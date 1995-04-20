OPR Median Pro MT4

🌍 English Version

Overview

OPR Median Pro is a powerful indicator designed for traders using the Open Price Range (OPR) strategy.
It automatically detects the market’s opening range and plots:

  • The upper and lower OPR boundaries
  • The median line
  • And extends these levels throughout your trading session

Key Features

  • ✅ Automatic OPR detection (customizable time window)
  • ✅ Accurate plotting of range boundaries and median line
  • ✅ Auto-extension of levels across the session
  • ✅ Visual and sound alerts when the OPR is formed
  • ✅ Draws the TP and BE lines for sale and/or purchase
  • ✅ Adjusting SL with the mouse
  • ✅ Works on all markets (Forex, indices, crypto, etc.)
  • ✅ Fully customizable parameters (colors, time settings, line styles)
  • ✅ Compatible with Expert Advisors — run your Trade Assistant on top of it

Purpose

Simplify your Open Price Range trading by letting OPR Median Pro handle all the plotting.
Focus on your setups, not on manual drawing.

How to use

  1. Define your OPR hours (e.g., 8:00–9:00 or 15:30–16:00)
  2. Wait for the range to be formed
  3. Get notified by an alert once it’s ready
  4. Use the median and boundaries as reference levels for your entries and exits

Why choose OPR Median Pro?

  • Built for serious OPR traders
  • Clean and professional design
  • Lightweight and fully optimized for MT4
  • Works on any timeframe
  • Free lifetime updates

Technical details

  • Platform: MetaTrader
  • Type: Indicator (.ex4)
  • Compatible with: EAs, trade managers, external alerts
