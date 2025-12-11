Macd SnR Candle

MACD Support–Resistance Candle Analyzer — Professional

This indicator enhances the classic MACD by combining momentum analysis with dynamic Support & Resistance detection, giving traders a clearer view of breakout strength and market structure.

It transforms price action into color-coded MACD candles, highlights SnR break levels, and provides clean visual confirmation of trend continuation or reversal. Ideal for scalpers, intraday traders, and swing traders who rely on fast, structured trend analysis.

Key Features

  • Adaptive MACD Engine
    Customizable fast, slow, and signal periods for precise trend momentum detection.

  • MACD Candle Visualization
    Converts traditional candles into MACD-powered colors for clearer trend bias.

  • Support & Resistance Break Detection
    Instantly highlights when price breaks key SnR levels with dedicated colors:

    • Custom Color > Bullish breakout

    • Custom Color > Bearish breakdown

  • Clean & Flexible Visuals
    Choose candle themes, SnR line styles, and custom line widths to match your charting style.

  • Works on All Timeframes & Assets
    Forex, Indices, Gold, Crypto, and Stocks.

What This Indicator Helps You Achieve

Detect early trend shifts via MACD momentum
Spot real breakout strength — not fake moves
Read market structure faster using visual SnR highlights
Improve decision-making with clean chart visualization

