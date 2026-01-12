Severa mt5

SEVERA EA

Severa EA is a gold breakout strategy specifically designed for gold because it is such a highly volatile pair. The EA will wait for perfect market conditions, placing pending orders at critical support and resistance levels and ride the trade using a trailing stop with precision. This is the perfect EA for the beginner who wants a full auto and good money management system to do the work and see the profits roll in!

Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at blog

IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus!

Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller  

Settings

  • Open new series – Allowing EA to open new trades.
  • Trade Buy – true/false – Allowing of buy orders.
  • Trade Sell – true/false – Allowing of sell orders.
  • Order Comment –EA name of choice.
  • Max spread (0 – not use) – Maximum spread allowed.
  • Start Hour – the hour EA must start trading. 
  • Start Minutes – the minutes EA must start trading.
  • End Hour – the hour EA must stop trading.
  • End Minutes – the minutes EA must stop trading.
  • Distance to Pending Orders – the distance that the EA must place pending orders from price.
  • Magic – the unique magic number to identify the trades of EA.
  • Max orders – maximum orders allowed Initial lot.
  • The starting lot Autolot – true/false – Allowing use of Autolot to increase lots at every X free margin Autlot size.
  • Free marging for each 0.01 – Lots to increase at after reaching X free margin.
  • TP Mode – Real/Virtual – TP choice of real will show for broker; virtual, broker cannot see.
  • TP (0 – not use) – TP setting in points.
  • SL Mode – Real/Virtual – SL choice of real will show for broker; virtual, broker cannot see.
  • Trail Mode – Real/Virtual – Real, broker will see, virtual, broker cannot see.
  • Trail Start, points (0 – not use) – Trailing stop in points.
  • Trail Distance, points – Trailing distance in points.
  • Next Panel Parameters.

More from author
Trend AI EA mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.89 (9)
Experts
Trend Ai EA mt5 is designed to work with the   Trend Ai indicator   which will do its own market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts and will take over all the signals of the indicator in full auto!  The EA contains a number of external parameters that are fully adjustable and allows the trader to customize the expert according to his choice.  Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORT
EA Black Dragon MT5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.7 (262)
Experts
EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Works on accounts that support hedging. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mecha
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.77 (43)
Experts
Trend Ai EA is designed to work with the Trend Ai indicator which will do its own market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts and will take over all the signals of the indicator in full auto!  The EA contains a number of external parameters that are fully adjustable and allows the trader to customize the expert according to his choice.  Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Con
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator  mt5 is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advan
EA Black Dragon
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.75 (562)
Experts
EA Black Dragon runs on the trend indicator. The EA opens a deal by indicator color, then there is the opportunity to increase the network of orders or work with stop loss. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller      Inputs Value  ·       
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (235)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicators
Trend Ai indicator is great tool that will enhance a trader’s market analysis by combining trend identification with actionable entry points and reversal alerts.  This indicator empowers users to navigate the complexities of the forex market with confidence and precision Beyond the primary signals, Trend Ai indicator identifies secondary entry points that arise during pullbacks or retracements, enabling traders to capitalize on price corrections within the established trend. Important Advantage
BTC Bot mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.81 (26)
Experts
BITCOIN BOT Btc Bot uses the Stochastic tape Indicator and is specifically designed for trading bitcoin, however, you can trade other currency pairs also if you want.   When the tape crosses from red to green, the EA will start to buy and when it crosses from green to red the EA will start to sell.   Trades will be controlled in a martingale/grid style until it hits take profit.   The EA has a build in news filter which will stop the entering of new positions at a certain time before the news a
Hamster Scalping
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.78 (233)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automatic trading advisor using two modes for scalping and martingale lovers. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendations with good
BTC bot mt4
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.8 (30)
Experts
BITCOIN BOT Btc Bot uses the Stochastic tape Indicator and is specifically designed for trading bitcoin, however, you can trade other currency pairs also if you want.   When the tape crosses from red to green, the EA will start to buy and when it crosses from green to red the EA will start to sell.   Trades will be controlled in a martingale/grid style until it hits take profit.   The EA has a build in news filter which will stop the entering of new positions at a certain time before the news a
Severa
Ramil Minniakhmetov
Experts
SEVERA EA Severa EA is a gold breakout strategy specifically designed for gold because it is such a highly volatile pair. The EA will wait for perfect market conditions, placing pending orders at critical support and resistance levels and ride the trade using a trailing stop with precision. This is the perfect EA for the beginner who wants a full auto and good money management system to do the work and see the profits roll in! Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings f
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review