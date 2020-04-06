MITH Gold Hunter

MITH Gold Hunter - The Thursday King Strategy

MITH (Made In Thailand) presents a professional algorithmic trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. Unlike traditional EAs that trade blindly every day, MITH uses a statistical "Smart Day Filtering" logic to hunt only during high-probability periods.

Real Strategy, No Gimmicks: This EA is based on Volatility Breakout logic. It does NOT use dangerous methods like Martingale, Grid, or Arbitrage. Every trade is protected by a Stop Loss.

⭐️ Key Unique Features

  1. The "Thursday King" Logic: Based on historical data, Thursday is often the strongest trend day for Gold. The EA automatically scales up risk (Aggressive Mode) on Thursdays to maximize profits while keeping risk normal on other days.

  2. Smart Day Filtering: The system automatically skips trading on volatile or choppy days (typically Wednesday and Friday) to preserve capital and avoid unnecessary losses.

  3. Native News Filter: Built-in protection against High-Impact USD news. No complicated URL setup or DLL required—it works out of the box using the MT5 calendar.

  4. Triple Safety Layer:

    • Hard Stop Loss: Every trade has a fixed SL.

    • Dynamic Trailing: Locks in profit as the price moves in your favor.

    • Daily Equity Protection: Stops trading immediately if the daily loss limit is reached.

  5. Auto-Compounding: The lot size grows automatically with your account balance, allowing for exponential growth.

📊 Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) only.

  • Timeframe: M15.

  • Account Type: ECN, Raw, or Low Spread accounts are highly recommended.

  • Minimum Balance:

    💎 Recommended for Low Risk (Safe Mode): - Minimum Deposit: $2,000+ (Standard Account) - Risk Setting: Set 'InpNormalRisk' = 1.0% - 2.0% - This allows the EA to withstand market volatility safely. 
    🔥 Minimum for Aggressive Growth: - Minimum Deposit: $500 - $1,000 - Warning: High risk settings on small balance may lead to high drawdown. Please use careful risk management. 
    🛡️ For Small Accounts (Best for Testing): - Highly Recommended: CENT Account - Minimum Deposit: $100 (10,000 USC) - Lot Size: Start with 0.01 or AutoLot enabled.

  • VPS: Recommended for stable 24/5 operation.

🔧 Input Parameters

    1. Strategy Time Settings

  • InpBoxStart: Start hour to monitor the price range (Server Time, Default: 6).

  • InpBoxEnd: End hour of the range. Breakouts are traded after this time (Default: 10).

  • InpEntryEnd: The EA will stop opening new trades after this hour (Default: 15).

  • InpCloseHour: Force close all trades at this hour (Default: 22).

    2. Smart Money Management

  • InpUseAutoLot: Set to true to enable automatic lot size calculation based on risk.

  • InpNormalRisk: Risk percentage per trade for Monday and Tuesday (Default: 5.0).

  • InpThuRisk: Risk percentage for Thursday (The King Day). Usually higher (Default: 8.0).

  • InpFixedLot: Manual lot size if AutoLot is false.

    3. Profit Management

  • InpUsePartialClose: Enable partial profit taking.

  • InpPartialTrigger: Distance in points to trigger partial close (Default: 250).

  • InpPartialPercent: Percentage of lot size to close (Default: 30.0).

    4. Targets & Limits

  • InpUseDailyTarget: Enable daily profit target.

  • InpDailyTargetPct: Target profit as a percentage of the daily starting balance (Default: 15.0).

  • InpUseDailyLimit: Enable daily loss limit protection.

  • InpMaxDailyLoss: Maximum allowed loss per day as a percentage (Default: 20.0).

    5. Trade Settings

  • InpStopLoss: Fixed Stop Loss in points (Default: 350).

  • InpTakeProfit: Maximum Take Profit in points (Default: 2500).

    6. Trade Management

  • InpUseBreakeven: Move Stop Loss to breakeven when profit is reached.

  • InpUseATRTrail: Enable Trailing Stop based on Volatility (ATR).

  • InpATRMultiplier: Multiplier for the Trailing Stop distance (Default: 2.5).

    8. News Filter

  • InpUseNewsFilter: Enable the built-in news filter (True/False).

  • InpNewsBefore: Minutes to stop trading before High Impact news.

  • InpNewsAfter: Minutes to wait after news before resuming.


