MFI Speed mt

Crypto_Forex Indicator "MFI Speed" for MT4, No Repaint.





- The calculation of this indicator is based on equations from physics. MFI Speed is the 1st derivative of MFI itself.

- Money_Flow_Index (MFI) is a technical oscillator which uses price and volume data for identifying oversold and overbought zones.

- MFI Speed is good for scalping momentum entries into the direction of main trend.

- Use it in combination with suitable trend indicator, for example standard EMA (as on pictures).

- MFI Speed indicator shows how fast MFI itself changes its direction - it is very sensitive.

- If MFI Speed indicator's value is < 0: speed is negative; if MFI Speed indicator's value is > 0: speed is positive.

- Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts.





It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.