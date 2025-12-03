Exolara
- Experts
- Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 19 December 2025
- Activations: 10
Exolara is a next-generation MT5 EA that blends Support and Resistance Levels with a brand-new proprietary approach called the Quantum Liquidity Compression Strategy.
Why Exolara is so effective
This unique strategy is based on a concept rarely used in retail trading. The EA analyzes how price behaves when it gets “compressed” between micro-liquidity pockets inside a support or resistance zone. When price stays trapped in an extremely narrow structure, the EA measures:
micro-volume imbalance
wick-to-body ratio pressure
compression density
momentum displacement after the breakout
Once the compression reaches a critical threshold, the EA waits for a displacement candle and then enters a trade in the direction of the liquidity release. This allows the system to catch explosive moves that happen right after price stops “building pressure.
Why this strategy is powerful:
Price often compresses before major moves. By detecting these rare compression conditions inside support and resistance zones, the EA can identify the exact moment the market is about to release stored liquidity.
Key Features:
Automatic detection of support and resistance levels
Quantum Liquidity Compression Strategy for ultra-precise entries
Trades only when price builds pressure inside controlled structures
Advanced filters for volume imbalance and candle deformation
Dynamic risk options and Max Allowed DD% protection
Works with all brokers with or without suffixes
Fully automated plug-and-play system
Recommended Use:
Brokers: It can run on any broker, but STP swap-free brokers are highly recommended.
Leverage: From 1:100
Minimum Deposit: 200 USD
Symbols: EURUSD
Timeframe: M5
Attach the EA to EURUSD chart, choose your risk settings, and the EA will take care of the rest automatically without the need for any additional setup.
Settings Explanations:
Lot size method: Choose your preferred lot size method. All options are available.
Risk percent: The percentage of account balance to risk per trade. This option is only used when the lot size method is set to Risk percent.
Fixed lotsize: The exact lot size that will be opened on every trade. This option is only used when the lot size method is set to Fixed lotsize.
Prop firm max daily drawdown percent%: The maximum daily drawdown limit in percent that the EA will use to calculate safe lot sizes. This option is only used when the lot size method is set to Prop firms.
Dollar amount per 0.01 lot for dynamic lotsize: Defines how much money each 0.01 lot represents in order to automatically scale lot sizes. This option is only used when the lot size method is set to Dynamic lotsize.
Magic number: A unique number that identifies the EA’s trades, making sure they don’t interfere with trades from other EAs or manual trading.
Allow buy orders: Enable or disable buy orders.
Allow sell orders: Enable or disable sell orders.
Spread filter: The maximum allowed spread (in points) for opening a new trade. If the spread is higher, no trades will be taken.
EA name: EA name or trade comment.
Disable low impact news: If true, the EA will pause trading before low-impact news.
Disable mid impact news: If true, the EA will pause trading before mid-impact news.
Disable high impact news: If true, the EA will pause trading before high-impact news.
Time before news in mins: Number of minutes to pause trading before a news event.
Time after news in mins: Number of minutes to pause trading after a news event.
