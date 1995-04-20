Micro M and Micro W patterns Pro m

Crypto_Forex Indicator "Micro M and Micro W patterns Pro" for MT4, No repaint, No delay.





- Indicator "Micro M and Micro W patterns Pro" is very powerful indicator for Price Action trading.

- Indicator detects Micro M pattern and Micro W pattern on chart:

- Bullish Micro W - Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures).

- Bearish Micro M - Red arrow signal on chart (see pictures).

- With built-in PC and Mobile alerts.

- Indicator "Micro M and Micro W patterns Pro" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels as well.

- Can be used on any timeframe.

- This is great indicator for detection of trend change or the end of trend correction.

- Indicator has Info Display - it shows current Spread and Swaps of forex pair where it is attached.

- Display also shows account Balance, Equity and Margins.

- It is possible to locate Info Display in any corner of the chart:

0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bottom-left, 3 - bottom-right.





It is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.