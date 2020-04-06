Meet Voidly

This is a limited pricing phase. Get it at 198 while under 10 sales. Once that cap is reached, new price will be 249. Currently sold: 9 copies.





MQl5 channel : https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/robotsofluaiy Instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763451 Reach out for the correct backtest settings — I’ll send you everything needed.





Designed for traders who value simplicity, stability, and strict control, Voidly is your one-chart trading assistant, purpose-built to handle prop firm rules and private account management alike.





Loyalty bonus — message me after buying to obtain a complimentary gift EA and Telegram channel link. Send a message to receive a demo-account trial build.

How the EA works It monitors dynamic price zones built from adaptive moving averages and volume-weighted levels. Entry signals are validated only when price interacts with these zones during peak liquidity windows, ensuring precision and safety.

Intelligent Risk Management Automatically calculates lot size based on account size and drawdown limits

Never exposes your account to unsafe levels of risk

Built for Prop Firm Challenges Consistent low drawdown behavior for stable equity curves (if you have issues contact me)

Easy to use