identifies strongest opportunities across markets

• Enhances timing with progressive status system

• Reduces emotional trading decisions

Risk Management Features:

• Spread filter eliminates poor trading conditions

• ATR-based position sizing suggestions

• Clear risk/reward ratio display

• Stop loss and take profit levels calculated automatically

Ideal For:

• Swing traders and position traders

• Multi-market portfolio managers

• Traders seeking confirmation before entry

• Those wanting to reduce analysis time

• Traders looking for systematic signal tracking

Note: This is a technical analysis tool, not a trading advisor. Always practice proper risk management and combine signals with your trading strategy and market context.

Version: 4.0

Minimum MT5 Build: 2000+

Recommended Use: H4 timeframe for optimal results

Perfect for traders who want to:

• Scan multiple markets efficiently

• Track signal development over time

• Wait for optimal entry conditions

• Reduce analysis paralysis

• Trade with higher confirmation confidence

The progressive status system eliminates guesswork by showing exactly where a signal stands in its development cycle, helping you wait for "PRIME ENTRY" conditions instead of entering too early.