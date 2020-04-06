Pro Multi Sniper mw

PRO MULTI SNIPER EA is a high quality automatic trading system with around 90% accuracy for MT4 platform.

This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time.
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.

Download EA Set_files for testing and trading:

EA unique features:
- Machine Learning methods are used.
- Implemented compound interest method and scalping techniques.
- System sets dynamic SL automatically depending on market volatility.
- EA has auto (lot calculation) risk management by default and fixed lot options.
- Adjustable Trade Entry Sensitivity parameter.
- No keeping opened orders from Fri to Mon to avoid gaps.
- Precise operating time filter with 1 minute accuracy.
- Robot has BreakEven function.
- Leverage of account: any in 1:30 to 1:2000 range.
- Most recommended pairs are GBPCAD, GBPAUD.
- No any dangerous martingale/grid. Each order has own SL for account protection.
- Operating time:  EA is looking for entry opportunities from the end of US trading session till the middle of Asia session according to time filter in settings. If system did not open orders during operating  time - it means there were no entry signals available on chart - do not forget that this EA is sniping trading system.
- Time-frame: only M15.
- Built-in Info Spread Swap Display - it shows current Spread and Swaps of forex pair where it is attached.
- Display also shows account Balance, Equity and Margins.
- It is possible to locate Info Spread Swap Display in any corner of the chart:
0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bottom-left, 3 - bottom-right.

How to install:
- System requires MT4 trading account with narrow spreads  (Raw spread or ECN).
- Open  GBPCAD, GBPAUD charts.
- Select M15 timeframe on each chart.
- Attach EA to each chart.
- Apply corresponding "Set_file" to EA on each chart. Make sure parameter Trading_Flag = true.
- Robot is doing everything automatically - all you need is to install it to MT4 and leave PC run (or just use VPS).

IMPORTANT!!! For best performance of trading system follow recommendations below:
- WORKING HOURS: It is highly recommended to use MT4 where market_watch = GMT+2 (in Standard time period) and GMT+3 (in Daylight Saving time period).  If your broker's server has different GMT time zone - it will be necessary to shift EA time settings - simply send me message about that (to check your broker time zone)  - I will help to check that and provide related Set_files if necessary.
- SPREAD and BROKER: It is very important to select account with tight spreads (Raw spread or ECN) for best performance.
- EA UPDATES: It is necessary to use the latest version of EA.

