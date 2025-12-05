DeMarker Higher Time Frame mk
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 2.31
- Updated: 5 December 2025
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF DeMarker for MT4.
- This indicator is a useful tool used by technical traders to find entry and exit points. HTF means - Higher Time Frame.
- DeMarker oscillator line indicates the current price position relative to previous highs and lows.
- DeMarker provides the most efficient regular divergence signals among other oscillators.
- OverBought zone is when the DeMarker is above 0.7 and OverSold one - when it is below 0.3.
- Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts.
- This indicator is excellent for Multi-Time Frame trading systems with Price Action entries or in combination with other indicators.
- HTF DeMarker Indicator allows you to attach DeMarker from Higher time frame to your current chart --> this is professional trading approach.
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.