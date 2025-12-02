True Spark MT5
- Experts
- Dian Mayang Sari
- Version: 1.11
- Updated: 20 December 2025
- Activations: 20
Advanced Risk-Controlled EA
True Spark is a robust Expert Advisor tailored for smart risk managers and prop firm traders. It runs fully automated on NZDCAD and uses M15 as the base chart. Just load the EA on one chart only and let the precision logic handle everything.
“Equipped with strict drawdown control and news filter — True Spark is built for survival and growth.”
Key Features
- Works base on: It combines price action breakout zones with adaptive range compression logic. The system waits patiently until the market is ready to explode, then jumps in with a sniper-style entry technique I personally developed.
- Only One Chart Needed: Attach to NZDCAD and the EA handles all logic internally.
- Symbol List: Best to use with NZDCAD,NZDUSD,NZDJPY (default input) .
- Lot Management Modes: Choose between fixed lot or risk-based lot per SL using account balance.
- Strategic Drawdown Stop: Automatically closes trades and stops trading when drawdown exceeds your configured limit (e.g. 70%).
- Auto news filter: Automatically checks news filter(adjustable) to make sure the trades are not near high impact news.
- Attach to: NZDCAD
- Timeframe: M15
- Account Balance: Minimum $250
- Leverage: 1:33 or above
- Broker: Any low spread ECN broker
Prop-Firm Friendly
- Built to follow daily loss and risk restrictions
- Can stop trading completely when daily loss exceeds your risk parameters
After Purchase
The EA isn’t performing badly—its logic is solid and it’s profitable. However, it has a major bug: as you can see in the statement screenshot I uploaded, it opens the same order (or step) multiple times. This unnecessarily increases risk and negatively affects its otherwise good performance. I discussed this issue with the author two weeks ago, and he promised to fix it as soon as possible. But first, he replies very slowly, and second, this long delay in addressing such a critical bug shows a lack of responsibility. For now, I’m leaving a 1-star review. After the bug is fixed, I will revise my review.