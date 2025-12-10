NeuralGold XAU AI

NeuralGold XAU-AI is an institutional‑style, fully automated gold trading system built specifically for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5. It focuses on combining strict risk control with adaptive signal generation so it can trade gold’s volatility without relying on extreme leverage or martingale tricks.

Core trading logic (high level)

NeuralGold continuously reads a basket of technical inputs on each new bar and on tick updates: volatility (ATR), short/medium EMAs, RSI, ADX and DI for trend strength and direction, Bollinger Bands for ranges and squeezes, and multi‑timeframe levels like recent daily highs/lows and pivots. It also tracks volume relative to recent history to know when liquidity and participation are high or thin.

From these inputs it builds a confidence score for long or short ideas instead of using a single simple rule. A trade is considered only if enough independent signals align (trend, momentum, volatility, and location vs. support/resistance), and if volatility and spread are within configured bounds so it is not trading through illiquid or chaotic conditions.

Market regime and “big move” detection

The EA classifies the current regime into rough states like low‑liquidity, normal, or high‑volatility by comparing current ATR, Bollinger Band width, spread, and volume ratios to recent averages. That regime then chooses which stop‑loss and take‑profit multipliers to use and whether certain entries are allowed at all.

On top of that, it has a “big move” detector that looks for combinations of conditions such as: volume spikes relative to the last N bars, volatility expansion versus a higher‑timeframe ATR benchmark, strong ADX with aligned EMAs/DI, and price pushing beyond recently computed support/resistance buffers. When the combined score crosses a threshold, the EA flags that as a potential breakout or momentum event and can upgrade the confidence of trades in that direction instead of blindly trading every signal.

Emergency and reversal signals

NeuralGold also has a layer of “emergency” or priority patterns designed for infrequent but high‑quality setups. Examples include Bollinger Band squeezes followed by volume surges, or RSI extremes that occur very near multi‑day clustered highs/lows, which often mark turning points or sharp continuation bursts.

Separately, there is a controlled reversal mode that looks for mean‑reversion opportunities when price is stretched relative to volatility and support/resistance, with looser confidence thresholds but still bounded by the same risk framework. This mode can optionally close an existing position if the reversal signal is strong enough, rather than simply adding more exposure.

Risk and money management

All trade decisions are constrained by hard risk rules. Position size is computed from either a fixed lot or an account‑balance‑based risk percentage, with per‑trade loss capped around a tight fraction of equity. The EA enforces a minimum reward‑to‑risk ratio per setup, so it will skip trades where the distance to any plausible take‑profit level is not at least a set multiple of the stop distance.

Stop‑loss distances are volatility‑based rather than fixed pips, with separate parameters for normal and high‑volatility regimes and absolute min/max bounds to prevent absurdly tight or huge stops. It also enforces a maximum number of trades per day, tracks daily performance, and can halt taking new setups after a defined drawdown so a single bad session does not spiral.

Once in a trade, it manages exits with both hard SL/TP and dynamic tools: break‑even moves and trailing stops that activate only after price has moved a fraction of ATR in favor, plus optional partial profit taking above a minimum lot threshold. There is also a time‑based exit rule that closes trades that have gone nowhere for several hours unless they are already performing above a small profit threshold.

Session, news, and spread awareness

The system is aware of spread, news windows, and major session opens. If spread exceeds a fraction of ATR or price, it can skip entries to avoid paying too much edge to the broker. For high‑impact economic releases, it can stop opening new trades a set number of minutes before and resume only after the window passes. Around large session opens (London, New York, equity open) it can apply a short blackout to avoid typical stop‑hunt behavior.

Trade management and dashboard

Internally, the EA tracks per‑day trade count, daily PnL, and whether any risk limits are reached so that other modules can quickly decide “do nothing” when limits are hit. It also maintains lightweight state about current open positions (direction, profit, trailing status) so it can display simple insight text like whether a trade is currently in drawdown or in profit and where trailing will activate.

A compact on‑chart dashboard summarizes the live regime (e.g., normal vs high‑vol), current trend bias, last computed confidence, and some key safety flags (e.g., news filter active, session blackout active). None of that reveals the exact formulae, but it gives the user situational awareness without having to dig into logs.

Design philosophy

Overall, the EA is designed for relatively few, high‑quality trades on gold rather than constant scalping. It favors confluence (trend, volatility, levels, and volume) over single‑indicator triggers, and always submits orders through a broker‑compatible filling mode with a fixed slippage budget. The emphasis is on:

  • Surviving bad conditions via filters and limits

  • Letting good moves run via adaptive exits

  • Keeping behavior explainable and auditable via clear internal state and strict rule enforcement

This gives you an institutional‑style, AI‑assisted gold strategy that is robust and risk‑aware without exposing the exact proprietary scoring formulas or threshold values.

NeuralGold XAU-AI is designed to be plug‑and‑play on MetaTrader 5: you attach it to a single 15‑minute XAUUSD chart and it handles all signal generation and trade management automatically once algo trading is enabled.​

Setup basics

  • Symbol & timeframe: XAUUSD on the M15 chart; the internal indicators and risk logic are tuned around this timeframe and instrument for gold’s typical volatility profile.​

  • Execution model: Once attached and configured, the EA monitors ticks and new bars, applies its filters (spread, news, session), and opens, manages, and closes trades without manual intervention, following the risk and regime logic described earlier.​

Recommended account conditions

  • Account type: Raw/ECN account with tight spreads, which is important for gold where spread can materially affect edge on intraday systems.​

  • Leverage: About 1:500 is suitable so that the EA can size positions flexibly while still keeping margin usage reasonable for a small account.​

  • Minimum balance: Around $500 is the lower bound for running the strategy with its recommended risk parameters; more capital gives smoother percentage swings, but $500 is a practical floor for retail users.​

Lot size guidance

  • Minimum recommended lot: About 0.02 on a raw account at 1:500 with ~$500 balance, which lines up with the EA’s per‑trade risk cap and volatility‑based stop distances on gold.​

  • The EA can also use balance‑based auto‑lot sizing; with that enabled, it adjusts lots so that each trade stays within the defined percentage risk, but the above values are a good starting point for a typical small live account.


