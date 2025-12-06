Robot Scalping Xauusd MT5

  • Experts
  • Jinarto
  • Version: 3.23
  • Updated: 6 December 2025
  • Activations: 10

Robot Scalping XAUUSD MT5

Key Advantages :

1) Automatic News Avoidance
The EA can block new entries around high-impact economic news to reduce exposure during sudden volatility spikes.

2) Continuous Monitoring (While the Market Is Open)
Runs continuously to look for suitable momentum and manage entries/exits according to its internal logic and your settings.

3) Remote Trading ON/OFF via Telegram (Optional)
The EA supports optional remote control through Telegram, allowing you to enable or block new entries from your phone while the EA is running on your MT5/VPS.

How to Use (Telegram Control)

  1. Create a Telegram Bot (via @BotFather) and copy the Bot Token.

  2. Get your Chat ID (numeric).

  3. In MT5: Tools → Options → Expert Advisors → enable Allow WebRequest and add:
    https://api.telegram.org

  4. In the EA inputs, set:

    • Inp_TG_Token = your bot token

    • Inp_TG_ChatID = your chat id

  5. Send commands to your bot:

    • /on → allow new entries

    • /off → block new entries

    • /status → check current state (ON/OFF)

Note: When OFF, the EA blocks new entries; position management depends on your EA settings.


Overview
Robot Scalping XAUUSD MT5 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) with scalping-oriented execution on the M5 timeframe. The EA can operate in multi-position mode (multiple entries on the same symbol) depending on market conditions and your risk settings.

Symbol & Timeframe

  • Instrument: XAUUSD

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

  • Working timeframe: M5 (attach to an M5 chart)

Recommended Setup (Example)

  • Starting lot: 0.01

  • Recommended deposit: 500 or higher (depending on leverage and risk limits)

  • Trading style: Multi-position optional (set a maximum number of positions according to your risk plan)

How It Works (Brief)
The EA monitors price action on M5 and manages trades based on its internal scalping logic. In certain conditions, it may add positions when multi-position is enabled and allowed by your parameters.

Best Practice / Broker Requirements

  • Use a broker with stable execution and tight spreads for XAUUSD.

  • VPS is recommended for stable connectivity during market hours.

  • Enable Algo Trading and allow trading permissions for the EA.

  • Consider using protections such as:

    • maximum spread filter

    • maximum positions per symbol

    • optional trading hours filter

Risk Notice (Important)
XAUUSD is highly volatile. Multi-position trading can increase floating exposure and drawdown during fast moves or spikes. Proper risk settings (lot size, max positions, and protective limits) are essential. Results may vary across brokers due to spread, commission, slippage, and market conditions.

Installation

  1. Copy the EA file to: MQL5/Experts/

  2. Restart MT5 or refresh the Navigator

  3. Open XAUUSD – M5 chart

  4. Attach the EA and enable “Allow Algo Trading”

  5. Make sure the “Algo Trading” button is ON in MT5

Disclaimer
This product does not guarantee profits. Trading involves risk, and performance can differ between accounts and brokers.


