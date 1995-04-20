Trend Histogram ms
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "TREND Histogram" for MT4, No Repaint.
- TREND Histogram indicator is much more sensitive and efficient than any standard Moving Averages cross.
- Indicator can be in 2 colors: Yellow (gold) for bearish trend and Green for bullish trend (colors can be changed in settings).
- TREND Histogram has built-in Mobile and PC alerts.
- It is great idea to combine this indicator with any other trading methods: Price Action, VSA, other indicators.
It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.