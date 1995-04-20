RSI with Alerts mq
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 2.1
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "RSI with Alerts" for MT4, No Repaint.
- RSI is one of the most popular oscillators for trading.
- Built-in PC and Mobile Alerts for both: Entry to OverSold/OverBought zones and Exit from OverSold/OverBought zones.
- With adjustable trigger levels for Alerts activation.
- This indicator is excellent for momentum trading systems.
- It is great to take Sell entries from strong OverBought zone (above 70) and Buy entries from strong OverSold zone (below 30).
- RSI itself is very useful for divergence detection.
- Indicator can be used on any timeframe.
- This indicator is excellent to combine with Price Action techniques as well.
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.