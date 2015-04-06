EA Neuron Gold — Neural Intelligence for XAUUSD on M30

Neuron Gold is an advanced Expert Advisor designed exclusively to trade XAUUSD on the M30 timeframe.

It operates using two independent automatic strategies, which can run together or separately, and includes a complete manual trading panel integrated into the chart.

Automatic Strategies of Neuron Gold

1. Flag Pattern Strategy

Automatically detects classic continuation formations (bull flags and bear flags).

The EA identifies:

slanted consolidation

flag direction

breakout point

trend continuation

Trades are executed only when the pattern is fully formed and confirmed, significantly increasing accuracy.

2. Support and Resistance Breakout & Confirmation Strategy

The EA tracks major S/R zones and detects:

real breakout

retracement/pullback

breakout confirmation

optimal entry point

This prevents false breakouts and generates extremely precise trades.

Both strategies can be used simultaneously, creating a highly efficient hybrid trading system.

Neural Network — Required for Best Performance

To activate the internal learning model, the user must:

set "Neural Network = true"

do this before any backtest

keep it enabled in live trading as well

The neural network automatically calibrates indicators, adjusts entry filters, and optimizes the EA’s overall behavior based on market conditions.

Smart On-Chart Control Panel

The integrated panel displays:

Spread

Buy and Sell Swap

Maximum profit

Balance and equity

Asset information

Manual trade buttons and pending order controls

The proprietary indicator built into the EA also provides visual entry signals for manual confirmations directly on the chart.

Proven Performance

Neuron Gold has been tested from 2023 to the present using:

100% real tick modeling

Sharpe Ratio of 4.5

High stability during strong gold volatility

Safety and Risk Management

Includes: