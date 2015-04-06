Neuron Gold
- Experts
- Teresa Maria Pimenta
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
EA Neuron Gold — Neural Intelligence for XAUUSD on M30
Neuron Gold is an advanced Expert Advisor designed exclusively to trade XAUUSD on the M30 timeframe.
It operates using two independent automatic strategies, which can run together or separately, and includes a complete manual trading panel integrated into the chart.
Automatic Strategies of Neuron Gold
1. Flag Pattern Strategy
Automatically detects classic continuation formations (bull flags and bear flags).
The EA identifies:
-
slanted consolidation
-
flag direction
-
breakout point
-
trend continuation
Trades are executed only when the pattern is fully formed and confirmed, significantly increasing accuracy.
2. Support and Resistance Breakout & Confirmation Strategy
The EA tracks major S/R zones and detects:
-
real breakout
-
retracement/pullback
-
breakout confirmation
-
optimal entry point
This prevents false breakouts and generates extremely precise trades.
Both strategies can be used simultaneously, creating a highly efficient hybrid trading system.
Neural Network — Required for Best Performance
To activate the internal learning model, the user must:
-
set "Neural Network = true"
-
do this before any backtest
-
keep it enabled in live trading as well
The neural network automatically calibrates indicators, adjusts entry filters, and optimizes the EA’s overall behavior based on market conditions.
Smart On-Chart Control Panel
The integrated panel displays:
-
Spread
-
Buy and Sell Swap
-
Maximum profit
-
Balance and equity
-
Asset information
-
Manual trade buttons and pending order controls
The proprietary indicator built into the EA also provides visual entry signals for manual confirmations directly on the chart.
Proven Performance
Neuron Gold has been tested from 2023 to the present using:
-
100% real tick modeling
-
Sharpe Ratio of 4.5
-
High stability during strong gold volatility
Safety and Risk Management
Includes:
-
Fixed and dynamic Stop Loss
-
Intelligent Trailing Stop
-
Spread filter
-
Time filter
-
Extreme volatility protection
-
Automatic exposure control