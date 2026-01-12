Severa
- Experts
- Ramil Minniakhmetov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
SEVERA EA
Severa EA is a gold breakout strategy specifically designed for gold because it is such a highly volatile pair. The EA will wait for perfect market conditions, placing pending orders at critical support and resistance levels and ride the trade using a trailing stop with precision. This is the perfect EA for the beginner who wants a full auto and good money management system to do the work and see the profits roll in!
Settings
- Open new series – Allowing EA to open new trades.
- Trade Buy – true/false – Allowing of buy orders.
- Trade Sell – true/false – Allowing of sell orders.
- Order Comment –EA name of choice.
- Max spread (0 – not use) – Maximum spread allowed.
- Start Hour – the hour EA must start trading.
- Start Minutes – the minutes EA must start trading.
- End Hour – the hour EA must stop trading.
- End Minutes – the minutes EA must stop trading.
- Distance to Pending Orders – the distance that the EA must place pending orders from price.
- Magic – the unique magic number to identify the trades of EA.
- Max orders – maximum orders allowed Initial lot.
- The starting lot Autolot – true/false – Allowing use of Autolot to increase lots at every X free margin Autlot size.
- Free marging for each 0.01 – Lots to increase at after reaching X free margin.
- TP Mode – Real/Virtual – TP choice of real will show for broker; virtual, broker cannot see.
- TP (0 – not use) – TP setting in points.
- SL Mode – Real/Virtual – SL choice of real will show for broker; virtual, broker cannot see.
- Trail Mode – Real/Virtual – Real, broker will see, virtual, broker cannot see.
- Trail Start, points (0 – not use) – Trailing stop in points.
- Trail Distance, points – Trailing distance in points.
