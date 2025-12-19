Zen Shift

Welcome to Zen Shift!

Zen Shift is a cutting-edge EA that uses a sophisticated price action strategy to identify key trading opportunities. It analyzes the EURJPY symbol and is designed to operate on one chart only. This EA focuses on reading price patterns, candlestick formations, and support and resistance levels to determine the best entries and exits, providing an edge in volatile and ranging market conditions.

Built with advanced market analysis capabilities, Zen Shift excels in adapting to changing price movements, ensuring that trades are aligned with the current market direction. It leverages a combination of price patterns and volume analysis to confirm trade signals, offering precise and reliable entry points while minimizing unnecessary trades.

Features:

  • Quick setup: Attach the EA to a single chart of EURJPY
  • Does not use grid or martingale strategies, ensuring conservative risk management
  • Compatible with all brokers and prop trading firms
  • Automatically adjusts to market conditions for consistent performance
  • Uses price action patterns and candlestick analysis for optimal trade decisions

Backtesting:

Run Zen Shift on EURJPY using default settings or customize the risk parameters to fit your preferred risk tolerance. Backtesting results demonstrate robust performance and effective risk control across various market environments.

Setup:

Simply attach the EA to EURJPY on the M30 timeframe. Set your preferred lot size and risk parameters. The EA will handle the rest, executing trades based on price action signals.

NOTE: Zen Shift should be attached to only one chart. It will trade EURJPY with precision, but avoid attaching it to multiple charts to prevent trade duplication.

Act quickly – the price will increase to $1,800 once the initial copies are sold!

