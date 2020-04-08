ICT Suspension Blocks

📝A professional ICT indicator that automatically detects fresh Suspension Blocks. This is the LITE version of the powerful ICT Gold Sweeper system.


📝The ICT Suspension Blocks is designed to help you identify high-probability reversal zones (Suspension Blocks) based on Smart Money Concepts (ICT).

Unlike basic support/resistance indicators, this tool focuses on specific 3-candle patterns where price has "suspended" and is likely to return for liquidity.

🚀 Features in this FREE Version:

  • Auto-Detection: Instantly finds Bullish (Green) and Bearish (Red) blocks.

  • Status Tracking: Automatically grays out blocks when they are invalidated (broken).

  • Modern Dashboard: A clean, professional information panel showing Market Bias and Active Block counts.

  • Smart Filters: Includes a "Hide Used" button logic to keep your chart clean (limited function).

  • Basic Alerts: Get notified via pop-up/sound when a New Block forms.

🔓 Why Upgrade to PRO? (The "Golden" Logic)

This free version is powerful, but the PRO version unlocks the true potential of this system with the Golden Overlap Engine.

Feature 🟢 FREE Version 🟡 PRO Version (Gold Sweeper)
Auto-Detection ✅ Yes ✅ Yes
Golden Overlap (HTF) ❌ No YES (Game Changer)
Interactive Buttons ❌ Locked Full Control
Mobile Push Alerts ❌ No YES
Touch/Mitigation Alerts ❌ No YES
Click-to-Navigate ❌ No YES

👉 [Click here to get the PRO Version: ICT Gold Sweeper]

💡 How to use (Free Version Strategy):

  1. Add the indicator to your chart (e.g., M15 or H1).

  2. Look at the Market Bias on the panel.

  3. Wait for a fresh Green/Red block to form in the direction of the trend.

  4. Enter on the retest of the block.

Simple. Clean. Effective.

Download this free tool today and start seeing the market structure clearly.


