WPR with Dynamic OSB zones mp
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 2.31
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "WPR with Dynamic OverSold/OverBought zones" for MT4, No Repaint.
- WPR is one of the best oscillators for scalping.
- It is great to take Sell entries from dynamic OverBought zone and Buy entries from dynamic OverSold zone.
- This indicator is excellent to combine with Price Action entries as well.
- Dynamic OverBought zone - above yellow line.
- Dynamic OverSold zone - below blue line.
- Indicator gives opportunities to see the price corrections very early.
- With PC and Mobile Alerts.
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.