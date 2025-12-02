True Spark MT5

LIMITED-TIME LAUNCH PRICE: The current 55 price is discounted! Final price will rise up to 81.

Advanced Risk-Controlled EA





True Spark is a robust Expert Advisor tailored for smart risk managers and prop firm traders. It runs fully automated on NZDCAD and uses M15 as the base chart. Just load the EA on one chart only and let the precision logic handle everything.





Bonus included: message me post-purchase to claim your FREE Expert Advisor. For valid backtest outcomes, connect with me so I can share the guidance and setup file. Reach out and I’ll send you a demo-only trial copy.





“Equipped with strict drawdown control and news filter — True Spark is built for survival and growth.”





Key Features

Works base on: It combines price action breakout zones with adaptive range compression logic. The system waits patiently until the market is ready to explode, then jumps in with a sniper-style entry technique I personally developed.

It combines price action breakout zones with adaptive range compression logic. The system waits patiently until the market is ready to explode, then jumps in with a sniper-style entry technique I personally developed. Only One Chart Needed: Attach to NZDCAD and the EA handles all logic internally.

Attach to NZDCAD and the EA handles all logic internally. Symbol List: Best to use with NZDCAD,NZDUSD,NZDJPY (default input) .

Best to use with (default input) . Lot Management Modes: Choose between fixed lot or risk-based lot per SL using account balance.

Choose between fixed lot or risk-based lot per SL using account balance. Strategic Drawdown Stop: Automatically closes trades and stops trading when drawdown exceeds your configured limit (e.g. 70%).

Automatically closes trades and stops trading when drawdown exceeds your configured limit (e.g. 70%). Auto news filter: Automatically checks news filter(adjustable) to make sure the trades are not near high impact news.





Recommended Setup Attach to: NZDCAD

NZDCAD Timeframe: M15

M15 Account Balance: Minimum $250

Minimum $250 Leverage: 1:33 or above

1:33 or above Broker: Any low spread ECN broker

Any low spread ECN broker Telegram channel: please contact me

please contact me MQL channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/dianeaguide

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/dianeaguide Full instructions guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/763290





Prop-Firm Friendly

Built to follow daily loss and risk restrictions

Can stop trading completely when daily loss exceeds your risk parameters





After Purchase

Contact us immediately to get access to our private Telegram channel where we post updates, news, and exclusive EA tips.